AP Top 25 and SEC Power Rankings: Championship Weekend

As it pretty much always does, Rivalry Week in College Football delivered once again. For the first time since 2000, Michigan beat Ohio State in Columbus — and South Carolina ended Clemson’s 40-game home winning streak in a massive upset. Plus, don’t forget about Texas A&M’s stunning upset over LSU.

There are three undefeated teams remaining (Georgia, Michigan, and TCU) as we head into Championship Weekend of the season.

Here is this week’s AP Top 25:

Other Receiving Votes:

Troy 80, North Carolina State 62, Cincinnati 43, Boise State 39, Purdue 24, Ole Miss 22, South Alabama 12, Illinois 10, Coastal Carolina 6, Pittsburgh 5, James Madison 4, Fresno State 4, Ohio 2, Minnesota 1

Top 25 match ups on the schedule for Championship Weekend:

No. 13 Kansas State vs No. 3 TCU — 11:00 a.m. CST in Arlington (ABC)

No. 11 LSU vs No. 1 Georgia — 3:00 p.m. CST in Atlanta (CBS)

No. 22 UCF at No. 18 Tulane — 3:00 p.m. CST (ABC)

No. 8 Clemson vs No. 17 North Carolina — 7:00 p.m. CST in Charlotte (ABC)

My final SEC Power Rankings of the season: