AP Top 25 and SEC Power Rankings: Championship Weekend

As it pretty much always does, Rivalry Week in College Football delivered once again. For the first time since 2000, Michigan beat Ohio State in Columbus — and South Carolina ended Clemson’s 40-game home winning streak in a massive upset. Plus, don’t forget about Texas A&M’s stunning upset over LSU.
There are three undefeated teams remaining (Georgia, Michigan, and TCU) as we head into Championship Weekend of the season.
Here is this week’s AP Top 25:
- Georgia (12-0)
- Michigan (12-0)
- TCU (12-0)
- USC (11-1)
- Ohio State (11-1)
- Alabama (10-2)
- Tennessee (10-2)
- Penn State (10-2)
- Washington (10-2)
- Clemson (10-2)
- LSU (9-3)
- Utah (9-3)
- Kansas State (9-3)
- Florida State (9-3)
- Oregon (9-3)
- Oregon State (9-3)
- UCLA (9-3)
- Tulane (10-2)
- Notre Dame (8-4)
- South Carolina (8-4)
- Texas (8-4)
- UCF (9-3)
- UTSA (10-2)
- North Carolina (9-3)
- Mississippi State (8-4)
Other Receiving Votes:
Troy 80, North Carolina State 62, Cincinnati 43, Boise State 39, Purdue 24, Ole Miss 22, South Alabama 12, Illinois 10, Coastal Carolina 6, Pittsburgh 5, James Madison 4, Fresno State 4, Ohio 2, Minnesota 1
Top 25 match ups on the schedule for Championship Weekend:
- No. 13 Kansas State vs No. 3 TCU — 11:00 a.m. CST in Arlington (ABC)
- No. 11 LSU vs No. 1 Georgia — 3:00 p.m. CST in Atlanta (CBS)
- No. 22 UCF at No. 18 Tulane — 3:00 p.m. CST (ABC)
- No. 8 Clemson vs No. 17 North Carolina — 7:00 p.m. CST in Charlotte (ABC)
My final SEC Power Rankings of the season:
- Georgia: Back-to-back undefeated regular seasons for the defending National Champions. The Bulldogs are still elite.
- Alabama: While the Crimson Tide are on the outside looking in for the CFP, Bama finished 10-2 with a three-point road loss to Tennessee and a one-point OT road loss to LSU.
- Tennessee: The Volunteers took care of business 56-0 over Vanderbilt and look to be NY6 bound.
- LSU: The Tigers’ playoff hopes are officially dashed after a terrible loss to Texas A&M in College Station.
- South Carolina: What a way to end the regular season for Shane Beamer’s club, with upsets wins over Tennessee and Clemson. The Gamecocks are ranked No. 20.
- Mississippi State: A big Egg Bowl win on the road over Ole Miss. The Bulldogs have snuck into the Top 25.
- Kentucky: Finished the regular season strong with a rivalry win over Louisville. If only the didn’t lose at home to Vanderbilt.
- Ole Miss: After a promising 7-0 start, the Rebels lost four out of their last five games to finish.
- Missouri: Our Tigers went 4-2 in the second half to clinch bowl eligibility. The win over South Carolina also looks better and better.
- Arkansas: After a season of high expectations, the Razorbacks finish 6-6 with yet another Battle Line Rivalry loss.
- Florida: After the rivalry loss at Florida State, the Gators finished 2-4 in the second half of the season.
- Auburn: Let the Hugh Freeze era begin.
- Texas A&M: The Aggies aren’t bowl eligible, but the upset win over LSU could be good for momentum heading into next season with such a young team.
- Vanderbilt: After what seemed like a step forward, the Commodores took two steps back losing 56-0 at home.
Loading comments...