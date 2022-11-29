Mizzou Hoops Preview: Tigers face first road test at Wichita State

Continuing its best start since the 2013-14 season, the Missouri Tigers men’s basketball program (7-0) will face its most electrifying opponent yet in tonight’s energizing matchup against the Wichita State Shockers.

The charged atmosphere at Charles Koch Arena will give Mizzou its first road test of the season, following a season opening seven-game homestand. At the conclusion of their extended home stay, the Tigers are one of 20 unbeaten teams in the country, at 7-0, and profile one of the nation’s best scoring offenses.

Wichita State, meanwhile, is out to a 4-2 start, including an appearance in the Hall of Fame Classic championship game against San Fransisco, which the Shockers lost 67-63. Their most recent game, an 83-71 victory over Tarleton State, marked the beginning of a two-game homestand before Wichita State travels to in-state rival Kansas State.

This showdown will pit the country’s fourth-ranked offense against the nation’s 30th scoring defense, making it a true battle of each team’s strengths. Mizzou has yet to face an opponent of Wichita State’s strength, so this could become a trap game quite quickly for the Tigers.

Game Info

When: Tuesday, Nov. 29

Where: Charles Koch Arena—Wichita, Kansas

Time: 7:00 PM CST

TV: ESPN +

Spread: Mizzou -1.5

KenPom Win Probability: 56%

The Starters

Missouri:

PG: Nick Honor (Grad; 10.1 PPG)

SG: D’Moi Hodge (Grad; 16.6 PPG)

SF: DeAndre Gholston (Grad; 9.7 PPG)

PF: Kobe Brown (SR; 14 PPG)

C: Noah Carter (SR; 11.6 PPG)

Notable Sixth Man: G Isiaih Mosley (SR; 10.5 PPG)

Wichita State:

PG: Craig Porter, Jr. (SR; 13.8 PPG)

SG: Xavier Bell (SO; 4.7 PPG)

SF: Jaykwon Walton (JR; 13.2 PPG)

PF: Kenny Pohto (SO; 6.3 PPG)

C: James Rojas (SR; 7.2 PPG)

Notable Sixth Man: F Gus Okafor (SR; 8.3 PPG)

*These are projected starters

Get to Know Wichita State

Wichita State, 4-2, has victories against Richmond, Central Arkansas, Tarleton State and Grand Canyon. Its losses include a defeat at the hands of San Francisco as well as an early-season blunder at home against Alcorn State. These early-season battles have dropped the Shockers’ KenPom ranking only slightly, from No. 83 to 85, but Wichita State still remains the sixth-highest American Athletic Conference program in the rankings.

The Shockers average just 65.5 points per game, the second lowest of any opponent Mizzou has faced yet this season, and own the nation’s No. 320 assist/turnover ratio at 0.71. Wichita State will look to counteract the up-tempo Tigers’ offense with its own slow-paced tempo, which ranks in the bottom 10% of Division-I teams.

What the Shockers lack on the offensive side of the ball, however, they make up for it defensively.

Wichita State limits opponents to 59.2 points per game while boasting a suffocating defense that ranks No. 13 in the country in field goal percentage defense at 35.7%. Another facet of the Shockers’ unique play-style is their rebounding, which showcases a plus-5 margin, including 11.83 offensive rebounds per game.

Essentially, this matchup will pit the strengths of Mizzou’s high-scoring, fast break offense against Wichita State’s low-tempo, defensive-heavy scheme.

As for the Shockers’ lineup, they feature two double-digit scorers in guard Craig Porter, Jr. and forward Jaykwon Walton. The duo averages a combined 27 points and 12.7 rebounds, making them the biggest threats to Mizzou’s defense. The hot hand, however, is forward Gus Okafor, who scored 27 points and totaled eight rebounds off the bench in Wichita State’s previous game. Those three names headline an eight-man lineup that Shockers’ third-year head coach Isaac Brown mainly utilizes.

Wichita State’s smothering defense as well as its success in the rebounding department will cause concern for the Tigers, who have yet to face a team of this defensive caliber.

3 Keys to the Game

1. Grab ahold of the tempo and RUN

Showcasing a Top-14 tempo, the Tigers must use that energy to their advantage early and often. Wichita State is not used to playing from behind, and it’ll have a tough time competing if they’re down early because of the team’s lackluster three-point percentage (26%) and field goal percentage (41.9%).

Luckily for Mizzou, it has established a strong tendency of playing ahead, which will need to happen once again against the Shockers. One key to jumping out ahead will be capitalizing on mistakes. Wichita State turns the ball over more times than it forces turnovers, so exposing those miscues will help the Tigers run away with the lead.

2. Play a disciplined game

Mizzou averages nearly 19 personal fouls per game, giving opponents easy opportunities for free points at the line. Against the Shockers, who shoot just 72.1% from the line, those fouls may not matter that much. However, discipline will be an enormous factor in determining who will stay on the court for the Tigers.

If a few of Mizzou’s leaders are facing foul trouble early, the Tigers will have a tough time establishing rhythm and playing their style of basketball. Wichita State, on the other hand, only commits 13.2 fouls per game, so if this contest is determined at the free throw line, it’ll favor the Shockers.

3. Utilize the upstart passing game to your advantage

Unselfishness is perhaps the most crucial element to Mizzou’s offensive scheme.

The Tigers are No. 1 in the country in assist/turnover ratio and the national leader in assists per game as well, making them one of the nation’s best distributing teams. Wichita State has yet to face an opponent of Mizzou’s potential in this area of the game, and that’ll make defending the Tigers much tougher.

Mizzou has shown its ability to feature a different scorer nearly every night, and its passing game is the true key behind it. Another 20+ assist game should indicate a victory, as well as another high-scoring affair, making it one of the most important keys to success.

Game Prediction

KenPom Prediction: 72-70, Mizzou

My Prediction: 74-60, Mizzou

KenPom is making this game out to be quite the shocker...

Seriously, all jokes aside, this matchup should be electric, as sparks fly on both the offensive and defensive ends. Mizzou will be challenged defensively in a way it hasn’t been all season, but the Tigers are too explosive to be contained.

Wichita State will likely keep this one within a five-point margin at halftime, and may even lead, but at some point its defense will crack beneath the monster that is the Mizzou offense. Expect the Tigers to emphasize scoring in the paint, meaning an opportunity for big nights from Kobe Brown, Noah Carter and Aidan Shaw (as long as they can stay out of foul trouble).

If Mizzou can keep Porter, Jr. from shooting lights out and also limit the amount of second-chance points from the Shockers, it’s likely that the Tigers will cruise in the second half to an electrifying victory.