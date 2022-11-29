The cure to transfer portal blues? Luther Burden chips

Luther got the Photoshop skills too?

So the portal isn’t going to be as fun this year, huh?

Last year, Mizzou’s transfer portal exploits were largely reserved for picking up depth talent at bigger schools or top performers at mid-level programs and dropping players who barely scraped the two-deep. Enter contributors like Ty’Ron Hopper, Kristian Williams, Cody Schrader, etc.

We’ll likely look back at this winter and find some more players to celebrate from the portal. Drinkwitz and his staff have proven they can plug holes with transfer talent. But Mizzou isn’t just losing nobodies now. A day after it was reported that Dominic Lovett plans to enter the transfer portal next week, Dave Matter announced a few more notable names that would join him.

Three more players have informed the Missouri football staff they plan to enter the NCAA transfer portal: quarterback Tyler Macon, defensive end Travion Ford and cornerback D.J. Jackson. A team source confirmed each player met with the coaching staff Monday to say they plan to transfer. Jackson announced his plans on social media Monday afternoon. Macon and Ford have not returned messages seeking further comment.

Losing Macon and Ford isn’t a loss in terms of production, but it does sting when looking at the vaunted 2021 recruiting class. By at least one metric, Ford and Macon were the top two additions in that class, and neither of them really saw the field in two years at Mizzou. That may be depth, it may be youth and it may be a missed scout. No matter the case, it’s a bummer of a look.

Things aren’t ending there. It’s probably wise to brace yourselves for more names — and more important ones at that — to hit the portal. I don’t need to Twitter sleuth for you to guess who... they’re pretty easy to read. We do know, however, that our star boy will be back in Columbia. He announced it himself on Monday, simultaneously reminding us who’s the best chip man in the city.

I'm now playing with a CHIP on my shoulder in this Bowl Game! Let's Go To Work!!! I'm not going anywhere - Tiger for Life - MIZ!!! Go to Schnucks and grab a bag of LB3 Chips so you can snack like you have a CHIP on your shoulder during the Big Game too!!! #MIZZOU4LIFE pic.twitter.com/oHrZ3j9EoC — luther (@lutherburden3) November 28, 2022

I need to get another bag. They’re so tasty.

Jack Soble and the Missourian crew were also able to report at least one other player’s plans. And it’s another biggie.

Another member of the ‘21 recruiting class, safety Daylan Carnell, does not plan on entering the transfer portal, a source close to Carnell told the Missourian. Carnell plans to spend next season in Columbia. Though he spent the season behind veteran Martez Manuel on the depth chart, Carnell found a home at the STAR position and finished the year with three interceptions and 26 tackles, two for loss.

Keeping Carnell around is a boon for Blake Baker’s defense. Carnell had a breakout season in limited snaps and is due to explode onto the NFL scene next season.

As for the rest of the team... we’ll see! We’re planning on launching our portal coverage today, a few days earlier than intended, because the news keeps coming hot and fast. Maybe we’ll even melt down with you in real time, how does that sound?

