Kobe Brown Lands on Coaches’ Preseason First Team All-SEC, and a Blake Baker Contract Extension is Imminent

It’s GAME DAY (kind of)
For the first time this season, Mizzou will play a basketball game against another opponent at Mizzou Arena under head coach Dennis Gates in an exhibition contest against St. Louis’ Washington University. The tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. CST.
Kobe Brown, entering his senior season with a potential extra year of eligibility due to COVID, was named to the Preseason Coaches First Team All-SEC on Wednesday.
Mizzou's Kobe Brown one of nine players named to the SEC coaches preseason basketball first-team— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) November 2, 2022
According to Mizzou Basketball, Brown becomes the first Tiger since Michael Porter Jr. to earn first-team preseason all-conference honors.
Kobe Brown recognized as one of the top players in the @SEC on Wednesday, becoming the first Tiger in five years to collect first-team preseason all-conference honors! #MIZ— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) November 2, 2022
⏩ https://t.co/TjB0Fq0kao pic.twitter.com/jlvgnjDp1F
Here’s Dennis Gates on Kobe Brown:
Mizzou basketball coach Dennis Gates talks about SEC preseason first team selection Kobe Brown. @MizzouHoops #mizzou pic.twitter.com/m4N47nmpDz— Rod Smith (@RodKRCG13) November 2, 2022
Congrats to Kobe on a well-deserved recognition, but what about our guy Isiaih Mosley who was notably missing? Don’t worry, he comes in at No. 23 in ESPN’s Top 100 newcomer impact rankings ($$).
From Jeff Borzello:
“There are plenty of shots available in Columbia this season, and Mosley proved himself as one of the most explosive scorers in the portal at Missouri State. Averaged 20.4 points and hit 40 points twice last season.”
Gotta have a defensive mentality to win championships. And here at MIZZOU that’s what we wanna do https://t.co/arQ33Jf3P9— Isiaih mosley (@Isiaihletrellm1) November 2, 2022
Moving onto football, the biggest news to come out of Wednesday night’s latest edition of “Tiger Talk” is that Missouri is nearing a contract extension with defensive coordinator Blake Baker, Dave Matter reports:
Eli Drinkwitz on his radio show tonight talking about defensive coordinator Blake Baker: “Sounds like we need to get Blake an extension. I got some good news. That might be coming.”— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) November 3, 2022
Drinkwitz anticipates there will be news in 24 hours “that Coach Baker is going to be our defensive coordinator for a long time here.”— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) November 3, 2022
This is VERY good news for Eli Drinkwitz and the Mizzou Football program. Stay tuned for news on an official announcement, potentially coming later today?
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
- On MUTigers.com, Football Readies For Home Matchup Against Kentucky
- On MUTigers.com, (Cross Country), Rogers Named to All-SEC Freshman Team
- A sellout crowd expected on Saturday against Kentucky?
Missouri is on track for a sellout for Saturday against Kentucky, Drinkwitz said on the SEC Coaches Media Teleconference.— Kenny Van Doren (@thevandalorian) November 2, 2022
- Pretty cool deal here for Harrison Mevis!
College football kicker Harrison Mevis has filed two trademark applications for:— Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) November 2, 2022
1. THICCER KICKER
2. MONEY MEVIS
The filings seek to protect @kickerhmevis6's nicknames for a brand of clothing.#NIL #NCAA #CollegeFootball #MIZ pic.twitter.com/IuiejYHpJA
- ($$) In Kyle Tucker’s SEC Basketball Preview on The Athletic, he picks Mizzou to finish 10th in the SEC.
- Whiteboard Wednesdays with Dennis Gates!
“5v4 BSW” Drill allows for scramble passing & shooting w/ elite spacing. Defensively it allows rotational shot contest, blockouts/rebounding & trans. defense. We want to see quick full court shell formation & ball management into our initial 1/2ct Shell Def. #WhiteboardWednesday pic.twitter.com/ZbSjZdYd3C— Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) November 2, 2022
- Picture day for Mizzou Women’s Basketball! Here’s a look at the squad!
Your 2022-23 Mizzou Tigers pic.twitter.com/oUfvHMfoHB— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) November 2, 2022
- From KOMU’s Chase Matteson: Aidan Shaw on his decision to re-commit to Mizzou
WATCH: 4-star freshman, Aidan Shaw (@TheAidanShaw), shares his reasoning for de-committing from #Mizzou and how Coach Gates got him back. @KOMUsports @BenArnetKOMU pic.twitter.com/wqhnWknoQn— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) November 2, 2022
- A whole FOUR games? That’ll teach them!
BREAKING: Kansas has self-imposed a 4-game suspension for Bill Self and Kurtis Townsend to begin this season, source told @Stadium. The program will also self-impose recruiting restrictions.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) November 2, 2022
Self will miss Champions Classic vs. Duke on Nov. 15. Norm Roberts will be acting coach.
- Our wrestling beat writer James Hackney on Mizzou’s latest commitment. Impressive credentials!
#25 overall 2024 recruit Mack Mauger commits to Mizzou. 2x Idaho state champ, won Fargo in both Freestyle and Greco the past two years. Ranked #3 at 106lbs but just won preseason nationals at 113lbs. pic.twitter.com/x90S34yjnk— James Hackney, SPT (@FFJames94) November 2, 2022
- Mizzou Soccer postseason SEC honors: Junior defender Grace Pettet named to All-SEC Second Team and freshman goalkeeper Isabella Hollenbach was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team:
All-SEC Second Team for @PettetGrace❗️— Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) November 2, 2022
Congratulations #MIZ #TakeTheStairs⚽️ pic.twitter.com/AdenAgGTer
.@IsabellaHollen1 with the SEC All-Freshman Team selection❗️— Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) November 2, 2022
Congratulations #MIZ #TakeTheStairs⚽️ pic.twitter.com/7oDhhxTdjj
- Mizzou Softball adds a commitment from 2024 middle infielder Sophie Smith, from Klein Oak High School in Texas.
GO TIGERSSSSSS!!! M-I-Z!! @CoachLarissaA @J_Cottrill_ @coachMarino11 @livforshey @MizzouSoftball @raydvaughn @ProlificFPSoftb pic.twitter.com/L02FUd33QM— Sophie Smith (@SophiegSmith22) November 2, 2022
- Cool stuff from Mizzou Gymnastics (editor’s note: this is their NCAA hardware, so it’s cooler than just “cool”)
Icey #MIZ pic.twitter.com/00CTSbYigo— Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) November 2, 2022
