Kobe Brown Lands on Coaches’ Preseason First Team All-SEC, and a Blake Baker Contract Extension is Imminent

Mizzou Links for Thursday, November 3

By Sammy Stava
It’s GAME DAY (kind of)

For the first time this season, Mizzou will play a basketball game against another opponent at Mizzou Arena under head coach Dennis Gates in an exhibition contest against St. Louis’ Washington University. The tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. CST.

Kobe Brown, entering his senior season with a potential extra year of eligibility due to COVID, was named to the Preseason Coaches First Team All-SEC on Wednesday.

According to Mizzou Basketball, Brown becomes the first Tiger since Michael Porter Jr. to earn first-team preseason all-conference honors.

Here’s Dennis Gates on Kobe Brown:

Congrats to Kobe on a well-deserved recognition, but what about our guy Isiaih Mosley who was notably missing? Don’t worry, he comes in at No. 23 in ESPN’s Top 100 newcomer impact rankings ($$).

From Jeff Borzello:

“There are plenty of shots available in Columbia this season, and Mosley proved himself as one of the most explosive scorers in the portal at Missouri State. Averaged 20.4 points and hit 40 points twice last season.”

Moving onto football, the biggest news to come out of Wednesday night’s latest edition of “Tiger Talk” is that Missouri is nearing a contract extension with defensive coordinator Blake Baker, Dave Matter reports:

This is VERY good news for Eli Drinkwitz and the Mizzou Football program. Stay tuned for news on an official announcement, potentially coming later today?

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(KCStar)

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

  • Pretty cool deal here for Harrison Mevis!
  • Picture day for Mizzou Women’s Basketball! Here’s a look at the squad!
  • From KOMU’s Chase Matteson: Aidan Shaw on his decision to re-commit to Mizzou
  • A whole FOUR games? That’ll teach them!
  • Our wrestling beat writer James Hackney on Mizzou’s latest commitment. Impressive credentials!
  • Mizzou Soccer postseason SEC honors: Junior defender Grace Pettet named to All-SEC Second Team and freshman goalkeeper Isabella Hollenbach was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team:
  • Mizzou Softball adds a commitment from 2024 middle infielder Sophie Smith, from Klein Oak High School in Texas.
  • Cool stuff from Mizzou Gymnastics (editor’s note: this is their NCAA hardware, so it’s cooler than just “cool”)
