LOOK: Missouri’s shirts and pants revealed for Kentucky

Once again, the Missouri football team insists on wearing shirts and pants while playing football in front of a crowd of people. This week’s combination in a clean, simple, classic look with a few minor twists:

Classic home look with a twist for Military Appreciation Day!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/Vnn0PaMv5O — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) November 3, 2022

Army veteran - and current running back’s coach - Curtis Luper gets to show off some crisp marching with a snappy salute to kick off the reveal for Missouri’s Military Appreciation Day before Darius Robinson reveals the duds.

Black hat, black shirt, gold pants is the order of the day which I’ll never argue against. We’ll see the return of the oval Tiger - a rarity in the ‘22 campaign - with another visit from our friend the gold visor. The only military recognition piece on this getup is a noticeable decal on the back of the helmet, a circular American flag design flanked by the six emblems representing (in order) the United States Air Force, Navy, Army, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and Space Force (still getting used to that one, frankly).

Veterans’ Day is November 11th and we’ve seen specially designed helmet for that occasion in years past, so there’s a chance we’ll see a heavier thematic imprint on next week’s uniforms than we do this week. Or not. I don’t know. I’m not the equipment manager.

But I do like the uniform, overall. I can still give or take on the color of the visor (chrome is the best IMO) but - whether or not you like the oval Tiger - it is absolutely something that is 100% unique to Mizzou, unlike the block M (which I love) or the script Tigers (meh).

But what say you?