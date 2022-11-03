PODCAST: MIZZOU. KENTUCKY. A preview.

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. It’s a big week as Mizzou takes on Kentucky in what should be a heck of a game. The guys preview Kentucky, talk about recruiting, discuss Blake Baker, and more.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 02:00: Welcome to the podcast! We are happy about Missouri Football and can’t wait to see the game against Kentucky on Saturday.

02:00 - 08:00: Mizzou got a commitment! Hear about Serigne Tounkara.

08:00 - 12:30: Let’s transition to talk a little bit more about recruiting overall.

12:30 - 20:15: It’s finally time we talk about the legendary Blake Baker.

20:15 - 25:40: Is Blake Baker set up for an incredible job going into next year?

25:40 - 40:10: It’s Kentucky week. Let’s preview the game.

40:10 - 45:00: PREDICTION TIME.

45:00 - 52:50: Tennessee vs Georgia thoughts.

52:50 - END: Thanks for listening. Subscribe to us and go Mizzou! MIZ!

