NEVER.A.DOUBT.

My blood pressure didn’t skyrocket AT ALL

Between the abysmal ESPN+ feed —you charge 9.99 for that pile of kansas?!?— and the normally very inaccurate three-point shooting Shockers suddenly hitting what seemed like all of their treys, it was an… interesting night. But a win is a win is a win is a win is a win is a win is a win is a win and Dennis Gates’ Missouri Tigers are EIGHT AND ZERO, BABY [ Isiaih’s tweet ] and they STEAL— get it, cuz they had 16(!) steals— a win right from under the WuShocks’ noses.

Toughness on display tonight but in the end, it's a different venue and same result!!!#MIZ - pic.twitter.com/hvoUfxgek2 — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) November 30, 2022

Full disclosure, I was watching the game at Shiloh with my friend Sara, and as she thought it was as good as over at several points and that we were going to lose, I really (I promise) didn’t lose hope. It just never got too far out of reach, in my opinion, for our fair Tigers. I knew they’d claw their way back into it. And when they forced overtime — on the Rock M Slack channel, Levi said something like ‘teams that force OT win 60-70% of the time’ — I just knew they’d get the W. In my mind, in displaying that fight, that unwillingness to back down, even though it was ugly as HELL at times [ RD3’s tweet] , THEY (the Tigers) forced the OT and they would be victorious in the end. Thank god that turned out to be right, because man… this would have been a different post.

So yes, while I had LOADS of doubt in the ESPN Family of Terrible Networks [ my NSFW tweets ], as did everyone on twitter trying to partake in the madness, I didn’t doubt the fight of this ragtag bunch of mostly mid-major misfits. Remember, Isiaih Mosley was a DNP (everything is alright, per Matter) and foul trouble saddled Kobe for long stretches. I don’t even mean any of this as a dig, you guys; I truly love this team. Some highlights— there weren’t that many posted. I blame YOU, ESPN+.

Noah Carter (MVC transfer):

D’Moi Hodge (Horizon League transfer):

.@Dmoi_VI connects on his fourth triple of the opening half to keep the Tigers in front of the Shockers, 34-30!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/eceO9VYOq8 — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) November 30, 2022

From Dave Matter, on the performance of PGs Sean East II (JuCo transfer), Nick Honor (ACC transfer), and Tre Gomillion (Horizon transfer):

Mizzou's three point guards tonight: 27 points, 8 assists, 10 steals, four turnovers pic.twitter.com/zsPIDmxXE7 — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) November 30, 2022

To wrap this all up in a big black & gold tiger-striped bow, here’s just two more things…

Rock M beat writer Parker, who wasn’t technically “on the beat” for the game (check out Brandon’s gamer), had this to say. He writes with a bit more authority than I do:

Not their normal amount of assists, but they still were menaces on the other end, racking up 16 steals.



In their first test of the season, this team showed a lot of grit on the road and came out with a win. That’s all you could’ve asked for in this one. — Parker Gillam (@gillam_parker) November 30, 2022

Prior to the game, I pulled this from twitter, because it’s from our other Data Matt (Harris), and it became more interesting as tonight, the WuShocks went in for multiple kill shots of their own (10-0, 16-0, I think) and still, the Tigers prevailed.

What stands out about that table is that MU's completely flipped its MO. A year ago, you'd have been hard-pressed to imagine the Tigers alongside Alabama, Arkansas and Auburn in terms of pace and the basketball version of explosive plays. — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) November 29, 2022

On to the Links!

That's a big win — ROCK M NATION (@RockMNation) November 30, 2022

Coming home to Columbia with a big road win!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/NxAyD93FOK — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) November 30, 2022

Football/TransferMania Pt. 2

More portal plans for Missouri: backup linebacker Zach Lovett plans to transfer, per team source. Also senior safety Jalani Williams plans to use his Covid year of eligibility at another school next season. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) November 29, 2022

That transfer portal would’ve had our whole damn team cryin at the Zou, we were too close for all that pump faking. We just got to work and pushed each other! I burned my RS for Kickoff and experience then started the next year!Oh well ‍♂️ good luck to them all. Cloth talk! — Franklin De’Sean Weatherspoon (@SpoonJones56) November 30, 2022

Luther for King of CoMo

In other SEC news, this is just... wild. Just a preposterous decision by A*b*rn (if you hire Hugh Freeze, you’re as bad as the school he came from)

"We don't trust you with Twitter" is a helluva contract stipulation https://t.co/fQ5LDpTWY4 — Sam Snelling (@SamTSnelling) November 29, 2022

Hoops

Which teams have the most 'Active Hands' in college basketball?



Here's how your team stacks up in Steal % vs Block % ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7kJZZmCifb — CBB Analytics (@CBBAnalytics) November 29, 2022

I SEE YOU DENNIS pic.twitter.com/xfdlEp4zYE — Mark Kim (@MarkJKim_) November 30, 2022

All Dennis Gates Love, ALL THE TIME, from 14Southeastern’s (and friend of me/Dive Cuts) Blake Lovell:

Missouri now off to an 8-0 start under Dennis Gates with the win at Wichita State. Love the confidence and toughness of this group. — Blake Lovell (@theblakelovell) November 30, 2022

The Next Chapter in Mizzou Hoops

Awesome news about Grace Slaughter (2023 signee):

What a great group of talented players, so honored to be a part of it! https://t.co/IzVHpva4JA — Grace Slaughter (@graciekkay10) November 29, 2022

Stockrisers.com’s Jake Weingarten has good news to share about big man Jordan Butler (2023 signee):

Dennis Gates got an underrated land in Jordan Butler. At 6-foot-11, is super-skilled and can play pretty much anywhere on the court. Scores the ball on multiple levels, and is also very tough on the defensive end. Recently had a 41-point & 11-rebound outing.



Mizzou, incoming. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) November 29, 2022

Kris Parker, 2023 target (and mentioned previously) will be OV’ing this weekend when they take on SEMO. While it was originally reported he would commit on 12/12, that has been pushed back, per On3. Is this good or bad news for the Tigers? Who’s to say…

2023 four-star Kris Parker -- who is considering the likes of Alabama, Villanova, UCF, Missouri, and others, has postponed his commitment date.



More here: https://t.co/SjqJXQAwxg pic.twitter.com/ilHKaxj8Lz — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) November 29, 2022

Very large human (he’s 6-foot-11, 310 pounds) four-star target Peyton Marshall talked with 247 Sports about the teams he’s hearing from most.

Holiday Hoopsgiving: Top 50 big man Peyton Marshall talks official visits to Penn State Missouri, and Auburn with @247Sports



Story: https://t.co/ZcBQCJVP68 pic.twitter.com/52QYlEZ1Xm — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) November 29, 2022

Other Mizzou Sports

Reminder from Coach Gates on the weeks’ events:

@MizzouWBB hosts Saint Louis Wednesday @ 7 P.M. @MizzouWrestling welcomes West Virginia on Friday @ 5:30 P.M. @MizzouSwimDive take on Missouri State on Saturday @ 10 A.M. @MizzouGym Black vs Gold is @ noon on Sunday. Come out & support the Black & Gold! — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) November 29, 2022

Speaking of Preseason Top 10 teams, you’ll be able to find your favorite Tiger gymnasts on the SEC Network SIX times this winter. Per MUTigers.com, you can catch them take on UGA 1/13, LSU 1/20, UK 2/3, UF 2/10, AUB (vs Sunisa Lee!!) 2/19, and ARK 2/24. Every other match will be on SEC+.

on the SEC Network SIX times this winter. Per MUTigers.com, you can catch them take on UGA 1/13, LSU 1/20, UK 2/3, UF 2/10, AUB (vs Sunisa Lee!!) 2/19, and ARK 2/24. Every other match will be on SEC+. Join Missouri Athletics Director Desiree Reed-Francois in raising money for local families in need over the holidays with the help of Mizzou coaches and the Student-Athlete Advisory Council.

Our @Mizzou_SAAC is raising money for local families in need over the holidays. I hope you’ll join me in donating to their cause. @mizzouathletics coaches - you in? @CoachLarissaA start us off!



Venmo account: @MIZSAAC pic.twitter.com/13UaTomE23 — DR_Francois (@DRFrancois1) November 29, 2022

Mizzou in the Pros

*Coming Friday. That game went too late to also grab the NBA/G-League stats*

Sophie (and Lindsey) Cunningham have finalized plans for the Sophie Cunningham Classic, to be held at Columbia College. See the deets below:

See you soon! pic.twitter.com/6YUKy16L5n — Sophie Cunningham Classic (@sophiecclassic) November 28, 2022

