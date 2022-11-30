 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NEVER.A.DOUBT.

Mizzou Links for Wednesday, November 30: Mizzou shocks Wichita State in OT for first road win

By Karen Steger
My blood pressure didn’t skyrocket AT ALL

Between the abysmal ESPN+ feed —you charge 9.99 for that pile of kansas?!?— and the normally very inaccurate three-point shooting Shockers suddenly hitting what seemed like all of their treys, it was an… interesting night. But a win is a win is a win is a win is a win is a win is a win is a win and Dennis Gates’ Missouri Tigers are EIGHT AND ZERO, BABY [Isiaih’s tweet] and they STEAL— get it, cuz they had 16(!) steals— a win right from under the WuShocks’ noses.

Full disclosure, I was watching the game at Shiloh with my friend Sara, and as she thought it was as good as over at several points and that we were going to lose, I really (I promise) didn’t lose hope. It just never got too far out of reach, in my opinion, for our fair Tigers. I knew they’d claw their way back into it. And when they forced overtime — on the Rock M Slack channel, Levi said something like ‘teams that force OT win 60-70% of the time’ — I just knew they’d get the W. In my mind, in displaying that fight, that unwillingness to back down, even though it was ugly as HELL at times [RD3’s tweet], THEY (the Tigers) forced the OT and they would be victorious in the end. Thank god that turned out to be right, because man… this would have been a different post.

So yes, while I had LOADS of doubt in the ESPN Family of Terrible Networks [my NSFW tweets], as did everyone on twitter trying to partake in the madness, I didn’t doubt the fight of this ragtag bunch of mostly mid-major misfits. Remember, Isiaih Mosley was a DNP (everything is alright, per Matter) and foul trouble saddled Kobe for long stretches. I don’t even mean any of this as a dig, you guys; I truly love this team. Some highlights— there weren’t that many posted. I blame YOU, ESPN+.

Noah Carter (MVC transfer):

D’Moi Hodge (Horizon League transfer):

From Dave Matter, on the performance of PGs Sean East II (JuCo transfer), Nick Honor (ACC transfer), and Tre Gomillion (Horizon transfer):

To wrap this all up in a big black & gold tiger-striped bow, here’s just two more things…

Rock M beat writer Parker, who wasn’t technically “on the beat” for the game (check out Brandon’s gamer), had this to say. He writes with a bit more authority than I do:

Prior to the game, I pulled this from twitter, because it’s from our other Data Matt (Harris), and it became more interesting as tonight, the WuShocks went in for multiple kill shots of their own (10-0, 16-0, I think) and still, the Tigers prevailed.

On to the Links!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football/TransferMania Pt. 2

  • Luther for King of CoMo
  • In other SEC news, this is just... wild. Just a preposterous decision by A*b*rn (if you hire Hugh Freeze, you’re as bad as the school he came from)

Hoops

  • All Dennis Gates Love, ALL THE TIME, from 14Southeastern’s (and friend of me/Dive Cuts) Blake Lovell:

The Next Chapter in Mizzou Hoops

  • Awesome news about Grace Slaughter (2023 signee):
  • Stockrisers.com’s Jake Weingarten has good news to share about big man Jordan Butler (2023 signee):
  • Kris Parker, 2023 target (and mentioned previously) will be OV’ing this weekend when they take on SEMO. While it was originally reported he would commit on 12/12, that has been pushed back, per On3. Is this good or bad news for the Tigers? Who’s to say…
  • Very large human (he’s 6-foot-11, 310 pounds) four-star target Peyton Marshall talked with 247 Sports about the teams he’s hearing from most.

Other Mizzou Sports

  • Reminder from Coach Gates on the weeks’ events:
  • Speaking of Preseason Top 10 teams, you’ll be able to find your favorite Tiger gymnasts on the SEC Network SIX times this winter. Per MUTigers.com, you can catch them take on UGA 1/13, LSU 1/20, UK 2/3, UF 2/10, AUB (vs Sunisa Lee!!) 2/19, and ARK 2/24. Every other match will be on SEC+.
  • Join Missouri Athletics Director Desiree Reed-Francois in raising money for local families in need over the holidays with the help of Mizzou coaches and the Student-Athlete Advisory Council.

Mizzou in the Pros

*Coming Friday. That game went too late to also grab the NBA/G-League stats*

  • Sophie (and Lindsey) Cunningham have finalized plans for the Sophie Cunningham Classic, to be held at Columbia College. See the deets below:

Next Up In 2021-22 Mizzou Basketball

