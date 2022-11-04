Kentucky vs. Missouri: How to watch Week 10 matchup

Kentucky week is a big week despite fans and players on both sides trying to say otherwise.

Beating Kentucky is one step towards a good season, just as losing to them is one step towards a bad one. Since joining the SEC Missouri has defeated UK four times, and lost six times. They entered the league and won the first three, as Mark Stoops was building UK up. Then the tides turned and Stoops and company took down the Tigers five times in a row before this happened:

Hang these photos in the MATC right now. pic.twitter.com/d7wwwGRubY — Mark Kim (@MarkJKim_) October 24, 2020

The way Stoops prefers to play usually results in close games. Kentucky runs the ball a lot, they defend well, so their games are usually low scoring. This year both teams are good defensively but not great offensively, and the over/under is just 40.5 points. So it will likely be a low scoring affair again.

Last year UK looked like the better team, and overcame some mistakes to win by a Touchdown. I guess we’ll see how it goes tomorrow!

SBNation Reacts Results:

Missouri-Kentucky football: Time, Location

TIME: 11:00 a.m. CT

DATE: Saturday, November 5, 2022

LOCATION: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium; Columbia, MO

Missouri-Kentucky football: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: SEC Network

STREAM: WatchESPN

Missouri-Kentucky football: Betting odds, predictions

As of last evening, Mizzou is a ONE point underdog to Kentucky, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 40.5.

College Football Week 10: Other Games to Watch Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV 11:00 AM Ohio State (2) -38 Northwestern 55.5 ABC 11:00 AM Texas Tech TCU (7) -8.5 69 FOX 11:00 AM North Carolina (17) -7 Virginia 60.5 ACCN 11:00 AM Tulane (19) -7.5 Tulsa 57 ESPNU 11:00 AM Kentucky -1 Missouri 40.5 SECN 11:00 AM Florida Texas A&M -3.5 55.5 ESPN 2:30 PM Tennessee (1) Georgia (3) -8 66.5 CBS 2:30 PM Oregon (8) -31.5 Colorado 63 ESPN 2:30 PM Penn State (15) -14 Indiana 50 ABC 2:30 PM Michigan St Illinois (16) -17 40.5 BTN 2:30 PM Oklahoma St (18) - Kansas - 63 FS1 2:30 PM Syracuse (20) Pitt -3.5 48 ACCN 2:30 PM UCF (25) -3.5 Memphis 58.5 ESPN2 3:00 PM L*berty Arkansas -14 61 SECN 6:00 PM Alabama (6) -13.5 LSU (10) 56.5 ESPN 6:00 PM Texas (24) -2.5 Kansas St (13) 54.5 FS1 6:30 PM Clemson (4) -3.5 Notre Dame 44 NBC 6:30 PM Michigan (5) -26 Rutgers 45 BTN 6:30 PM Arizona Utah (14) -17.5 68 PAC12 6:30 PM Auburn Mississippi State -12.5 51 ESPN2 6:30 PM South Carolina -7 Vanderbilt 48.5 SECN 7:00 PM Wake Forest (21) -4 NC State (22) 54 ACCN 9:30 PM Cal USC (9) -21.5 60.5 ESPN 9:30 PM UCLA (12) -11 Arizona St 66 FS1

