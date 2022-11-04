Kentucky vs. Missouri: How to watch Week 10 matchup

Kentucky week is a big week despite fans and players on both sides trying to say otherwise.
Beating Kentucky is one step towards a good season, just as losing to them is one step towards a bad one. Since joining the SEC Missouri has defeated UK four times, and lost six times. They entered the league and won the first three, as Mark Stoops was building UK up. Then the tides turned and Stoops and company took down the Tigers five times in a row before this happened:
Hang these photos in the MATC right now. pic.twitter.com/d7wwwGRubY— Mark Kim (@MarkJKim_) October 24, 2020
The way Stoops prefers to play usually results in close games. Kentucky runs the ball a lot, they defend well, so their games are usually low scoring. This year both teams are good defensively but not great offensively, and the over/under is just 40.5 points. So it will likely be a low scoring affair again.
Last year UK looked like the better team, and overcame some mistakes to win by a Touchdown. I guess we’ll see how it goes tomorrow!
Back home at Faurot this week!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/E8UOZm9ojk— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) November 1, 2022
SBNation Reacts Results:
Missouri-Kentucky football: Time, Location
TIME: 11:00 a.m. CT
DATE: Saturday, November 5, 2022
LOCATION: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium; Columbia, MO
Missouri-Kentucky football: Follow the game, TV Channel
TELEVISION: SEC Network
STREAM: WatchESPN
TWITTER: @MizzouFootball
FACEBOOK: MizzouFootballShowMe
ESPN+: ROCKMNATION
Missouri-Kentucky football: Betting odds, predictions
As of last evening, Mizzou is a ONE point underdog to Kentucky, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 40.5.
College Football Week 10: Other Games to Watch
|Time (CT)
|Visitor
|Odds
|Home
|Odds
|O/U
|TV
|Time (CT)
|Visitor
|Odds
|Home
|Odds
|O/U
|TV
|11:00 AM
|Ohio State (2)
|-38
|Northwestern
|55.5
|ABC
|11:00 AM
|Texas Tech
|TCU (7)
|-8.5
|69
|FOX
|11:00 AM
|North Carolina (17)
|-7
|Virginia
|60.5
|ACCN
|11:00 AM
|Tulane (19)
|-7.5
|Tulsa
|57
|ESPNU
|11:00 AM
|Kentucky
|-1
|Missouri
|40.5
|SECN
|11:00 AM
|Florida
|Texas A&M
|-3.5
|55.5
|ESPN
|2:30 PM
|Tennessee (1)
|Georgia (3)
|-8
|66.5
|CBS
|2:30 PM
|Oregon (8)
|-31.5
|Colorado
|63
|ESPN
|2:30 PM
|Penn State (15)
|-14
|Indiana
|50
|ABC
|2:30 PM
|Michigan St
|Illinois (16)
|-17
|40.5
|BTN
|2:30 PM
|Oklahoma St (18)
|-
|Kansas
|-
|63
|FS1
|2:30 PM
|Syracuse (20)
|Pitt
|-3.5
|48
|ACCN
|2:30 PM
|UCF (25)
|-3.5
|Memphis
|58.5
|ESPN2
|3:00 PM
|L*berty
|Arkansas
|-14
|61
|SECN
|6:00 PM
|Alabama (6)
|-13.5
|LSU (10)
|56.5
|ESPN
|6:00 PM
|Texas (24)
|-2.5
|Kansas St (13)
|54.5
|FS1
|6:30 PM
|Clemson (4)
|-3.5
|Notre Dame
|44
|NBC
|6:30 PM
|Michigan (5)
|-26
|Rutgers
|45
|BTN
|6:30 PM
|Arizona
|Utah (14)
|-17.5
|68
|PAC12
|6:30 PM
|Auburn
|Mississippi State
|-12.5
|51
|ESPN2
|6:30 PM
|South Carolina
|-7
|Vanderbilt
|48.5
|SECN
|7:00 PM
|Wake Forest (21)
|-4
|NC State (22)
|54
|ACCN
|9:30 PM
|Cal
|USC (9)
|-21.5
|60.5
|ESPN
|9:30 PM
|UCLA (12)
|-11
|Arizona St
|66
|FS1
