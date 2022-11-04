For one night at least, all is right in mid-MO

Thursday was my Super Bowl, you guys. I got up that morning and had a noticeable pep in my step. And no, it wasn’t from my Starbucks caramel brûlée latte (though the return of the holiday drinks menu certainly brought me significant joy). It’s because I knew MIZZOU HOOPS was back in action. Exhibition-shmexibishun. Basketball is basketball— just ask Matt Watkins, who drove all the way from StL to check it out, and I feel like I’ve been waiting years to see my beloved team play ball again. I missed the open practice (stupid HoCo Uber surge pricing), so this was my first chance to see all the glorious newbies.

“But Karen, the game doesn’t count,” you’ll say. “It wasn’t even on tv,” you’ll exclaim. Well, guess what?!?

I don’t care. (but also, sorry it wasn’t streamed on SEC+. that truly sucks)

I am just so.damn.happy. Hoops is back, babbbbbbyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy.

Anyone tell the team it doesn’t matter? No? Per the postgame, Kobe told reporters he actually had to try to get freshman Aidan Shaw to chill a bit, as he showed up decked out in full uniform with 2.5 hours til tip, before the clock even started counting down (how adorable). Others, like D’Moi Hodge, admitted to being a little anxious, claiming he was tired of playing against his own teammates!

So even if it didn’t count, it was my chance - and around 2,000 others in attendance - to see how this whole brand new team is coming together. It wasn’t always pretty, and they looked like they hadn’t played together at times (some of the lineups apparently had never even practiced together), but the longer the game went on, the less nerves appeared to take a toll, and they could really let it rip. Kobe looked incredible— taller, leaner, more aggressive, in charge [insert fire emojis]. There were dunks by Shaw, Noah Carter, Dre Gholston (see below), and others.

I know there are some #Mizzou fans who are excited for Milwaukee transfer DeAndre Gholston.

This dunk should make those folks even more excited.

WATCH⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Xzb5HjPe4M — Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) November 4, 2022

Players were switched out at random without finding much rhythm (by design, Gates said), but my personal favorite lineup was D’Moi Hodge, Nick Honor, Isiaih Mosley, Aidan Shaw, and Kobe. Weirdly enough, Matt Harris’ rotation spreadsheet agrees this is a good one, too. [side note: am I becoming a hoops analyst?]

We're keeping the positional assignments vague, but here is the first sub pattern chart of the Dennis Gates era at #Mizzou. Behold four guard lineups galore! pic.twitter.com/Fh14xewiv1 — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) November 4, 2022

Turnovers aside, and there were plenty (11), this team has got a lot of nifty passers, and I marveled at times at the skills of Sean East II (who also displayed a beautiful tear drop shot and was 4-9 for 8pts), Nick Honor and Isiaih Mosley. While it ended in a miss, at one point East did this behind-the-back-number and wooooo-weeeee, it was fun. A random note: there were a lot of football-style passes, which is not something I’m used to seeing in a basketball game. They hit their intended targets though, so I’ll allow it.

With about 30 seconds of game clock left, Gates brought in both Jackson Francois (AKA Lil DRF) and Ben Sternberg, and the team went nuts. When Sternberg drove across the court got a bucket, the benched erupted, and the reaction on Jackson’s face as he swatted a shot as time expired was priceless.

This team is fun y’all, and it was an entertaining brand of basketball to watch.

More highlights:

Rock Bridge grad Isiaih Mosley played around 22 mins in the exhibition, and my very professional expert opinion is this: WOW. 5-8, including 1-2 from deep, with 3 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals. That’ll do, Pig. That’ll do.

Of everything I've seen tonight, the biggest difference Mosley might make this year is in Mizzou's transition offense. He's an elite passer when he's on the move. — Chris Kwiecinski (@OchoK_) November 4, 2022

The style of play was (as described on the Inside Mizzou Athletics podcast I covered earlier this week): QUICK. They H-U-S-T-L-E. Tre Gomilllion, for example, reminds me a bit of a fan favorite, one “Feisty Geisty.”

Prediction: Tre Gomillion is gonna play a lot of minutes and opposing SEC guards will not enjoy that experience. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) November 4, 2022

It was a great night. Monday can’t get here soon enough. I only hope you’ll join me.

On to the Links!

Beat those ‘Cats, Tigers!

VOLLEYBALL: Buckey sisters reunite with Missouri volleyball (Caleb Logue) | Volleyball travels to Florida, a team they have had very little success against (MUTigers.com)

Buckey sisters reunite with Missouri volleyball (Caleb Logue) | Volleyball travels to Florida, a team they have had very little success against (MUTigers.com) GYMNASTICS: Keep.that.content.coming.

SOFTBALL: Getting ready for the upcoming season with The Program, a veteran-owned team building and leadership development resource for corporations and sports team.

Leaders lead all of the time. Thank you to @theprogramorg for providing us an opportunity to get better.#OwnIt pic.twitter.com/TZehWiNdmU — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) November 3, 2022

TRACK & FIELD : Per an MUTigers.com release, Mizzou throws coach Robert Weir will enter the SMU Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday. Congrats, coach!

: Per an MUTigers.com release, Mizzou throws coach Robert Weir will enter the SMU Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday. Congrats, coach! BASEBALL: Held a Black & Gold game on Thursday afternoon.

Black & Gold Game Today!



️ Taylor Stadium

☀️ 80 & Sunny

⏰ 4 p.m.

️ FREE!#MIZ ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/n1sIShWncY — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) November 3, 2022

NBA Corner

JORDAN CLARKSON

11/2 vs Dallas (L 103-100): 33 min | 22 pts on 9-20 shooting (4-9 from three) | 5 REB | 8 AST | 2 STL | 4 TO | 3 PF | -3 UP NEXT: The Jazz (6-3) take on the Lakers tonight, 11/3, at 9:30pm, and the Clippers 11/6 at 9pm NEWS: The Triple Team: Utah Jazz lose a close one in Dallas, but Jordan Clarkson’s assists are turning heads

MICHAEL PORTER, JR

11/3 vs OKC (W 122-110): 29 min | 11 pts on 4-10 shooting (3-6 from three) | 6 REB | 2 AST | 1 TO | 1 PF | + 7 UP NEXT: The Nuggets (4-3) take on the Spurs 11/5 at 8pm and again on 11/7 at 8:30pm NEWS: Michael Porter Jr. Playing Within The Denver Nuggets’ Flow Is Helping Both Himself and His Team

DRU SMITH: still occupying the Miami Heat bench

UP NEXT: The Heat (4-5) take on Indiana on 11/4 at 6pm, and Portland on 11/7 at 7:30pm

Former Tiger Hodgepodge/NCAA Suckage, etc.

Tipsheet: Kansas finally admits basketball transgressions with Self punishment (Jeff Gordon, STL Today)

BenFred: NCAA doesn’t care about cheating in college basketball recruiting. Why should we? (Ben Frederickson, STL Today)

My guy Javon Pickett is now on my other team, the Bills, so I thought I’d share this. I’m going to try and keep up with Javon all season: 5 keys to the St Louis Billikens men’s basketball team in 2022-23 (Stu Durando, STL Today)

is now on my other team, the Bills, so I thought I’d share this. I’m going to try and keep up with Javon all season: 5 keys to the St Louis Billikens men’s basketball team in 2022-23 (Stu Durando, STL Today) Sean Durugordon had quite the debut for the Governors, who beat the pants off Fisk 89-64 in an exhibition. Durugordon was 10-15FG for 24 points, to go with 6 REB and 4 steals.

had quite the debut for the Governors, who beat the pants off Fisk 89-64 in an exhibition. Durugordon was 10-15FG for 24 points, to go with 6 REB and 4 steals. Boogie Coleman scored 22 points in his Ball State return over DePauw.

scored 22 points in his Ball State return over DePauw. DaJuan Gordon scored 14 points on 5-9 shooting (4-6 from three!), to go with 6 REB, and 3 steals in the Lobos’ exhibition win over Western New Mexico. Xavier Pinson has yet to make his NM State debut, as per this article, his NCAA eligibility waiver has yet to be approved. Per the article, X’s eligibility centers around academics.

scored 14 points on 5-9 shooting (4-6 from three!), to go with 6 REB, and 3 steals in the Lobos’ exhibition win over Western New Mexico. has yet to make his NM State debut, as per this article, his NCAA eligibility waiver has yet to be approved. Per the article, X’s eligibility centers around academics. STECK!!! Ka-Kaw (did I do that right?)

And just because it needs to be said. We can’t forget about BG:

#FreeBrittneyGriner 259 days my sister and friend @brittneygriner has been wrongfully detained in a Russian prison. Praying hard for you release. Hold on BG! #WeAreBG pic.twitter.com/lCUGCyKNOF — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) November 3, 2022

