PODCAST: THE ULTIMATE SEC HOOPS PREVIEW, PART TWO!

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. Blake Lovell from Southeastern 14 is back to wrap up previewing the SEC in part two of this conference discussion. This time, the guys talk about the top half teams. But before that, Mizzou is the topic of discussion.

00:00 - 03:00 - Welcome back to part 2 of the big and bad SEC preview with Blake Lovell of Southeastern 14.

03:00 - 09:50 - Mizzou is playing as this was recording so let’s talk more about them.

09:50 - 21:43 - Let’s get back into previewing teams, starting with Florida!

21:43 - 30:20 - Auburn!

30:20 - 36:50 - Alabama!

36:50 - 01:00:50 - Who could be Coach of the Year?

01:00:50 - 01:04:20 - Texas A&M!

01:04:20 - END - Thanks for listening! Be sure to give Blake a follow on either YouTube or Twitter. You might like this ode to Dennis Gates video. Subscribe to us and send all complaints to Sam ;) Go Mizzou! MIZ!

