Rock M Pick Em’ 2022: Week Ten

Take your pick! Every week, the Rock M Nation staff will be picking the Missouri game plus three of the best SEC games. Plus, your National SBN Reacts Results!

By Aaron Dryden, Parker Gillam, Brandon Haynes, Matthew Smith, and Sammy Stava
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns / USA TODAY NETWORK

Every week, members of the Rock M Nation staff will take their best guesses in picking not only Missouri’s game (assuming it’s not a bye), but also three other SEC contests against the spread.. We’ll keep a running tally throughout the season to see the winner at the end of the year.

Recap

Parker looks to be in pretty good shape in the overall battle being five games ahead of the next person. ATS is a different story though. Matthew Smith is right on his heels, only one game back behind Parker. We’ll see

Aaron: 21-11 (15-17 ATS)

Parker: 26-6 (18-14 ATS)

Matthew: 19-14 (17-15 ATS)

Brandon: 19-13 (12-20 ATS)

Sammy: 21-11 (12-20 ATS)

Last week was a relatively light slate, but this week absolutely makes up for that. Missouri/Kentucky is an underrated watch for the day, but it is far from the top of the watching priorities. A top three showdown in Knoxville, the good ole slugfest that is LSU/Bama and a pretty even matchup in A&M/Florida.

Kentucky (-1) @ Missouri

Aaron Dryden: Mizzou finds a way, 17-13.

Parker Gillam: Mizzou wins, 24-21.

Matthew Smith: Mizzou, 27-21.

Brandon Haynes: Mizzou keeps on winning, 31-20.

Sammy Stava: Mizzou, 24-20.

Missouri v Florida Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

#1 Tennessee @ (-8) #3 Georgia

Aaron Dryden: Georgia wins, 31-24.

Parker Gillam: Georgia wins, 35-31.

Matthew Smith: Georgia, 32-24

Brandon Haynes: Tennessee shocks another powerhouse, 48-42.

Sammy Stava: Georgia wins 38-35, in OT.

Kentucky v Tennessee Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images

#6 Alabama (-13.5) @ #10 LSU

Aaron Dryden: Alabama wins, 48-41.

Parker Gillam: Bama wins, 42-28.

Matthew Smith: Bama, 45-27.

Brandon Haynes:. Bama takes care of business, 41-24.

Sammy Stava: Alabama, 31-20.

Mississippi State v Alabama Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images

Florida @ (-3.5) Texas A&M

Aaron Dryden: A&M wins, 31-17.

Parker Gillam: Florida wins, 23-20.

Matthew Smith: Florida, 21-17.

Brandon Haynes: A&M wins for the first time in 42 days. 28-27.

Sammy Stava: Florida, 17-13.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 22 Texas A&amp;M at South Carolina Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Follow the Pick Em team on twitter at @iAirDry, @gillam_parker, @Matthew_Smith10, @BrandonHaynes_ and @StavaonSTL!

