Missouri Football Live Game Thread: Mizzou vs. Kentucky

Missouri Tigers 3 | Kentucky Wildcats 7
2Q | 15:00
First Quarter Notes
- Kentucky wins the toss and elects to defer. Mizzou will start on offense on this chilly 43-degree Saturday with 20+ mph wind gusts.
- The Tigers go three-and-out on their first drive, going backward seven yards. Kentucky will start with the ball at its 29-yard-line.
- The Wildcats march down the field immediately, piecing together an eight-play, 71-yard drive with quarterback Will Levis leading the way. Levis found Dane Key for the opening nine-yard touchdown pass.
- A 12-men on the field penalty gives Mevis another shot, this time from 44 yards. He knocks through the attempt to put Mizzou on the scoreboard.
- Matt Ruffolo misses a 43-yard field goal attempt, and Mizzou will take over on offense at its own 25-yard-line. Despite Levis’ success, the Tigers are hanging in.
- 0-3. That’s how Mizzou has fared on third down conversion attempts on offense thus far. Another failed try results in a punt that only went 23 yards, with some help from the wind. Kentucky will start on its own 47-yard-line.
- A scuffle has broken out on the Kentucky sideline and flags are out. Josh Landry, in his return, is the only one flagged and it’s for an unsportsmanlike conduct. The Wildcats received no penalties.
Second Quarter Notes
Third Quarter Notes
Fourth Quarter Notes
Pregame Updates
Missouri-Kentucky football: Time, Location
TIME: 11:00 a.m. CT
DATE: Saturday, November 5, 2022
LOCATION: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium; Columbia, MO
Missouri-Kentucky football: Follow the game, TV Channel
Missouri-Kentucky football: Betting odds, predictions
As of last evening, Mizzou is a ONE point underdog to Kentucky, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 40.5.
Fan Questions:
- Who will lead the Tigers in rushing? What about receiving?
- How many turnovers will Mizzou force today?
- How many catches and yards will Luther Burden have?
- Will the two teams combine for more than 50 points?
- Will Harrison Mevis hit a 50+ yard field goal?
- On this Mizzou Military Appreciation Day, shoutout any service members or veterans you know of in the chat. A big thank you to them as well as any of you who have served the nation in any capacity.
