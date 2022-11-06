SEC Week 11 Opening Lines

Another week, another one-possession loss where the defense was transcendent and the offense showed promise on 20% of their possessions.

The good news? Win or lose, you can always bet on games! Hooray gambling!

As a reminder, all games occur on Saturday, November 12th and listed times are in central time. For the betting odds we’re using DraftKings Sportsbook, who is an SBNation partner.

11:00a - LSU (-3) at Arkansas

11:00a - Missouri at Tennessee (-21)

11:00a - Vanderbilt at Kentucky (-18)

2:30p - Alabama (-11) at Ole Miss

3:00p - South Carolina at Florida (-8)

6:00p - Georgia (-16.5) at Mississippi State

6:30p - Texas A&M at Auburn (-1)