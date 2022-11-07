 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Missouri Basketball Game Thread: Vs. Southern Indiana

The Dennis Gates era gets underway tonight as the Tigers play host to Southern Indiana.

By Parker Gillam
/ new
NCAA Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament- Missouri vs LSU

Missouri 97 | Southern Indiana 91

Final

First Half Notes

  • Student section is packed...other sections not so much.
  • Starters for Mizzou: DeAndre Gholston, D’Moi Hodge, Nick Honor, Noah Carter, Kobe Brown.
  • Tip-off delayed due to lighting issues.
  • Kobe Brown with the first bucket of the Dennis Gates era.
  • D’Moi Hodge looking like the marksman on this team. Has an early 3 in this one and was 34 against Wash U.
  • Great play design leads to a wide-open dunk for Kobe Brown.
  • Tre Gomillion and Isiaih Mosely are the first subs. Kaleb Brown follows shortly after.
  • Mosley puts a defender in a blender and finishes with the left. Follows it up with a tough pull-up in transition.
  • Screaming Eagles have burned two timeouts already.
  • Southern Indiana has some crafty and quick guards, a good matchup for Honor, East, and Gomillion defensively.
  • Aidan Shaw gets his first bucket as a Tiger, follows it up with a 3-pointer. Freshman showing confidence early.
  • A Kobe Brown breakaway dunk forces Southern Indiana to call their third timeout of the half.
  • 6 fouls for Mizzou at the 9 minute mark.
  • Screaming Eagles now in the bonus with 8:07 left.
  • Tigers shooting 3/13 from 3-point land thus far.
  • This team’s passing in transition is stellar right now.
  • Kobe Brown with an emphatic dunk as the half comes to a close, gives him a double-double.

Second Half Notes

  • Gholston comes out of the half with 7 quick points.
  • Noah Carter raises Kobe Brown another poster dunk, cocks it behind his head and throws it down with authority.
  • USI on an 11-0 run, Kobe Brown silences it with a jumper.
  • Another charge taken by Mizzou, this time from Mosley.
  • Ronnie DeGray checking in for the first time this season.
  • Another charge, this one drawn by Sean East II.
  • East II then hits a floater and forces a jump ball and shot clock violation on the other end.
  • Defense leading to offense right now, Tigers have reclaimed momentum.
  • Having legitimate point guards this season is very refreshing.
  • Kobe Brown with a beautiful reverse finish off of a post-spin.
  • Screaming Eagles shooting a scorching 10/14 from 3 this half.
  • Screaming Eagles have cut the lead to 8 with 2:06 remaining.

The Details

Opponent: Southern Indiana (0-0)

Time: 7:00 p.m. CT

Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, MO

Is Mizzou Receiving Top 25 Votes? No

What Does Vegas Say? Mizzou +20.5

Where To Watch: SECN+

Radio: Tiger Radio Network // Sirius/XM -119/199

Twitter: @MizzouHoops

Facebook: Mizzou Men’s Basketball

Five Questions!

  1. Will the Tigers cover?
  2. Who will be the leading scorer?
  3. How many rebounds will Kobe Brown grab?
  4. How many points will Isiaih Mosley have?
  5. What will the final score be?

