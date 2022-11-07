Missouri Basketball Game Thread: Vs. Southern Indiana

Missouri 97 | Southern Indiana 91
Final
First Half Notes
- Student section is packed...other sections not so much.
- Starters for Mizzou: DeAndre Gholston, D’Moi Hodge, Nick Honor, Noah Carter, Kobe Brown.
- Tip-off delayed due to lighting issues.
- Kobe Brown with the first bucket of the Dennis Gates era.
- D’Moi Hodge looking like the marksman on this team. Has an early 3 in this one and was 3⁄4 against Wash U.
- Great play design leads to a wide-open dunk for Kobe Brown.
- Tre Gomillion and Isiaih Mosely are the first subs. Kaleb Brown follows shortly after.
- Mosley puts a defender in a blender and finishes with the left. Follows it up with a tough pull-up in transition.
- Screaming Eagles have burned two timeouts already.
- Southern Indiana has some crafty and quick guards, a good matchup for Honor, East, and Gomillion defensively.
- Aidan Shaw gets his first bucket as a Tiger, follows it up with a 3-pointer. Freshman showing confidence early.
- A Kobe Brown breakaway dunk forces Southern Indiana to call their third timeout of the half.
- 6 fouls for Mizzou at the 9 minute mark.
- Screaming Eagles now in the bonus with 8:07 left.
- Tigers shooting 3/13 from 3-point land thus far.
- This team’s passing in transition is stellar right now.
- Kobe Brown with an emphatic dunk as the half comes to a close, gives him a double-double.
Second Half Notes
- Gholston comes out of the half with 7 quick points.
- Noah Carter raises Kobe Brown another poster dunk, cocks it behind his head and throws it down with authority.
- USI on an 11-0 run, Kobe Brown silences it with a jumper.
- Another charge taken by Mizzou, this time from Mosley.
- Ronnie DeGray checking in for the first time this season.
- Another charge, this one drawn by Sean East II.
- East II then hits a floater and forces a jump ball and shot clock violation on the other end.
- Defense leading to offense right now, Tigers have reclaimed momentum.
- Having legitimate point guards this season is very refreshing.
- Kobe Brown with a beautiful reverse finish off of a post-spin.
- Screaming Eagles shooting a scorching 10/14 from 3 this half.
- Screaming Eagles have cut the lead to 8 with 2:06 remaining.
The Details
Opponent: Southern Indiana (0-0)
Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, MO
Is Mizzou Receiving Top 25 Votes? No
What Does Vegas Say? Mizzou +20.5
Where To Watch: SECN+
Radio: Tiger Radio Network // Sirius/XM -119/199
Twitter: @MizzouHoops
Facebook: Mizzou Men’s Basketball
