AP Top 25 and SEC Power Rankings After Week 10

What a wild Week 10 of the College Football season it was. Alabama is out of the College Football Playoff picture with the loss to LSU, and Clemson is more than likely out after the loss to Notre Dame.

Entering the final three weeks of the regular season, only four undefeated teams remain (Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, and TCU). Here’s a look at this week’s AP Top 25, with plenty of changes. A total of five SEC teams are in the rankings, all inside the Top 11. Mizzou’s opponent on Saturday, Tennessee, comes in at No. 5.

Georgia (9-0) Ohio State (9-0) Michigan (9-0) TCU (9-0) Tennessee (8-1) Oregon (8-1) LSU (7-2) USC (8-1) UCLA (8-1) Alabama (7-2) Ole Miss (8-1) Clemson (8-1) Utah (7-2) Penn State (7-2) North Carolina (8-1) Tulane (8-1) North Carolina State (7-2) Texas (6-3) Liberty (8-1) Notre Dame (6-3) Illinois (7-2) UCF (7-2) Kansas State (6-3) Washington (7-2) Florida State (6-3)

Others receiving votes:

Cincinnati 74, Kentucky 61, Coastal Carolina 46, Wake Forest 34, Oklahoma State 21, Baylor 19, Kansas 10, Mississippi State 8, South Carolina 6, Troy 5, UTSA 5, Louisville 3, Oregon State 3, San Jose State 1

Top 25 match ups on the schedule for Week 11:

No. 10 Alabama at No. 11 Ole Miss — 2:30 p.m. CST (CBS)

No. 22 UCF at No. 16 Tulane — 2:30 p.m. CST (ESPN2)

No. 4 TCU at No. 18 Texas — 6:30 p.m. CST (ABC)

College Gameday is heading to Austin, Texas on Saturday:

Week 11: AUSTIN



9-0 TCU is headed into a big road test as the Horned Frogs look to continue their perfect streak @TCUFootball | @TexasFootball pic.twitter.com/OoLwSSUJgH — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 6, 2022

Stay tuned for the next College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday (6 PM CST on ESPN)

My updated SEC Power Rankings After Week 10: