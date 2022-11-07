AP Top 25 and SEC Power Rankings After Week 10

What a wild Week 10 of the College Football season it was. Alabama is out of the College Football Playoff picture with the loss to LSU, and Clemson is more than likely out after the loss to Notre Dame.
Entering the final three weeks of the regular season, only four undefeated teams remain (Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, and TCU). Here’s a look at this week’s AP Top 25, with plenty of changes. A total of five SEC teams are in the rankings, all inside the Top 11. Mizzou’s opponent on Saturday, Tennessee, comes in at No. 5.
- Georgia (9-0)
- Ohio State (9-0)
- Michigan (9-0)
- TCU (9-0)
- Tennessee (8-1)
- Oregon (8-1)
- LSU (7-2)
- USC (8-1)
- UCLA (8-1)
- Alabama (7-2)
- Ole Miss (8-1)
- Clemson (8-1)
- Utah (7-2)
- Penn State (7-2)
- North Carolina (8-1)
- Tulane (8-1)
- North Carolina State (7-2)
- Texas (6-3)
- Liberty (8-1)
- Notre Dame (6-3)
- Illinois (7-2)
- UCF (7-2)
- Kansas State (6-3)
- Washington (7-2)
- Florida State (6-3)
Others receiving votes:
Cincinnati 74, Kentucky 61, Coastal Carolina 46, Wake Forest 34, Oklahoma State 21, Baylor 19, Kansas 10, Mississippi State 8, South Carolina 6, Troy 5, UTSA 5, Louisville 3, Oregon State 3, San Jose State 1
Top 25 match ups on the schedule for Week 11:
- No. 10 Alabama at No. 11 Ole Miss — 2:30 p.m. CST (CBS)
- No. 22 UCF at No. 16 Tulane — 2:30 p.m. CST (ESPN2)
- No. 4 TCU at No. 18 Texas — 6:30 p.m. CST (ABC)
College Gameday is heading to Austin, Texas on Saturday:
Week 11: AUSTIN— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 6, 2022
9-0 TCU is headed into a big road test as the Horned Frogs look to continue their perfect streak @TCUFootball | @TexasFootball pic.twitter.com/OoLwSSUJgH
My updated SEC Power Rankings After Week 10:
- Georgia: A statement win for the Bulldogs and an all-around impressive defensive performance. They’re the defending National Champions for a reason.
- Tennessee: Despite the loss, the Volunteers can still easily make the case as the second-best team in the SEC. Hendon Hooker is still very much in Heisman contention.
- LSU: What a game in Death Valley as the Tigers stun the Tide in OT. All of a sudden, LSU controls their own destiny to make the SEC Championship Game in Brian Kelly’s first season.
- Ole Miss: BYE. Big one at home against a Bama team that can be beaten.
- Alabama: Not often do you see a Nick Saban-led Bama team have two losses before the postseason.
- Kentucky: Give Mark Stoops credit as the Wildcats have Mizzou’s number. UK is heading to a bowl game for the seventh straight season.
- Mississippi State: The Bulldogs clinched bowl eligibility in an OT win over Auburn and sit at a solid 6-3 record, but Georgia looms on Saturday.
- Florida: After back-to-back losses, the Gators got a much-needed win on the road in College Station after a big game from Anthony Richardson.
- Arkansas: Liberty is a good G5 team, but the Razorbacks can’t afford to lose to them at home in Sam Pittman’s third season if they want to be taken seriously.
- South Carolina: The Gamecocks are bowl eligible for the second year in a row under Shane Beamer after a road win over Vandy.
- Missouri: The latest loss is a huge missed opportunity for Mizzou as the Tigers still can’t get over the Kentucky hump.
- Texas A&M: The wheels are falling off. Five straight losses for the Aggies. At Auburn next week to fight off the cellar in the SEC West.
- Auburn: Showed a lot of fight on the road with an interim head coach Cadillac Williams, but still a long way to go.
- Vanderbilt: At some point, the Commodores are going to get an SEC win.
