HOOPS SEASON ENGAGE!!!

Mizzou Links for Nov. 7, 2022.

By Josh Matejka
The Dennis Gates era begins tonight

So cut to the chase, shall we?

  • One more #SituationSunday before games start? Let’s feature it up top!

Leave some of it for the court, coach.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

  • Here’s your weekly “Mizzou in the NFL” update:

A very big day for Akayleb Evans, who has had a hard time getting on the score sheet with the 7-1 Vikings. However, he played a pivotal role against the Commanders, logging six tackles and two TFLs.

Markus Golden had a nice day despite the loss, totaling six tackles, a half sack, one TFL and four QB hits.

Nick Bolton did Nick Bolton things...

  • Can’t say I’m surprised...

The Tigers had the pleasure of welcoming Lindenwood to Division I competition, beating them to the tune of 55-0.

Meanwhile, check out these highlights!

