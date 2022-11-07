HOOPS SEASON ENGAGE!!!

The Dennis Gates era begins tonight

So cut to the chase, shall we?

One more #SituationSunday before games start? Let’s feature it up top!

SLOB down 2 with 2.1 secs left



The player taking the ball out is the most dangerous & Emporio Armani shows why? Flare then STS slip action freezes the on ball defender long enough for the toss back 3. Elite Execution. Great X’s & O’s! #SituationSunday pic.twitter.com/x37ihe5iwZ — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) November 7, 2022

Leave some of it for the court, coach.

Here’s your weekly “Mizzou in the NFL” update:

A very big day for Akayleb Evans, who has had a hard time getting on the score sheet with the 7-1 Vikings. However, he played a pivotal role against the Commanders, logging six tackles and two TFLs.

Markus Golden had a nice day despite the loss, totaling six tackles, a half sack, one TFL and four QB hits.

Nick Bolton did Nick Bolton things...

Watch: @MizzouFootball's Nick Bolton doing Nick Bolton things on Sunday Night Football



: NBC pic.twitter.com/7P8ClYuXgL — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) November 7, 2022

Can’t say I’m surprised...

Mizzou opens as a 17.5-point underdog at Tennessee, per @FDSportsbook — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) November 6, 2022

The Tigers had the pleasure of welcoming Lindenwood to Division I competition, beating them to the tune of 55-0.

Meanwhile, check out these highlights!