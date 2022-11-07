HOOPS SEASON ENGAGE!!!

The Dennis Gates era begins tonight
So cut to the chase, shall we?
- One more #SituationSunday before games start? Let’s feature it up top!
SLOB down 2 with 2.1 secs left— Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) November 7, 2022
The player taking the ball out is the most dangerous & Emporio Armani shows why? Flare then STS slip action freezes the on ball defender long enough for the toss back 3. Elite Execution. Great X’s & O’s! #SituationSunday pic.twitter.com/x37ihe5iwZ
Leave some of it for the court, coach.
- Chris Kwiecinski presents three questions he believes both the men’s and women’s team must answer during the 2022-2023 season.
- At the Post-Dispatch, Calum McAndrew writes that Robin Pingeton’s team is looking to avenge last year’s NCAA Tournament miss and put any dysfunction behind them.
- You can now read the Athletic Department’s official basketball previews for the men’s clash against Southern Indiana and the women’s date with Missouri State.
Yesterday at Rock M
- In which the first ever Rock M Digest gets posted! Click here to get Karen’s round-up from our past week of coverage!
- In which Sam says what none of us want to hear... Mizzou is still chasing Kentucky
- In which Watkins lays out six basic expectations to have for basketball season
- In which a few of us sneak in some hoops predictions just under the wire
- In which Brandon argues that Saturday’s loss showed Blake Baker’s extension is already paying off
- In which GAMBLER’S REJOICE, THE LINES ARE UP
More Links:
- Here’s your weekly “Mizzou in the NFL” update:
A very big day for Akayleb Evans, who has had a hard time getting on the score sheet with the 7-1 Vikings. However, he played a pivotal role against the Commanders, logging six tackles and two TFLs.
Markus Golden had a nice day despite the loss, totaling six tackles, a half sack, one TFL and four QB hits.
Nick Bolton did Nick Bolton things...
Watch: @MizzouFootball's Nick Bolton doing Nick Bolton things on Sunday Night Football— Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) November 7, 2022
: NBC pic.twitter.com/7P8ClYuXgL
- Can’t say I’m surprised...
Mizzou opens as a 17.5-point underdog at Tennessee, per @FDSportsbook— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) November 6, 2022
- CBS Sports has a fascinating projection for Mizzou’s bowl outlook.
- Per usual, you can get Pro Football Focus’ grades and snap counts for Mizzou’s loss to Kentucky over at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
- Ben Frederickson argues that the unfortunate ending of Mizzou vs. Kentucky should cause the NCAA to reconsider its rules about muffed punts, tackles boxes and the like.
- Blair Kerkhoff’s report card for the Kentucky game is, as expected, a mixed bag.
- Even NCAA Wrestling was tuning in for no. 4 Mizzou Wrestling’s Dual on the Diamond event.
Picking up the pin on the diamond. #NCAAWrestling x @MizzouWrestling pic.twitter.com/H8SQ2vjt54— NCAA Wrestling (@NCAAWrestling) November 6, 2022
The Tigers had the pleasure of welcoming Lindenwood to Division I competition, beating them to the tune of 55-0.
Meanwhile, check out these highlights!
Name a better way to kick off the season...— Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) November 7, 2022
We'll wait. #MIZ #TigerStyle pic.twitter.com/pXZpcbIUto
- Congrats to former Mizzou Tiger, Jontay Porter, who is playing this season for the Wisconsin Herd (the g-league affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks).
