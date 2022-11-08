 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pair of wins highlight the beginning of Mizzou Hoops season

Mizzou Links for Nov. 8, 2022.

By Josh Matejka
Undefeated on two fronts!

Is there anything better than two wins on opening night? Three wins? A bunch of links?

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

  • Promoting the athletic department on game day? “Dennis Gates: Cheerleader” won’t be stopped
  • Curious for more information about Mizzou vs. Tennessee this weekend? Blair Kerkhoff has you covered!
  • Happy trails, Davion Sistrunk. May you find more success at your next stop!
