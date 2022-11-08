Pair of wins highlight the beginning of Mizzou Hoops season

Undefeated on two fronts!
Is there anything better than two wins on opening night? Three wins? A bunch of links?
- You already know the best place to get INSTANT hoops analysis... at the Twitter accounts of Harris, Watkins and Snelling.
- Dave Matter offered five things to watch in the season opener... for which he also filed the requisite gamer.
- Blair Kerkhoff’s gamer covers Mizzou’s fight for survival against a hot shooting Southern Indiana team
- The Columbia Missourian also got together gamers for both the men’s and women’s openers! Go student journalism!
- Finally, the impressive showing from students got the attention of DRF.
Appreciate our @Mizzou Students showing up in force here @MizzouBasketball ! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/QA8GrMUEdf— DR_Francois (@DRFrancois1) November 8, 2022
- Promoting the athletic department on game day? “Dennis Gates: Cheerleader” won’t be stopped
@MizzouWBB battles Bradley on Thursday @ 7 P.M. @MizzouTFXC hosts the Midwest Regional Championships on Friday with races at 11 A.M. & Noon. @MizzouVB welcomes LSU to COMO on Saturday @ 2 P.M. @MizzouWBB will take on SEMO @ 1 P.M. on Sunday.— Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) November 7, 2022
- Ahead of the season opener, The Athletic ranked college basketball’s best “newcomers”... and a certain Missouri Tiger made the list.
- What’s this?? An evening kickoff??
GAME UPDATE— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) November 7, 2022
Nov. 19 vs. New Mexico State
⏰ 6:30 p.m. CT
ESPNU
https://t.co/3r16UkgsO6
#MIZ pic.twitter.com/eN3DBS5u8z
- At the Post-Dispatch, Ben Hochman gives his take on what Eli Drinkwitz’s contract extension says about his standing at Mizzou.
- Dominic Lovett continues to rank amongst the SEC’s most productive receivers despite playing with a bum ankle.
SEC Receiving Yard Leaders heading into Week 11 pic.twitter.com/oUdjD05X9x— SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) November 7, 2022
- Curious for more information about Mizzou vs. Tennessee this weekend? Blair Kerkhoff has you covered!
- Happy trails, Davion Sistrunk. May you find more success at your next stop!
November 7, 2022
- Chris Kwiecinski at the Trib put forward his final 10 thoughts on the Mizzou vs. Kentucky game.
- D1 Baseball published a fall report on Steve Bieser’s baseball Tigers after visiting for fall ball.
- Be careful in the water, Mizzou students, because Mizzou Swimming has a couple of sharks on campus.
Enter the pool at your own risk...— Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) November 7, 2022
Clement now has a World ranking of 28th in the 100 fly and 17th in the 200 fly. pic.twitter.com/pSOZuwQN3X
Keep them coming— Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) November 7, 2022
Mikolaj Malec now holds the World ranking of 27th in the 200 back! pic.twitter.com/t3p4xPI5hZ
