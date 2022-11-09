 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mizzou Hoops Players React to Impressive Student Section Showing

Mizzou Links for Wednesday, November 9

By Sammy Stava
Pack. Mizzou. Arena.

(sidenote: I’m taking care of the Wednesday morning links today. Good job by Karen on a long day working the polls on Election Day at the Hearnes Center)

For good reason, this fan base is excited for a new era of Mizzou Basketball with head coach Dennis Gates leading the way. Understandably, opening the season on a Monday night against a Southern Indiana team making their Division I debut might not have been the best attendance draw.

Just don’t tell the student section that.

Starting the season 1-0 in front of 10,723 fans (their largest in a season opener at Mizzou Arena in five years), the student section was a huge reason why.

Kobe Brown loved it:

Noah Carter loved it:

Aidan Shaw loved it:

Even Jarrett Sutton loved it:

A jam-packed Mizzou Arena can make a huge difference, I’m telling y’all. The near upset of No. 1 Auburn last season doesn’t happen without a big-time atmosphere.

Credit to Desiree Reed-Francois. Her plan to get more students into these early season games for them to get priority access to the kansas game seems to be working so far.

Eventually, winning will take care of everything. Friday night against Penn should be a tougher test.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(KCStar)

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(Miscallenous/Tweets)

  • Mizzou WBB is also 1-0 after an impressive road win at Missouri State. Home opener next on Thursday vs Bradley!
  • And it’s National Signing Day for Mizzou Women’s Basketball
  • Mizzou’s Defense: Pretty Good.
  • From KOMU’s Ben Arnet: Blake Baker calls it a “no-brainer” to stay at Mizzou:
  • DJ Coleman comes in at No. 8 in PFF College’s Top 10 defensive players from Week 10:
Next Up In Links

