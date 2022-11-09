Mizzou Hoops Players React to Impressive Student Section Showing

Pack. Mizzou. Arena.

For good reason, this fan base is excited for a new era of Mizzou Basketball with head coach Dennis Gates leading the way. Understandably, opening the season on a Monday night against a Southern Indiana team making their Division I debut might not have been the best attendance draw.

Just don’t tell the student section that.

Starting the season 1-0 in front of 10,723 fans (their largest in a season opener at Mizzou Arena in five years), the student section was a huge reason why.

Kobe Brown loved it:

Mizzou Arena was rocking last night¡! Thanks for coming ‼️ #miz 10,723❕ pic.twitter.com/1JWOkQXBLc — Kobe Brown (@TheKobe24Brown) November 8, 2022

Noah Carter loved it:

We need y’all to keep packing out the student section! That was a fun first game in Mizzou Arena! Let’s keep it rolling @The_Antlers @_thezou @RushMizzou https://t.co/pNwzPQK5sp — Noah Carter (@noah3carter) November 8, 2022

Aidan Shaw loved it:

First game was crazy! Let’s do it again and pack the ZOU Friday! M-I-Z ⁦@MizzouHoops⁩ pic.twitter.com/AGBeJEmQgK — Aidan Shaw (@TheAidanShaw) November 8, 2022

Even Jarrett Sutton loved it:

Major shout out to the student section who packed Mizzou Arena last night for the opener! You guys were electric all night and made the environment what it was. Your support is important, players feed off your energy. Great work! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/51BEuV80au — Jarrett Sutton (@JarrettTSutton) November 8, 2022

A jam-packed Mizzou Arena can make a huge difference, I’m telling y’all. The near upset of No. 1 Auburn last season doesn’t happen without a big-time atmosphere.

Credit to Desiree Reed-Francois. Her plan to get more students into these early season games for them to get priority access to the kansas game seems to be working so far.

ICYMI, the Tigers opened the season with a victory over Southern Indiana last night #MIZ pic.twitter.com/LR3fU4pWoP — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) November 8, 2022

Thank you, Mizzou fans, for making the season opener memorable! We need you again this weekend!



https://t.co/6WRUJRz38R pic.twitter.com/1ckHNUhWSD — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) November 9, 2022

Eventually, winning will take care of everything. Friday night against Penn should be a tougher test.

MPJ story from The Denver Posts’ Mike Singer: Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr. celebrates win over Spurs from the bench: “I’m not going to be selfish.”

In-state commit LHP from Blair Oaks High School Wil Libbert will officially be signing with Steve Bieser and Mizzou Baseball:

Proud to announce that I will be signing my National Letter of Intent to play baseball at the University of Missouri on Wednesday 11/9 @ 8:30am at Blair Oaks High School. @BHSBaseball10 @RecruitingWbc @MizzouBaseball #MIZ pic.twitter.com/G5LLDwsxak — Wil Libbert (@WilLibbert) November 8, 2022

Mizzou WBB is also 1-0 after an impressive road win at Missouri State. Home opener next on Thursday vs Bradley!

Victory views — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) November 8, 2022

See the show — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) November 8, 2022

And it’s National Signing Day for Mizzou Women’s Basketball

Growing the family pic.twitter.com/CeJE7XOqfg — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) November 9, 2022

Mizzou’s Defense: Pretty Good.

Measuring negative plays, TFL, sacks — with pace of play factored in



Most Aggressive/Disruptive defenses through Week 10



1 Missouri

2 Illinois

3 Clemson

4 Miami

5 Louisville

6 Michigan

7 Ohio State

8 Pittsburgh

9 Utah

10 Penn State pic.twitter.com/z17BcFZOFi — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) November 8, 2022

#Mizzou’s defense No. 1 here. Hopper (12), McGuire (10), Coleman (7.5), Manuel (7) lead TFL charge.



Other Tigers with 3+ are Robinson, Carlies, Bailey, Rakestraw, Charleston, Williams. https://t.co/QdQG7FiL0g — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) November 8, 2022

From KOMU’s Ben Arnet: Blake Baker calls it a “no-brainer” to stay at Mizzou:

#Mizzou Defensive Coordinator @CoachBlakeBaker sounds pretty happy to be sticking around CoMo, calling his recent contract extension a “no-brainer” pic.twitter.com/6mGkaOxGjm — Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) November 9, 2022

DJ Coleman comes in at No. 8 in PFF College’s Top 10 defensive players from Week 10:

Highest graded defensive players from Week 10 pic.twitter.com/v0T9xvgAA0 — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 8, 2022