Tiger Style vs. Mountaineer Wrestling Preview

Two duals and two tournaments into the season, Brian Smith and his Tiger Style wrestlers return home to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers for the first time since 2005. On December 2, 2022, (5:30 pm) (Link to Watch) the Mountaineers step into the Hearnes Center holding a 3-0 dual record, defeating Glenville State College, Edinboro, and Northern Colorado. Brian Smith currently holds an undefeated record in head-to-head matchups against West Virginia (2-0). You can see a more detailed analysis in my prior article, Coach Smith vs Dual Schedule.

Moving into individual weight classes we will start at 125lbs and make our way through 285lbs. We are taking a glimpse into each dual and match-up that has been had along the road and how we have fared at each one. Looking along these duals, I’ll try to highlight which stood out most and which were potential season-altering battles. (Matches subject to change)

125lbs:

So. Noah Surtin (MIZ) vs. Sr. Killian Cardinale or So. Jace Schafer

Prior Matchup: Cardinale over Surtin, 9-4 Decision (2021)

Mizzou’s Noah Surtin enters the contest with a 4-2 record having faced off against a West Virginia opponent just one time in his career. It just so happens to be the same one he could face in this year’s match-up, Killian Cardinale. Cardinale, ranked #7 by FloWrestling & #6 by InterMat, comes into the contest having yet to wrestle this season. He is a 2x NCAA qualifier, and 1x All-American placing 7th in 2021. He has a 2-1 record against Mizzou opponents. The Mountaineers alternate 125, Jace Schafer (NR) has filled in for the time being and could be standing in once again. Schafer currently sits one win above .500 on the season with a 6-5 record.

133lbs:

Jr. Connor Brown (MIZ) vs. RS-Fr. Davin Rhoads

Prior Matchup: No Previous History

Connor Brown carries a 3-2 record and will be looking for his first collegiate victory over a Mountaineer opponent. His last contest verse was during his freshman season (2018) where he went 0-2. His competition across the mat, Davin Rhoades (NR), steps into the starting lineup for the first time in his career and first time taking on a Tiger Style wrestler.

141lbs:

Sr. Allan Hart (MIZ) vs. RS-Fr. Jordan Titus

Prior Matchup: No Previous History

After being upset in his most recent bout, Mizzou senior Allan Hart will be looking for a get-right victory in this bout. While having just two matches to his name this season, Hart will be lining up across from a West Virginia wrestler for the first time in his collegiate career. His, opponent, Jordan Titus (NR), is a redshirt freshman and former top twenty-five recruit in the 2021 class. Titus comes into Missouri with a 5-3 record.

149lbs:

Jr. Brock Mauller (MIZ) vs. So. Sam Hillegas

Prior Matchup: No Previous History

At 149, Mizzou has another get-right match with Brock Mauller. Mauller is coming off of a heavy-hitting bout where he fell to a top-ranked wrestler from Arizona State, giving him his first loss of the season. His Mountaineer opponent, Sam Hillegas, is currently ranked #22 by Flo & #25 by InterMat. Hillegas is currently 9-2 on the year and slowly climbing the ranks at 149. Prior to joining West Virginia, he spent his first two seasons four hours south at Virginia Tech where he went 10-7 as a Hokie.

157lbs:

Sr. Jarrett Jacques (MIZ) vs. Jr. Alex Hornfeck

Prior Matchup: No Previous History

Jarrett Jacques, one of the three unbeaten remaining on the roster, looks to put his record on the line again. Jacques currently sits atop the stat sheet in takedowns (31) and wins via tech fall (4) for the Tiger Style squad this season and we can expect those tallies to rise in this match-up. His opponent, Alex Hornfeck (NR), sits at 9-2 on the season and travels to Columbia looking for his first victory over a Mizzou wrestler.

165lbs:

So. Keegan O’Toole (MIZ) vs. So. Peyton Hall

Prior Matchups: O’Toole over Hall, 13-7 Decision (2022) | O’Toole over Hall, 13-4 Major Decision (2022)

The second unbeaten wrestler remaining on the Mizzou roster goes to Keegan O’Toole and yes, he is still Him! O’Toole is coming into the dual after putting on a dominating performance in the NWCA All-Star Classic against #5 Dean Hamiti (Wisc). In what looks to be the most exciting match of the evening on paper, West Virginia’s Peyton Hall will once again have his work cut out for him, taking on the returning NCAA National Champ. Hall, ranked #7 by both Flo & InterMat, enters the contest as one of two Mountaineer undefeated wrestlers. He returns as the starter at 165 for the third straight year and is a 2x NCAA Qualifier and 1x All-American placing 8th in last year’s Championship.

174lbs:

Jr. Peyton Mocco (MIZ) vs. Fr. Brody Conley or Jr. Scott Joll

Prior Matchup: No Previous History

Peyton Mocco steps on the mat inside the Hearnes with one loss on the season and five victories. To date, he has matched up against a Mountaineer one time during his time with the Tigers, losing that bout during the 2020 season. His potential opponent/s, Brody Conely (NR) or Scott Joll (NR), come in with a combined 9-2 record with only Conely being unbeaten. While Joll has a 1-1 record against Tigers in the past, Conely has yet to test his skills against a Mizzou opponent.

184lbs:

So. Colton Hawks or So. Sean Harman or Clayton Whiting (MIZ) vs. So. Anthony Carman

Prior Matchup: No Previous History

At this point in time, I really have no clue who the Tigers will walk out on to the mat at 184. They have all wrestled one another and beaten one another at some point in time, and that goes without knowing what is happening behind scenes in the wrestling room. All three are capable of being starters at 184 and the logjam has created quite the competition among them. Across the mat is Anthony Carman (NR), who is 8-3 on the season and has yet to see a Tiger opponent during his collegiate career.

197lbs:

So. Rocky Elam (MIZ) vs. Jr. Austin Cooley

Prior Matchup: No Previous History

Rocky Elam is slowly creeping up the ballot to take the “Him” title from Mr. Keegan O’Toole! While he has a few more accolades to collect, Elam is becoming a guy that’s going to make some serious noise come March. Stepping into this dual, Rocky will be walking tall after a thrilling victory over Jacob Warner (Iowa), the nation’s #2 wrestler at 197, in the NWCA All-Star Classic. His opponent, Austin Cooley (NR), is in the midst of his first season with the blue and yellow after transferring out of Pittsburg where he spent the last three years. he enters the contest with an 8-2 record and no history against Mizzou opponents.

285lbs:

Jr. Zach Elam (MIZ) vs. So. Michael Wolfgram

Prior Matchup: No Previous History

Our final weight of the evening, 285lbs, goes to Zach Elam. Elam returns to the mat after previously falling to the nation’s top wrestler at 285, Cohlton Schultz (ASU). He currently holds a 4-1 record and sits as the Tigers’ team leader in falls for the season (3). Elam is another guy in line for a get-right match but his may come as a bit more of a challenge. Standing in the way of his fifth-season victory is Michael Wolfgram. Wolfgram, #19 on Flo and #25 on InterMat, holds a 7-3 record and is a returning 2022 NCAA Qualifier.

After an early season upset, this looks to be a good rebound meet. Mizzou Wrestling should have no trouble moving through this competition, putting themselves back in the win column once again. Be sure to pack the stands and support your wrestlers for Alumni Night at the Hearnes Center!