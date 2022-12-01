Mizzou’s bowl game roster depletion continues with NFL Draft, transfer portal announcements

Best wishes to Tez, Isaiah, and Jalani.

Due to the transfer portal and NFL Draft, Mizzou’s Football roster is going to look very different (and limited) whenever the Tigers get to play their bowl game. Here’s a look at yesterday’s announcements as the current roster depletion continues:

Columbia’s own Martez Manuel has entered the NFL Draft and opted out of the bowl game with an emotional goodbye. Thank you for everything, Tez.

Nate Edwards provided the stats on Manuel’s career:

Manuel finishes his Mizzou career with 2,017 snaps in 46 games over 4 years with 94 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 sack, 5.5 run stuffs, 16 passes broken up, 1 INT, and 1 forced fumble. Go get ‘em, Tez https://t.co/YFZmHiAgpC — Nate Edwards (@NateGEdwards) November 30, 2022

Isaiah McGuire, who played in the Arkansas game with a separated shoulder, has announced that he is entering the NFL Draft.

It was reported earlier, but safety from St. Louis (Parkway North High School) Jalani Williams — officially announced his entrance into the transfer portal.

Best of luck to all in their next chapters.

And Mizzou Women’s Basketball improved to 7-1 on the season with a resounding 82-52 win over in-state opponent SLU. Lauren Hansen led the team with 24 points and the Tigers are back in action on Saturday afternoon against UMass in Tempe, Arizona in the Arizona State Classic. More from Adeen in his gamer:

Stuffed the stat sheet @laurenhansen_1: 24 pts. | 6-11 3fg. | 3 reb. | 1 stl.@hayfrank43: 14 pts. | 4-7 3fg. | 5 reb.@_jkk29: 11 pts. | 4 reb.

Mama: 9 pts. | 5 ast. | 3 reb.@sarahlinthacum: 6 pts. | 5 reb.@ashton_judd: 6 pts. | 3 reb.

Sara-Rose: 5 pts. | 5 reb. pic.twitter.com/F0BlKiHcbt — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) December 1, 2022

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Transfer Portal Tracker from Chris Kwiecinski and Matt Stahl: Who is leaving and committing to Mizzou Football in the portal

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, former Mizzou athletics staffer Wren Baker has been named West Virginia’s next athletic director

Sources: West Virginia is expected to hire Wren Baker as the school’s next athletic director. Sources told ESPN he’s agreed in principle to a six-year deal to become the Mountaineers new athletic director. https://t.co/WBWBrJ0PHv — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 30, 2022

The College Football Playoff is officially expanding to 12 teams starting in the 2024 season

The Rose Bowl has informed the CFP that it has agreed to amend its contract, paving the way for early expansion, sources tell @SINow. Confirming ESPN.



The CFP should soon announce that the playoff will expand from 4 to 12 teams starting with the 2024 season. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 1, 2022

From Blake Lovell: Kobe Brown leads the SEC in FG percentage and Tre Gomillion leads in assist-to-turnover ratio:

SEC leaders in FG percentage (min. 5 FGM/G avg.):



1. Kobe Brown (MIZ) - 62.0%

2. Tolu Smith (MSU) - 60.6%

3. Amaree Abram (MISS) - 54.7%

4. KJ Williams (LSU) - 54.0%

5. Ricky Council IV (ARK) - 51.4%

6. D'Moi Hodge (MIZ) - 51.0%

7. Colin Castleton (UF) - 50.5% — Blake Lovell (@theblakelovell) November 30, 2022

SEC leaders in assist-to-turnover ratio:



1. Tre Gomillion (MIZ) - 6.0

2. Sahvir Wheeler (UK) - 4.0

3. Nick Honor (MIZ) - 3.9

4. Ezra Manjon (VU) - 3.0

5. Kyle Lofton (UF) - 2.6

6. Justice Hill (LSU) - 2.5

7. Cason Wallace (UK) - 2.1

8. Sean East II (MIZ) - 2.0 — Blake Lovell (@theblakelovell) November 30, 2022

Who are the players on Mizzou’s roster that have won a bowl game, you ask? Kenny Van Doren has you covered.

Current Missouri football players that have won a bowl game:

Jayden Jernigan (Oklahoma State)

Tyrone Hopper (North Carolina)

Ty’Ron Hopper (Florida)

Jack Abraham (LA Tech)

Chuck Hicks (Wyoming)

Bence Polgar, Tyler Stephens (Buffalo)

Josh Landry (Baylor)

Kristian Williams (Oregon) — Kenny Van Doren (@thevandalorian) November 30, 2022

From ShotQuality: Mizzou is one of the best teams in the country at finishing at the rim:

The best finishers at the rim in college basketball:



#2 Texas dominating the paint

Three PAC-12 teams in the top seven

❔ What else stands out? pic.twitter.com/2ecseeNs3M — ShotQuality (@Shot_Quality) November 30, 2022

Whiteboard Wednesdays with 8-0 Dennis Gates!

We call this drill “Drive, kick, swing.” Proud of our guys for taking this concept from practice and implementing it in games. Hoping for more of this on Sunday at 3 PM! #MIZ #WhiteboardWednesday pic.twitter.com/kwKm9PUqyg — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) December 1, 2022