How many different ways can we say “kansas sucks”?

Never forget, it’s been 4,299 days since the University of kansas men’s basketball team has won a basketball game in Columbia, Missouri. That’s 859 days for every MAJOR Level One Infraction Bill Self is accused of committing in violation of NCAA bylaws... it’s Five by the way. Five Major Infractions.

The Border War is back in Missouri for the first time since this happened:

Read Michael Atchison’s Ode to Marcus Denmon:

The quiet one, so rarely speaks

Unlike both Mike and Kim

His jump shot had been lost for weeks

‘Til he found it in the gym When the hour was turning late

And the game was on the line

The Tigers needed more than eight

So he simply gave them nine

Enjoy the vibes.

For context on how long ago this was, the New York Giants won the Super Bowl thanks to a helmet catch a few days later.

Mizzou would make a visit to Allen Fieldhouse to wrap up the regular season, and well, that game was controversial in a lot of ways. The teams would not meet again until last year thanks to Mizzou’s move to the SEC but mostly due to Bill Self being a soft mealy b****.

You didn't think I forgot, did you? pic.twitter.com/Xt4p65aKuD — Order On The Court (@DataMizzou) December 9, 2022

Weird how Bill Self’s feelings on playing Mizzou changed once they were getting slapped with “egregious” and “severe” rules violations. The news broke on Sept 21st, 2019, the announcement for the rivalry renewal was announced weeks later in October.

If you want to know how I really feel about Self and kansas feel free to check out my Non-Conference Preview from last year, or this year’s Non-Conference Preview also. The game is here, it’s today.

The time is 4:15pm Central Time. It’s on ESPN. Tom Hart and Jimmy Dykes are on the call. What the f*ck is a “Jayhawk”? Beat ku.