Rock M Digest: Volume 4

Welcome back, Tiger fans, to Rock M Digest, a weekly column where I, Madame Editor, share with you my must-read picks for the Rock M Nation content of the week. These stories made me think (sometimes too much), laugh, smile, cry... you get the picture. Since I have the distinct pleasure of reading everything on this wonderful website — I love reading it all, I swear — I want you, the readers, to know what you should be checking out if you don’t have time to read all the content. For reference, we’ve already put out 50 posts in December (as of 12/10), including 40 this week. Yeesh.

At the bottom, I’ve gathered up my favorite quotes of the week and presented them with no context.

FYI: There are links to the stories in both the recommendations & the quotes so you can reference it if you so choose.

Let’s begin.

In a piece you should definitely bookmark for future reference, Dan takes a look at a lot, and I mean A LOT of quarterbacks in the transfer portal and places them into tiers of increasing want from: “Wouldn’t it Be Funny…Nah…” to “Don’t Bother” to “Might Be Worth the Chase” to “YES, PLEASE GO ALL IN.” Now, did I know anything about most of these gentlemen prior to reading? Nope. In fact, I’d only heard of two of them (JT Daniels, Bazelak), but now I have a great list — and so do you — for reference when/if someone asks your thoughts on someone like Spencer Sanders?

Parker put together a great piece on all of Mizzou Hoops’ D-I transfers (sorry, Mo & Sean), looking at how they’re doing this year compared to their stats last year. As a bit of a statistics weirdo myself — I’m the one who is still sharing weekly how all our former players are doing in their new homes, remember? — this really piqued my interest. It’s really interesting to see how this mostly mid-major group has progressed (or regressed) since their previous stops, and if we can determine how they’ll perform once the competition heats up. Update: If Saturday against kU, the highest of high majors, was any indication, it should be smooth sailing for the likes of D’Moi Hodge, Noah Carter, and Nick Honor. They’ll find theirs. As for the others? Time, and this article, may tell you.

In this very thorough analysis, Matthew J Harris takes readers - with data! - on a winding road through the effectiveness of Sean East II and his counterparts. East is currently one of the nation’s best transition passers, and lineup data shows that the rest of the Tigers perk up when he’s on the floor. Anyway, just read it. It’ll surely make you appreciate the wily teardrop shooting veteran, as well as what Dennis Gates is trying to do with this ragtag bunch.

The first inclusion of a WBB post! In Adeen’s recap of Mizzou Hoops’ complete annihilation of Omaha, he is doing everything possible to get readers pumped about Mizzou Women’s Hoops, who are currently 10-1!! From talking about Hansen’s continued dominance —she’s tallied 15+ in each of her last four games — to freshman Averi Kroenke’s 7-point/8-rebound performance, he’s got it all covered. My favorite part of this recap is about the emergence of Micah Linthacum. For years I’ve been rudely reading about her not being worth anything, and what do ya know, she was PERFECT from the field and shot 5-5 FG and 2-2 from three. That’s a 100% shooting average, y’all.

Another piece from Parker? He did some great work for the site this past week, including this must-bookmark piece on Mizzou’s bowl opponent. Most intriguing to me was learning about this “Slow Mesh” scheme Wake Forest runs, because 1) the name sounds utterly ridiculous, and 2) I’ve never witnessed something like this in my life. Apparently, so his well done post tells me, “the ‘slow-mesh’ is where the quarterback puts the ball in the stomach of the running back but does not make an immediate read on whether or not to give him the ball.” HUH? Because Wake is a brand-spanking-new opponent we’ve never seen before, I find this piece particularly fascinating. I LOVE LEARNING.

