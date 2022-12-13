Rank Mizzou Women’s Basketball, you cowards

Just do it!

We’re all feeling a little hungover from this weekend’s disastrous Border War match up, so why don’t we take a moment to celebrate another exceptional team in Columbia.

Mizzou women's basketball with two points in this week's AP Top 25 poll — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) December 12, 2022

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Robin Pingeton’s team is currently 11-1 and on an absolute roll. Hayley Frank is doing Hayley Frank stuff. Lauren Hansen is on a tear. The Tigers are streaking toward conference play and having a blast doing it.

The Tigers only have one more game before SEC play begins, which is usually where they start to come back down to earth. However, this team sort of feels a little different, doesn’t it? They’ve got... it, whatever It is. Maybe a Braggin’ Rights win on Sunday would cement their Top 25 status. But why wait. Just do it, sportswriters.

Mizzou stacks up third on Jeff Gordon’s weekly area college basketball rankings at the St. Louis Post Dispatch. At least they’re not the only ones who had a rough week!

It would appear Jayden Jernigan is back for one more season in Columbia!

Unless of course my read on this is way off the map.

So, like, is Ennis Rakestraw, Jr. in the portal or not?

I get wanting to be coy and playful online. But the joke has some serious diminishing returns on its 400th use, man. Get some new material.