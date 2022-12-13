Rank Mizzou Women’s Basketball, you cowards

Just do it!
We’re all feeling a little hungover from this weekend’s disastrous Border War match up, so why don’t we take a moment to celebrate another exceptional team in Columbia.
Mizzou women's basketball with two points in this week's AP Top 25 poll— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) December 12, 2022
In case you’ve been living under a rock, Robin Pingeton’s team is currently 11-1 and on an absolute roll. Hayley Frank is doing Hayley Frank stuff. Lauren Hansen is on a tear. The Tigers are streaking toward conference play and having a blast doing it.
Sunday best pic.twitter.com/yhZsEP3lMZ— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) December 12, 2022
The Tigers only have one more game before SEC play begins, which is usually where they start to come back down to earth. However, this team sort of feels a little different, doesn’t it? They’ve got... it, whatever It is. Maybe a Braggin’ Rights win on Sunday would cement their Top 25 status. But why wait. Just do it, sportswriters.
- In which two of our three season-long Mizzou Football MV3 members are leaving the program, that rules right?
- In which BK asks if Theo Wease, Jr. can ease the pain of Dominic Lovett’s exit
- In which Parker asks which players currently in the portal could be ideal fits for Mizzou
- Mizzou stacks up third on Jeff Gordon’s weekly area college basketball rankings at the St. Louis Post Dispatch. At least they’re not the only ones who had a rough week!
- It would appear Jayden Jernigan is back for one more season in Columbia!
BACK FOR ☝ MORE!! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/GColYbZzCn— Jayden Jernigan (@42_reborn) December 12, 2022
Unless of course my read on this is way off the map.
- So, like, is Ennis Rakestraw, Jr. in the portal or not?
A top-tier TikTok from @EnnisRakestraw: pic.twitter.com/77pkW1bC4x— Chris Kwiecinski (@OchoK_) December 13, 2022
I get wanting to be coy and playful online. But the joke has some serious diminishing returns on its 400th use, man. Get some new material.
- If you traveled from further than Germany to get to this weekend’s Border War, congrats! You beat this guy as the longest traveled Mizzou fan.
- Markus Golden registered two tackles and one TFL, but Arizona lost its starting QB and Monday Night Football to the Patriots.
- Travion Ford is going to play for Craig Kuligowski. Remember that guy? Coach KOOL!
- Mizzou gymnast Jocelyn Moore guested on the All Things Gymnastics podcast to discuss last season’s breakout and goals for the upcoming campaign. The Tigers are ranked no. 9 in the preseason, their highest ranking at this stage.
- Sad news hit the wire on Monday: Former Tiger John Gibson — who played in Columbia from 2013-2016 — was killed this weekend in Houston. His family has a GoFundMe set up in case you’re interested in donating.
