Rest In Peace, Mike Leach

Mizzou Links for Wednesday, December 14

By Sammy Stava
Rest easy, pirate.

There wasn’t a whole lot of Mizzou news to really dive into yesterday, so I thought we’d dedicate today’s links to Mike Leach, who passed away on Monday night at the age of 61– Mississippi State announced early Tuesday morning.

Man, this one hurts. Thoughts and prayers to Leach’s family and friends and the Mississippi State community during this difficult time. College Football won’t be the same without him. It’s just devastating news for the sport. He will greatly be missed.

Eli Drinkwitz called Leach “A true giant in our game.”

Gary Pinkel called Leach “one of the most influential offensive minds in all of football in the modern era.”

From Blake Baker:

And from SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey:

Howard Richards even notes that Leach was interested in the Mizzou job before Drinkwitz was hired but wasn’t interviewed. Interesting.

Leach was a head coach for 21 seasons (10 at Texas Tech, 8 at Washington State, 3 at Mississippi State) and led his teams to bowl eligibility 18 times. It’s important to note that Lubbock, Pulman, and Starkville aren’t exactly easy places to win.

He had a .596 winning percentage, but you need a .600 winning percentage to be eligible for the College Football Hall of Fame. Time to change the rule.

RIP, Coach.

Moving on, in other college football news, congrats to former Mizzou defensive coordinator Ryan Walters — who has been named Purdue’s head coach.

Former Mizzou DCs are now head coaches...well, everywhere.

Onto the links.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(Columbia Missourian)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

  • Some pretty good company here.
  • Dennis Gates honoring Rickey Paulding on Tiger Tuesday:
  • Be sure to pack Hearnes Center for Mizzou Gymnastics’ Home Opener — Friday, January 13th vs Georgia!
  • Former Missouri offensive tackle Hyrin White has committed to SMU. The Dallas, Texas native returns close to home.
  • Some cool highlights here from Rilee Malloy — Creative Video for Mizzou Athletics
  • Youth Sports Day for Mizzou Women’s Basketball: Sunday, December 18th vs Illinois
