Rest In Peace, Mike Leach

Rest easy, pirate.

There wasn’t a whole lot of Mizzou news to really dive into yesterday, so I thought we’d dedicate today’s links to Mike Leach, who passed away on Monday night at the age of 61– Mississippi State announced early Tuesday morning.

MSU Bulldog family, college football community mourns the death of Coach Mike Leachhttps://t.co/LzWyLyX3xM — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) December 13, 2022

Man, this one hurts. Thoughts and prayers to Leach’s family and friends and the Mississippi State community during this difficult time. College Football won’t be the same without him. It’s just devastating news for the sport. He will greatly be missed.

Eli Drinkwitz called Leach “A true giant in our game.”

Heartbroken by the passing of Coach Leach, my prayers are for his family, and team during this time. A true giant in our game. https://t.co/wmmaMjdvgd — Eliah Drinkwitz (@CoachDrinkwitz) December 13, 2022

Gary Pinkel called Leach “one of the most influential offensive minds in all of football in the modern era.”

I am so saddened by the news about Coach Leach. He had such a unique personality and I enjoyed being around him. I really admired his concepts and feel like he was one of the more influential offensive minds in all of football in the modern era. (1/2) — Coach Gary Pinkel (@GaryPinkel) December 13, 2022

From Blake Baker:

No coach has had a greater influence on todays game ‍☠️ #SwingYourSword https://t.co/jshgtLmqGr — Blake Baker (@CoachBlakeBaker) December 13, 2022

And from SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey:

Howard Richards even notes that Leach was interested in the Mizzou job before Drinkwitz was hired but wasn’t interviewed. Interesting.

Shows how long Mike Leach’s innovative influence on offenses has been around. He was interested in the Mizzou job before Drink was hired but wasn’t interviewed…this is from a source who was very close to Leach…he was only 61. Godspeed. https://t.co/mPZvMiROkL — Howard Richards (@how_rich) December 13, 2022

Leach was a head coach for 21 seasons (10 at Texas Tech, 8 at Washington State, 3 at Mississippi State) and led his teams to bowl eligibility 18 times. It’s important to note that Lubbock, Pulman, and Starkville aren’t exactly easy places to win.

He had a .596 winning percentage, but you need a .600 winning percentage to be eligible for the College Football Hall of Fame. Time to change the rule.

1. Mike Leach isn't eligible for the College Football Hall of Fame because he didn't win 60 percent of his games as a head coach.



2. He won 59.6 percent of all games he coached.



3. Change this rule, @NFFNetwork. Leach is a hall of fame coach. — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) December 13, 2022

RIP, Coach.

Moving on, in other college football news, congrats to former Mizzou defensive coordinator Ryan Walters — who has been named Purdue’s head coach.

Former Mizzou DCs are now head coaches...well, everywhere.

Former Mizzou defensive coordinators doing well these days:

Matt Eberflus: Bears HC

Barry Odom: UNLV HC

Ryan Walters: Purdue HC

Steve Wilks: Panthers interim HC (maybe getting that interim tag pulled?) — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) December 13, 2022

Onto the links.

From Kevin Sweeney at Sports Illustrated: College Basketball Should Prioritize Preserving Its Key Rivalries (obviously headlined by Mizzou-kansas)

Congrats to Mizzou Softball’s Taylor Pannell and Stefania Abruscato on being named to USA Softball’s Junior Women’s National Team! Read more on MUTigers.com.

Congratulations to Taylor Pannell and Stefania Abruscato who were both named to the @USASoftball Junior Women's National Team‼️



: https://t.co/sp6hae2uME#OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/2baC4JG60h — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) December 13, 2022

Some pretty good company here.

The first Tiger trio to separately record 3+ steals in a game since @sophaller, @dotballer1 and @SierraMichaelis did the same against Abilene Christian on Nov. 11, 2016. pic.twitter.com/nfkf79nFvY — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) December 13, 2022

Dennis Gates honoring Rickey Paulding on Tiger Tuesday:

Today we honor @MizzouHoops star Mr. Rickey Paulding. Rickey finished @Mizzou as the 8th leading scorer (1,673), 5th in made threes (187), & our all-time leader in points scored in the NCAA tournament (145) in 8 games played. He was 2nd team All-Big12 twice. #MIZ #TigerTuesday pic.twitter.com/11iSZRD5x1 — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) December 13, 2022

Be sure to pack Hearnes Center for Mizzou Gymnastics’ Home Opener — Friday, January 13th vs Georgia!

Former Missouri offensive tackle Hyrin White has committed to SMU. The Dallas, Texas native returns close to home.

Former Missouri offensive tackle Hyrin White committed to SMU, he announced on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/dXGKrpCCJu — Kenny Van Doren (@thevandalorian) December 13, 2022

Some cool highlights here from Rilee Malloy — Creative Video for Mizzou Athletics

2022 CINEMATOGRAPHY REEL



20+ basketball games

17+ softball games

4 football games

3 baseball games

3 intro shoots



90 seconds. pic.twitter.com/NQICipDBGI — Rilee Malloy (@rilee_malloy) December 13, 2022

Youth Sports Day for Mizzou Women’s Basketball: Sunday, December 18th vs Illinois

Youth Sports Day pic.twitter.com/iKMuIdgXZQ — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) December 13, 2022