A very seesaw-like day in Mizzou Athletics

Mizzou Links for Thursday, December 15

By Karen Steger
Some Days are Just Like This

Mizzou Athletics, just like life in general, sometimes goes through highs and lows, and Wednesday was no different. For every “YESSSS!” seemed to be a corresponding, “DAMMIT!”

Kinda like this.

But really….

Let’s get started with the roller coaster news day, shall we?

YAY.

Mizzou Softball picked up a nice transfer from Columbia Least in South Carolina infielder Maddie Gallagher, who played 97 games (82 starts) over two seasons. From the press release:

In 2022, she started and played in all 56 games, mostly at second base. Gallagher hit .292 while leading the team with four triples (87th in the nation). She ranked second on South Carolina with 47 hits and tallied 11 multi-hit outings. Gallagher also compiled an OPS of .813 with 35 runs, eight doubles, and 28 RBI.

She ranked 27th in the class of 2020 by Extra Innings coming out of high school. In 2019, Gallagher was selected to the Team USA U-17 squad that played in the Pan American Games in Colombia.

CRAP.

Not Mizzou-related per se (that we know of, anyway), but yikes…. Bad look. I had this talk with someone earlier in football season, re: Sam Horn. Dude’s getting his bag and on the side lines, and as Matter had earlier reported “less than engaged”, while his teammates are working their asses off for a less/no deal.

YAY.

Kris Abrams-Draine announced he’s returning to Missouri for another season. Love to see it, KAD! [insert speculations that KAD finally got his payday]

CRAP.

Bush Hamdan, the Tigers’ QB coach and recent “OC-lite” the last few games of the regular season, is returning home to Boise State to run their offense. Can’t say any of us saw that coming…

YAY.

Hayley Frank announced at Tiger Talk (I sadly missed this one), that she’s coming back for a fifth year. HUGE news for Pingeton’s crew. [Lauren immediately starts calculating roster math]

Per Payton Havermann’s post in the Missourian, Hayley has been huge for the Tigers this season, averaging 14.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game, and has scored in double-digits in all but two games, shooting 49.2% from the field and 41.2% from three.

CRAP.

And in tremendously sad news, former Missouri Tiger and high school teammate of Dennis Gates, Najeeb Echols, passed away from a heart attack. The Chicagoland legend was only 39. Rest In Peace, Coach.

Here’s a wonderful photo from his Whitney Young days, courtesy of the Chicago Sun-Times, who also published a lovely tribute to him by Michael O’Brien. Man….

Chicago Sun-Times

YAY.

Love to hear this from Tre. Positive attitudes.

On to the Links.

Keep the vibes positive, y’all. It’s tough out there.

Football

  • I spy a Tiger, Ennis Rakestraw, Jr. here:

Hoops

  • Big congrats to Kimmie on his induction into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame!
  • A fun anomaly for sure…

Other Mizzou Sports

Mizzou in the Pros

The Phoenix Suns today announced that Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham has joined the Suns broadcast team as a guest analyst for the 2022-23 NBA season. Cunningham will make regular contributions to Suns basketball coverage on the team’s exclusive local television home, Bally Sports Arizona, while preparing for the 2023 WNBA season. She will make her Suns broadcast debut on the Suns Live! pregame show on Saturday, December 17 against the New Orleans Pelicans at 6:30pm MST.

  • AND another cool opp for Soph with The Shoot-A-Way:
  • MPJ Progress;
  • Eye emojis…

