A very seesaw-like day in Mizzou Athletics

Some Days are Just Like This

Mizzou Athletics, just like life in general, sometimes goes through highs and lows, and Wednesday was no different. For every “YESSSS!” seemed to be a corresponding, “DAMMIT!”

Kinda like this.

Let’s get started with the roller coaster news day, shall we?

YAY.

Mizzou Softball picked up a nice transfer from Columbia Least in South Carolina infielder Maddie Gallagher, who played 97 games (82 starts) over two seasons. From the press release:

In 2022, she started and played in all 56 games, mostly at second base. Gallagher hit .292 while leading the team with four triples (87th in the nation). She ranked second on South Carolina with 47 hits and tallied 11 multi-hit outings. Gallagher also compiled an OPS of .813 with 35 runs, eight doubles, and 28 RBI. She ranked 27th in the class of 2020 by Extra Innings coming out of high school. In 2019, Gallagher was selected to the Team USA U-17 squad that played in the Pan American Games in Colombia.

Columbia, S.C. ➡️ CoMo



Welcome to the Tigers Family, Maddie Gallagher!!



Gallagher heads to Mizzou after playing her first two collegiate seasons at South Carolina.



: https://t.co/TA8JvphT0M#OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/wPSUU3fc7R — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) December 14, 2022

CRAP.

Not Mizzou-related per se (that we know of, anyway), but yikes…. Bad look. I had this talk with someone earlier in football season, re: Sam Horn. Dude’s getting his bag and on the side lines, and as Matter had earlier reported “less than engaged”, while his teammates are working their asses off for a less/no deal.

I am hearing that some talented college teams are starting to crack because of NIL payments not being made on time, NIL promises not kept or jealousy among teammates. Not a value judgement on NIL. It’s just human nature. The “new normal.” — Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) December 14, 2022

YAY.

Kris Abrams-Draine announced he’s returning to Missouri for another season. Love to see it, KAD! [insert speculations that KAD finally got his payday]

CRAP.

Bush Hamdan, the Tigers’ QB coach and recent “OC-lite” the last few games of the regular season, is returning home to Boise State to run their offense. Can’t say any of us saw that coming…

, @BushHamdan!



We're very excited to bring one of our brothers back to coach with our Boise State family as our new offensive coordinator!



: https://t.co/p7lxO4qqhH#BleedBlue | #OnceABroncoAlwaysABronco pic.twitter.com/JEMlFl1Jhb — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) December 14, 2022

YAY.

Hayley Frank announced at Tiger Talk (I sadly missed this one), that she’s coming back for a fifth year. HUGE news for Pingeton’s crew. [Lauren immediately starts calculating roster math]

Per Payton Havermann’s post in the Missourian, Hayley has been huge for the Tigers this season, averaging 14.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game, and has scored in double-digits in all but two games, shooting 49.2% from the field and 41.2% from three.

BREAKING: @MizzouWBB All-SEC forward Hayley Frank confirmed on Tiger Talk tonight she will return for a fifth season in 2023-24. Frank is averaging 14.8 ppg this season. — Brad Tregnago (@BradTregnago) December 15, 2022

CRAP.

And in tremendously sad news, former Missouri Tiger and high school teammate of Dennis Gates, Najeeb Echols, passed away from a heart attack. The Chicagoland legend was only 39. Rest In Peace, Coach.

Here’s a wonderful photo from his Whitney Young days, courtesy of the Chicago Sun-Times, who also published a lovely tribute to him by Michael O’Brien. Man….

YAY.

Love to hear this from Tre. Positive attitudes.

#Mizzou guard, Tre Gomillion, explains that while Saturday's game against Kansas will go on the books as a loss, the team views it as a lesson. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/TlTMwdUWbg — Chase (@ChaseMatteson) December 14, 2022

On to the Links.

“The character of this team really gives us a chance to make a run,” - @MizzouHoops assistant coach @CoachSEEWHY12 just now on “Tiger Talk”. #Mizzou @KTRS550 @MizzouRadio — KTRS Sports (@BigSportsShow) December 15, 2022

Keep the vibes positive, y’all. It’s tough out there.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

I spy a Tiger, Ennis Rakestraw, Jr. here:

Top 50 Cornerbacks Of The 2022 Season pic.twitter.com/9s5Hv0EGP9 — Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) December 12, 2022

SEC news: Enjoy these two videos of Coach Mike Leach. What a character he was. Rest In Peace, Coach. Here he compares the mascots of the PAC-12. And in this one he is worried about the future generation of his MS State WRs, who may end up with T-Rex arms.

Hoops

“I really like their style of play…I like their culture and how they act as a team. Coach Gates…”



I spoke with 2024 4* C John Bol about Missouri, his official visits, and he broke down his thoughts on his recruitment



READ | https://t.co/AAOtqT26SB pic.twitter.com/Fkba9WOPxd — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) December 14, 2022

Big congrats to Kimmie on his induction into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame!

Congrats to Tiger great Kim English on his induction into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/WjIpfRlTyb — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) December 14, 2022

A fun anomaly for sure…

What are the best defenses that also force turnovers?

-Tennessee Houston are elite defenses that force almost as many turnovers as anyone

-Mississippi State has as an elite defense that forces an average amount of turnovers

-Mizzou is a fun anomaly for now

-Cyclones! pic.twitter.com/omgH88jPo4 — DrewCantHoop (@college_cow) December 14, 2022

Other Mizzou Sports

Former South Carolina player Maddie Gallagher joins MU softball (Kevin Ma, Missourian)

Marks calendar….

A battle between No. 9 and No. 11 you won't want to miss...



https://t.co/K8O3qUdrd2 pic.twitter.com/G4wxUJNNkv — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) December 14, 2022

Mizzou in the Pros

** Tune in for the weekly NBA performances/how former players are doing on Friday. **

Big congrats to Soph on her gig with the other team in The Valley, the Suns! From the press release:

The Phoenix Suns today announced that Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham has joined the Suns broadcast team as a guest analyst for the 2022-23 NBA season. Cunningham will make regular contributions to Suns basketball coverage on the team’s exclusive local television home, Bally Sports Arizona, while preparing for the 2023 WNBA season. She will make her Suns broadcast debut on the Suns Live! pregame show on Saturday, December 17 against the New Orleans Pelicans at 6:30pm MST.

From the basketball court to the broadcast booth. Sophie Cunningham begins a new venture in The Valley this off-season as she joins the Suns Broadcast Team!



➡️ https://t.co/ytKXaxuRSV pic.twitter.com/xh3SkCvxPj — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) December 14, 2022

AND another cool opp for Soph with The Shoot-A-Way:

MPJ Progress;

Michael Malone said MPJ is moving in the right direction, but that he’s yet to do any live work. Up until now, it’s 1-0 work. But did say there’s progress. Tonight will be his 10th consecutive game being out. — Mike Singer (@msinger) December 15, 2022

Eye emojis…

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!

If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.

(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)