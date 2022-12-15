With Bush Hamdan out, who might Mizzou turn to? And how might that impact the team?

Welcome back, Tiger Fans, to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. Well, Mizzou has lost its QB coach in Bush Hamdan to Boise St. What might this mean for the current coaching staff? Will Eli make a big splash hire with all that extra money? And what might the move mean for Gabarri Johnson’s commitment? Lastly, the guys get deep into the portal conversation. From who’s leaving to who’s arriving, it’s all discussed here.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:10: Welcome to the podcast! It’s time to talk about Mizzou football.

01:10 - 13:20: Kicking off with some VERY recent news. Bush Hamdan is leaving Missouri to return to Boise State, where he’ll be their new Offensive Coordinator. So, what will we do?

13:20 - 17:00: How does this news affect Gabarri Johnson?

17:00 - 24:10: Let’s talk about big developments. Mizzou’s current roster and re-recruiting. KAD IS BACK, BABY.

24:10 - 27:22: Let’s talk about players who are leaving.

27:22 - 38:34: Let’s now talk about players transferring into the program.

38:34 - END: Final thoughts and stay tuned for a preview of the Gasparilla Bowl as Mizzou looks to grab a win against Wake Forest. MIZ!

