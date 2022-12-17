College GameDay: Mizzou vs UCF How to Watch

THERE ARE BOWL GAMES TODAY SO IF YOU WANT TO WATCH FOOTBALL YOU CAN SEE THE MATCHUPS IN MY PREVIOUSLY PUBLISHED HOW TO WATCH POST!

It’s officially exhibition season for football, but if you’re a basketball fan there’s a fantastic slate of games ahead. It’s all started by your Missouri Tigers, by the way, when they face off against the UCF Knights.

Preseason Preview here

Inseason Preview here

The College Basketball season has been a bit of a whirlwind so far, just 7 unbeaten teams remain. New Mexico & UNLV are both 10-0 despite not having cracked the top 70 in KenPom. The Lobos have just one top 100 KenPom win, UNLV has two over Washington State and Dayton. A third Mountain West team is undefeated with the 9-0 Utah State Aggies. Utah State has just one top 100 win, over 88th rated Oral Roberts, but also just one outside the top 200 (and one win over a non-D1 opponent).

The rest are all top 25 teams. 23rd rated (per KenPom.com) Mississippi State has two solid wins over Utah and Marquette and are 17th in the AP Poll. Virginia, Purdue, and UConn all haven’t lost and are 1, 2 and 3 in the AP poll. But 1st (UConn), 5th (Purdue), and 9th (Virginia) in KenPom.

17 teams in the top 25 are in action today including 4 top 25 matchups. Alabama plays Gonzaga, Houston plays Virginia, UCLA plays Kentucky, and Tennessee and Arizona have a night cap. All in all, it should be a fun day for Men’s College Hoops!

Missouri-UCF Basketball: Time, Location

TIME: 11:00 a.m. CT

DATE: Saturday, December 17, 2022

LOCATION: Florida Live Arena; Sunrise, FL.

Missouri-UCF Basketball: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: Bally Sports, Florida & Midwest (the old Fox Sports channel)

STREAM: Ballysports.com

TWITTER: @MizzouHoops

Missouri-UCF Basketball: Betting odds, predictions

As of Friday evening, Missouri is a 2.5-point underdog to UFC, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 141.5. KenPom has the game ranked with a 6th best thrill score on the day at 62.7. The projected score is 73-71 UCF.

College Basketball: What to Watch, December 17th Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV 11:00 AM Indiana (14) kansas -6 143 ESPN2 11:00 AM St. Francis PA Miami (25) NL ACCN 11:00 AM Missouri UCF -2.5 142 Bally Sports 12:00 PM Alabama (4) -1.5 Gonzaga (15) 159 CBS 1:00 PM Houston (5) -2.5 Virginia (2) 113 ESPN2 1:00 PM East Carolina South Carolina -2 133.5 SECN+ 2:00 PM Nicholls Miss State (17) NL SECN 2:00 PM North Carolina -1 Ohio State (23) 151 CBS 3:00 PM Bradley Arkansas (10) -11 133.5 SECN+ 3:00 PM Alabama A&M Illinois (18) NL BTN 3:00 PM Grambling Virginia Tech (24) ACCN 4:00 PM Temple Ole Miss -8.5 134.5 SECN 4:15 PM UCLA (14) -2.5 Kentucky (13) 141.5 CBS 5:15 PM Davidson Purdue (1) -15.5 141.5 BTN 6:00 PM UConn (3) -9 Butler 141 FS1 6:00 PM Winthrop LSU NL SECN 6:00 PM Texas A&M Memphis -8 145.5 ESPNU 9:30 PM Tennessee (6) Arizona (9) -3.5 148.5 ESPN2 9:30 PM Vanderbilt NC State -6.5 146 CBSSN

