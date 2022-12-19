BREAKING: Tennessee Offensive Lineman Commits to Mizzou

The team might be in Tampa preparing for Wake Forest but Eli Drinkwitz and his staff are always ‘crootin’.

Case in point, the Tigers earned the verbal commit from a tight end/defensive end prospect yesterday when Jordon Harris committed last night. And then turned around and did this:

Get to know: Brandon Solis

Hometown: Nashville, TN

High School: Lipscomb Academy

Position: Offensive Line

Ht/Wt: 6’8”, 260 pounds

Rivals Ranking: 5.5 3-star

247Composite Ranking: 0.8644 3-star

Total Offers: 23

Notable Offers: Boston College, Cincinnati, Indiana, Florida State, kansas, Kansas State, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, TCU, Vanderbilt, West Virginia

Missouri has been building depth along its offensive line as the Odom holdovers have dominated the starting five spots since Drinkwitz took over. There is a lot of upside to the youth the Drinkwitz staff have brought in and they’ll soon be maturing into starting caliber prospects...which means there needs to be more youth to back them up. Solis looks to be a solid piece to build up over the years and maintains the Tennessee pipeline that has produced some great Tigers over the years. Welcome to Mizzou, Brandon!