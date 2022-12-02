Eight Days.

Did you know? Mizzou, one of 16 remaining undefeated D-I teams in all of the land, and their truly deplorable real rival, the kansas fakebirds (7-1), will face off at Mizzou Arena in just EIGHT days for the first time in 10 years (3,692 days)? A DECADE. What were you doing on February 4, 2012?

I was [ redacted ] years old, preparing my Rock Bridge girls swimmers (I coached Hickman, too) for what would end up being their first ever State Championship just 14 days later. It seems like a lifetime ago.

The picture below, courtesy of the KC Star’s photo file, shows on the last time they played at Mizzou Arena, and on the right, the last time they played at Allen “Cheaters Play Here” Fieldhouse (2/25/12).

It was cool last year to kick the whole thing off at KCMO’s Sprint Center (and who remembers the announcement, which came in 2019?), but to have it back on a college campus? I have chills. CHILLS. (It’s also cold in my house as I write this)

So, yeah.. everyone is pumped, and it’s no surprise it sold out before tickets even went on sale to the gen pop. They only got as far as TSF donor pre-sales, which means we had BETTER not see anything other than a sea of 15,061 black & gold-clad fans. If there are some kU fans sprinkled in there, just know we have traitors in our midst, because no self-respecting Missouri Tiger fan would EVER sell their ticket to a kansas fan. Not when we’ve been waiting to host them at Mizzou Arena for so long.

While secondary market tickets are gonna cost you some bucks (when I checked around 4:30pm on Thursday, the cheapest were double face value for upper deck) and will maybe keep you from enjoying the game in person, the athletic department wants you to know that there are still plenty of other games you can enjoy.

Braggin Rights tickets go on sale for everyone else today at 10am, and the rest of the Tigers’ slate, including the Iowa State matchup in the last of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, are available for purchase. [Side Note: If you want a single ticket in 206, row 5 to the Kentucky game 12/28, contact me- $15 OBO]

Moving on.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Stu Durando attempted to determine who’s the better Show Me State team right now, using Rock M’s preferred method of comparison— statistics! By now, we all know WHY Mizzou scheduled a bit softer to kick off the season (358th), but what about SLU? They are playing the 56th-best schedule in the country and have faced four Top 100 teams (including 3 in the Top 30), according to Ken Pom. Until Wichita State, Mizzou hadn’t faced anyone in the Top 100. But does it matter? Per Durando’s article:;

“It comes down to how you perform against that schedule,” Pomeroy said. “So, even though Mizzou has not played difficult teams, they’ve looked consistently really good against those teams. The system doesn’t penalize you for playing a bad schedule. If you do well, you’ll be rewarded.”

It will be interesting to see where both teams fall one the first NET rankings hit — the stats that will determine one’s NCAAT fate — on Monday. So until then, we have Bart Torvik, and Evan Miya, and Ken Pom.

Mizzou’s schedule is about to heat up dramatically after Sunday’s SEMO game (no. 279), and after that, their next 14 games are against sub-80 (and 8 sub-50) teams.

From Matt Harris, resident Rock M analyst (one of many).

#Mizzou's over-performed against a soft schedule, which isn't uncommon in Year 1 for a new staff. It also has the benefit of the SEC feeding it Q1 games.



SLU needs a tougher non-con SOS to offset the A10, which is 10th in KP's ratings, and down compared to recent seasons. https://t.co/1wIa7wSBcZ — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) December 1, 2022

This all a way of saying, MU is fine. SLU is fine. And the analytic rating systems are fine. And Dec. 1 is a poor time to write about some tête-à-tête that doesn't really exist. — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) December 1, 2022

On to the Links! M I Z!

16 unbeaten teams remain! pic.twitter.com/VrMADZPGbQ — Joey Loose (@jloose128) December 1, 2022

#Missouri's D'Moi Hodge has quietly been one of the most impressive transfer portal additions of the year.



- 16.9 points per game

- 40% 3-point shooter

- 5+ rebounds in 3 games

- Tigers are 8-0



READ: https://t.co/wEQQtDa51W pic.twitter.com/7vkE7YxawK — The Portal Report (@ThePortalReport) December 1, 2022

Loving this link to the past!

Thank you!!! I am truly honored to be a Mizzou Tiger and in such great company!!! Goodluck this year!!! Go Tigers!!! #ZOU #12 — Marcus Denmon (@MizzouMonster12) December 2, 2022

Other Mizzou Sports

Wrestling : Mizzou heads back to Hearnes for an Alumni Weekend matchup against West Virginia. Read more at MUTigers.com or the Missourian.

: Mizzou heads back to Hearnes for an Alumni Weekend matchup against West Virginia. Read more at MUTigers.com or the Missourian. Volleyball: In the wake of an impending coaching change, a few Tigers have entered the transfer portal: Grad transfer Anna Dixon and junior Kaylee Cox

In the wake of an impending coaching change, a few Tigers have entered the transfer portal: Grad transfer Anna Dixon and junior Kaylee Cox Gymnastics is back in action on Sunday with their Black & Gold meet!

We are counting down the hours till we are back in Hearnes! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/OVtz9ao6WB — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) December 1, 2022

NBA/G-League Corner

11/30 vs LAC (W 125-112): 40 min | 33pts on 10-18FG (5-9 3PT) | 4 REB | 5 AST | 5 PF | 3 TO | +19 11/28 vs CHI (L 114-107): 37 min | 8pts on 3-15 FG (1-8 3PT) | 6 REB | 9 AST | 3 PF | 3 TO | -10 11/26 vs PHX (L 113-112): 34 min | 22pts on 8-18 FG (2-4 3PT) | 5 REB | 5 AST | 2 PF | 2 TO | +9 11/25 vs GSW (L 129-118): 35 min | 21pts on 9-18 FG ( 0-7 3PT ) | 4 REB | 10 AST | 1 PF | 3 TO | -12 UP NEXT: 12/2 vs IND @8pm | 12/3 vs PORT @8pm | 12/7 vs GSW @8pm

Held out since 11/22 with heel injury (at least it’s not his back?!) 11/22 vs DET (L 110-108): 33 min | 18pts on 7-15 shooting (1-5 3PT) | 8 REB | 1 AST | 2 BLK | 1 PF | 1 TO | +16 UP NEXT: 12/2 vs ATL @ 6:30pm | 12/4 vs NO @2:30pm | 12/6 vs DAL @9pm on TNT

#Nuggets injury report vs. Hawks: MPJ will miss his 5th straight game. Team was calling it a heel contusion, but is now calling it a heel strain. Jeff Green is doubtful with a right knee contusion, and Jamal Murray is probable with a right quad contusion. — Mike Singer (@msinger) December 1, 2022

11/30 vs BOS (L 106-98): DNP 11/27 vs ATL (W 106-98): 21 min | 5pts on 2-3 FG (1-1 3PT) | 3 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | -2 11/25 vs WASH (W 110-107): 16 min | 2pts on 1-3 FG | 3 REB | 1 AST | 2 BLK | 1 STL | 5 PF | 1 TO | -2 UP NEXT: 12/2 vs BOS @6:30pm | 12/5 vs MEM @7pm | 12/6 vs DET @6;30pm

Jontay Porter & Wisconsin Herd:

11/30 vs Gold (W 112-106): 32 min | 10pts on 4-10 FG (2-7 3PT) | 9 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 1 TO | 1 PF | +13 11/29 vs Gold (L 129-122 OT): 35 min | 10pts on 4-11 FG (2-7 3PT) | 12 REB | 2 AST | 1 BLK | 5 TO | 4 PF | -5 11/26 vs S. Falls (W 133-125): 34 min | 22pts on 8-16 FG (6-12 3PT) | 7 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | 3 BLK | 1 PF | +9 UP NEXT: 12/4 vs Dru-less Sioux Falls @3pm and again 12/6 @6:30pm on NBAtv

Former Tiger Hodgepodge Season Averages (as of 12/1)

**NOTE: For now, I’ll keep this list longer, but I’ll drop some off if their PT is minimal. Arrows indicate better (or worse) performance over last week’s numbers I shared

Javon Pickett (SLU): In 8 games, Pickett is averaging 26.3mpg and 11.4ppg (⇧). He’s got a 52.7 FG% (⇩), 33.3 3PT% (⇧), and 80% FT% (⇩), to go with 7.4rpg (⇩), 1.4apg (⇧), and 0.6 steals (⇧).

Best recent game (11/30 vs TN St): 28 min | 15pts | 50 3PT% | 7 REB | 3 AST | 3 STL

Sean Durugordon (Austin Peay): In 8 games, Sean is averaging 23.9mpg (⇧) and 9.3ppg (⇧). He’s got a 35.1 FG% (⇧) and 27.8 3PT% (⇧), to go with 4.9rpg (⇧), 1.3apg (⇧), and 0.6 steals (⇩).

Best recent game (11/26 vs Howard): 33 min | 21 pts | 44.4 3PT% | 8 REB | 3 AST | 1 BLK | 1 STL

Trevon Brazile (Arkansas): In 7 games, Trev is averaging 29.3mpg (⇧) and 11.9ppg (⇩). He’s got a 44.6 FG% (⇩), 38.5 3PT% (⇩), to go with 6.7rpg (⇩), 1.0apg (⇩), and 1.1 steals (⇧). He’s averaging 3 PF (⇩) and 2.4TO (⇧).

Best recent game (11/23 vs SDSU): 40 min | 20 pts | 9 REB | 2 STL

Boogie Coleman (Ball State): In 7 games, Boogie is averaging 32.4mpg (⇧) and 13.1ppg (⇩). He’s got a 35.3 FG% (⇩), 39.0 3PT% (⇩), and 84.2 FT% (⇩). He’s averaging 5.4rpg (⇩), 0.7 blocks (⇩), 2.7apg (⇧), to go with 2.9PF (⇧) and 3.7TO (⇩).

Best recent game (11/27 vs San Jose St): 32 min | 11 pts | 3 REB | 2 AST | 1 BLK | 1 STL

DaJuan Gordon (NM State): In 5 games, DaJuan is averaging 24.2mpg (⇧) and 9ppg (⇧), to go with 5.4rpg (⇩) and 1.0apg (⇩). He’s shooting 35.7 FG% (⇧) with 2 TO (⇩) & 2.4 PF per game (⇧).

Best recent game (11/26 vs UCI): 27 min | 14 pts | 9 REB | 1 STL

Xavier Pinson (NM State): In 5 games, X is averaging 30.8mpg (⇩) and 15.4ppg (⇧), to go with 3.2rpg (⇩), 0.2 blocks (⇩), 1.4 steals (⇩), and 2.2 TO (⇩). He’s shooting 50 FG% (⇧) and 44.4 3PT% (⇧).

Best recent game (11/30 vs UTEP): 27 min | 18 pts | 62.5 FG% | 60 3PT% | 2 REB | 4 AST | 1 STL

Amari Davis (Wright State): In 7 games, Amari is averaging 26.1mpg (⇩) and 14.0ppg (⇩), to go with 5.1rpg (⇩), 1.9apg, and 1.3 steals (⇧). He’s shooting 52.2 FG% (⇩).

Best recent game (11/23 vs WEB): 20 min | 10 pts | 50.0 FG% | 3 REB | 3 AST | 1 BLK | 1 STL

Anton Brookshire (Iona): In 4 games, Anton is averaging 9mpg and 3.3mpg (⇧), to go with 1.5rpg, and 0.5apg. He’s shooting 33.33 FG% to go with a 22.2% 3PT (⇧).

Best recent game (11/26 vs SCU): 8 min | 6 pts | 3 REB | 50.0 FG% | 50.0 3PT%

Torrence Watson (Elon): In 8 games, Torrence is averaging 29.6mpg (⇧) and 11.1ppg (⇩), to go with 5.3rpg (=), and 1.9apg (⇧). He’s shooting 29.1 FG% (⇩) and 24.1% 3PT (⇩).

Best recent game (11/27 vs Radford): 33 min | 10 pts | 4 REB | 2 AST | 1 BLK

Parker Braun (Santa Clara): In 8 games, PB has averaged 32.3mpg (⇧) and 8.8ppg (⇧) to go with 5.9rpg (=) and 3.4apg (⇩). He’s got a 54.5 FG% (⇧).

Best recent game (11/30 vs WY): 39 min | 16 pts | 58.3 FG% | 66.7 3PT% | 2 REB | 4 AST

Jordan Wilmore (NW State): In 7 games, Big Jordan is averaging 10.3mpg (⇩) and 0.7ppg (⇩), to go with 1.9rpg (⇩), 1.0 blocks (⇧) and 0.6 steals (⇩). He’s got a 33.3 FG% (⇩).

Best recent game (11/26 vs Central Ark): 7 min | 2 REB | 3 BLK | 1 PF

LaDazhia Williams (LSU): In 6 games, LDW is averaging 18.7mpg (⇩) and 10.3ppg (=), to go with 4.5rpg (=), 1 apg (⇩), 1.7 steals (⇩) and 0.5 blocks (⇩). She’s also got a 67.4 FG% (⇩) but only a 40.0FT% (YIKES, LDW!) .

Best recent game (11/24 vs GMU): 18 min | 13 pts | 7 REB | 1 STL | 75 FG%

Kiya Dorroh (Col State): In 4 games, Kiya is averaging 5.3mpg (⇧) and 2.7ppg (⇧), to go with 1.3rpg (=). She’s also got a 66.7 FG% (⇩).

In 4 games, Kiya is averaging 5.3mpg (⇧) and 2.7ppg (⇧), to go with 1.3rpg (=). She’s also got a 66.7 FG% (⇩). Izzy Higginbottom (Ark St): In 7 games, Izzy is averaging 33.9mpg (⇩) and 15.9ppg (⇧), to go with 4.9apg (⇧), 3.4rpg (⇩), 2.4 steals (⇩) and 0.3 blocks (⇧). She’s shooting 40.6 FG% (⇧) and 26.2 3PT% (⇧), to go with 2.6 TO (⇩) and 1.3 PF (⇩).

Best recent games (11/29 vs McNeese): 24 min | 18 pts | 3 REB | 9 AST | 3 STL | 1 BLK | 54.5 FG% | (11/26 vs UMKC): 40 min | 26 pts | 3 REB | 4 AST | 3 STL | 47.4 FG% | 60 3PT%

Aijha Blackwell (Baylor): Before her lower leg injury, AB played in 3 games, averaging 18.7mpg and 14ppg, to go with 6.3rpg, and 0.3 blocks. She’s also got a 61.5 FG% and 50% 3PT. She’s been out since 11/15 against SMU.

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

