College Football Championship GameDay: info, what to watch

There’s one more College Football Playoff Ranking ahead of us. One more release to tell us the four teams playing in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl and the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl on December 31st with a Championship game appearance on the line.

The Championship game is being played at 8pm on January 9th in the house that Mizzou Alumnus and Bill the Butcher cosplay actor E. Stanley Kroenke built, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Who the four teams who will get their berth into the Playoff will be determined over the next two days with 6 championship games being played tonight and tomorrow. In the drivers seat right now are Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and USC. Win, and you’re in.

The Pac-12 goes first this evening with USC hoping to lock up their bid, and Utah hoping to play spoiler. Then tomorrow the Big 12 has K-State facing off against TCU, as the Horned Frogs hope to stay undefeated and clinch their spot. The SEC comes down to Georgia and LSU, the Bulldogs are almost assuredly in the playoff as they hold the top spot. While Michigan holds down #2 and are also likely a lock to get in, especially as the Big 10 West has been a disaster and sent 8-4 Purdue. The AAC and ACC also have their Championship games but it’s unlikely either gets a team in. I guess it’s still technically possible Clemson finds a way in, if everything turns chaotic, but they’re a long way out at 9th.

Hoping for some kind of chaos is a host of teams with 2 losses, Alabama being the most notable. The Tide have two losses this season, both coming with no time on the clock and on the road, and would likely leapfrog Ohio State since the Buckeyes are coming off a home loss and a relative blowout to Michigan. While Tennessee was handled by Georgia and, ahem, South Carolina. And Penn State lost to both Ohio State (at home) and Michigan (on the road).

Once the playoff committee announces the four Semi-Finalists the rest of the dominoes should fall with who is going to what bowl, and we’ll find out Mizzou’s destination.

Here are your games for the next two days:

All odds are presented by DraftKing’s Sportsbook.

College Football Championship Weekend: What Games to Watch Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV Fri 7:00 PM Utah (11) USC (4) -3 67.5 FOX Sat 11:00 AM Kansas St (10) TCU (3) -2 61.5 ABC Sat 3:00 PM LSU (14) Georgia (1) -17.5 52 CBS Sat 3:00 PM UCF (22) Tulane (18) -4 57 ABC Sat 7:00 PM Purdue Michigan (2) -16.5 52 FOX Sat 7:00 PM Clemson (9) -7.5 North Carolina (23) 63.5 ABC

