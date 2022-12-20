Four duals and four tournaments into the season, Brian Smith and his Mizzou wrestlers will be staying in Columbia for its next dual meet. On Tuesday, December 20, the Tigers will welcome in the North Dakota State Bison for its Military Appreciation Night. Brian Smith currently holds a 5-0 record in head-to-head match-ups against NDSU. You can see more detailed analysis in my prior article, Coach Smith vs Dual Schedule.

Moving into individual weight classes we will start at 125lbs and make our way through 285lbs. We are taking a glimpse into each dual and match-up that has been had along the road and how we have faired at each one. Looking along these duals, I’ll try to highlight which stood out most and which were potential season-altering battles. (Matches subject to change)

125lbs: So. Noah Surtin or Peyton Moore (MIZ) vs. Rs. Fr. Carlos Negrete Jr.

Prior Match-Up: No previous history

Once again we will see freshman Peyton Moore fill the 125 lbs. spot as Noah Surtin rehabs his current injury. Moore is currently 6-6 on the year and 1-1 in the starter role. His competition across the circle is Carlos Negrete Jr. who is currently ranked at #27 on InterMat and unranked on Flo. He holds a 5-4 record on the season. Negrete was a top 100 recruit coming out of high school in 2021 and is getting his opportunity inside the starting lineup. This season he has seen one opponent inside the top twenty-five, #3 Patrick McKee (Minnesota), losing that bout by an 8-0 major decision.

133lbs: Jr. Connor Brown (MIZ) vs. Sr. McGwire Midkiff or Fr. Fernando Barreto

Prior Match-Up: No previous history

At 133, Connor Brown continues to fill the spot for the Tigers. Brown currently sits one win above .500 at 4-3 and has wrestled strong all season. His three losses have come from the #4, #5, and #11 ranked wrestlers falling by four, one, and two. Stepping up for his eighth match on the season, Brown will look to take on a fifth-year senior (Midkiff) or a true freshman (Barreto), both unranked wrestlers with a combined 7-5 record.

141lbs: Sr. Allan Hart (MIZ) vs. Jr. Dylan Droegemueller

Prior Match-Up: Hart over Droegemueller 14-1 Major Decision (2022), Hart over Droegemueller 8-3 Decision (2021)

Our first ranked match of the evening belongs to the 141 weight class. Allan Hart enters the contest having won his last two matches and looking to continue his winning streak. His opponent, Dylan Droegemueller, steps into the Hearnes center as a returning NCAA qualifier. He has a record of 4-1 and is currently ranked #11 by Flo and #8 by InterMat. He recently knocked off #5 Brock Hardy of Nebraska by a 10-4 decision and his lone loss on the season belongs to #11 Jakob Bergeland (Minnesota).

149lbs: Jr. Brock Mauller (MIZ) vs. Jr. Kellyn March

Prior Match-Up: No previous history

At the 149 weight class, 6-1, Brock Mauller continues to make his presence felt back in the lineup. Mauller enters the contest fresh off a top-fifteen victory over Caleb Henson of Virginia Tech. His opponent, Kellyn March (NR), steps in with a 8-3 record and will be facing his first top-ten opponent this season. March has competed against a Mizzou wrestler four times in his collegiate career going 2-2.

157lbs: Sr. Jarrett Jacques (MIZ) vs. Jr. Jared Franek

Prior Match-Up: Franek over Jacques 2-1 TB-2 (2022), Franek over Jacques 6-4 Decision (2021), Jacques over Franek 5-2 Decision (2021)

We have a barn burner at the 157 lbs weight class with two top fifteen wrestlers battling. In a contest with major Big XII seedings on the line, Jacques puts his undefeated record on the line taking on his first top-ranked opponent of the season. Jared Franek, a three-time NCAA qualifier, currently ranks inside the top ten on both Flo (#6) and InterMat (#4). He steps into Columbia with a 4-1 record with his lone loss coming to second-ranked Peyton Robb (Neb) by way of a 7-4 decision.

165lbs: So. Keegan O’Toole (MIZ) vs. Rs. Fr. Michael Caliendo

Prior Match-Up: No previous history

Keegan O’Toole looks to add another ranked victory to his sophomore season list by taking on Michael Caliendo, #21 by Flo and #12 by InterMat, at 165. Caliendo was the #52 ranked recruit in the 2021 class and has a 22-2 overall collegiate record. This season he has yet to be defeated 8-0 and will be given his first true test taking on the #1 ranked wrestler inside his weight division.

174lbs: Jr. Peyton Mocco (MIZ) vs. So. Gaven Sax

Prior Match-Up: 2021: No previous history

Peyton Mocco will be looking to bounce back after falling just shy of knocking off #3 Mehki Lewis (VT) in the previous dual. His opponent. Gaven Sax, is 6-3 on the year and is currently unranked.

184lbs: So. Colton Hawks or So. Sean Harman (MIZ) vs. So. Deanthony Parker

Prior Match-Up: No previous history

At 184, I am still waiting on freshman Clayton Whiting to get his shot but Coach Smith may have other plans for him this season so we turn to Hawks or Harmon once again. With a combined 15-6 record, the duo will look across the mat to 3-5 sophomore, Deanthony Parker.

197lbs: So. Rocky Elam (MIZ) vs. So. Owen Pentz

Prior Match-Up: Elam over Pentz Major Decision 14-6 (2021)

Holding strong to the top spot at 197, Rocky Elam steps back onto the mat looking to take on the final ranked opponent of the evening. Owen Pentz, #24 by Flo and #27 by InterMat, is a 2x NCAA qualifier and holds a 4-3 record on the season. He will be taking on a top-ranked opponent for the first time this season.

285lbs: Jr. Zach Elam (MIZ) vs. Rs. Fr. Juan Mora

Prior Match-Up: No previous history

Our final match-up of the evening belongs to Zach Elam. Elam returns to the mat after knocking off a top twenty-five opponent against Virginia Tech. Standing in the way of his seventh victory of the year is Juan Mora. Mora is 5-3 this year and has yet to take on a top-ranked opponent.

The Tigers are back inside the Hearnes Center for this Big XII showdown. A contest that we should see them take care of business early and often, Mizzou can get back to its winning ways before they close out the 2022 year. Getting back to their aggressive roots and controlling the tempo and pace of their matches. Wrestle their style and the results will fall into place.