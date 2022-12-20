Drinkwitz meets with media before jet-setting to Tampa for bowl game

Tigers Leave Frigid CoMo Temps for Sunshine State

While I’m convinced I’m bringing the colder temps with me to Florida (sorry fam, time to see if that heater works), when the Tigers play in the Gasparilla Bowl at 5:30pm in Tampa, it should be close to 70. In CoMo, however, some 1,100+ miles away, it is forecasted to be somewhere between -12 and 3. YIKES.

So basically this in Columbia.

And this in the Sunshine State

So I am SURE Drink and the team were thanking their lucky stars they got to leave what will actually be hell frozen over for some warmer temps. Probably accounts for Drink’s great mood during the recent presser on Tuesday. Ready to get out of there FAST, and to win a bowl game for MU for the first time in eight years.

According to Matt Stahl’s post for the Columbia Tribune, last year’s loss in the Armed Forces Bowl on the last play of the game (I was at Braggin Rights, TBH, and didn’t see the game), still weighs on Drinkwitz.

“It’ll probably stick with me forever, to be honest with you, to lose that one the way we did,” Drinkwitz said. “Especially to come back and have what we thought to be a game-winning drive and then not be able to stop a triple-option team in a two-minute situation hurt. I don’t know that it affected us at this season, I don’t think it did, but you’d like the momentum of the offseason to be about winning the bowl game.”

He also talked about the need to move forward and play this game with the team he has with him.

“This is about this team,” Drinkwitz said. “This group of guys who have chosen to move forward together in this game and this group of men and women in this organization to go down there and put our very best effort forward.”

The KC Star’s Blair Kerkhoff touched on the guys who will be there in his piece as well, while focusing his story mainly on the plight of Mizzou QB Brady Cook, who’s come a long way, and will be without All-SEC selection Dominic Lovett, who’s announced his intention to transfer (school TBD)

The other change: Missouri will be without Cook’s top target, wide receiver Dominic Lovett. The first team All-SEC selection is in the transfer portal and won’t play for the Tigers this week. Lovett finished the season with 56 receptions and averaged 15.1 yards per catch. But that means more playing opportunity for players like freshman Mekhi Miller. Perhaps freshman standout Luther Burden, the second leading receiver with 38 catches, is poised for his biggest game. Burden leads Missouri with five touchdown receptions. And veteran wide receiver Barrett Banister should be ready after not playing against Arkansas with an injury. “We’ve got guys who can step up,” Cook said. Just as Cook did over the final few weeks of the season.

On to the Links. MIZ!

If you need me, I’ll just be reliving this win.

We’re still enjoying watching that final shot but it was a complete 40-minute effort that brought us home with a win from the Orange Bowl Classic! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/hBRunFnK9c — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) December 19, 2022

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

Hoops





Dennis Gates is off to a strong start in year one at Missouri. How did he position the program for early success?



New NABC Guardians of the Game Podcast episode!



➡️ https://t.co/AgzoMN9D9W pic.twitter.com/oIRHXszG56 — NABC (@NABC1927) December 19, 2022

Other Mizzou Sports

Thanks for the reminder, Dennis!

Only 1 opportunity to see the Black & Gold in COMO this week as @MizzouWrestling hosts North Dakota State tomorrow @ 6:30 PM. On Thursday, we get to see our fans in St. Louis vs Illinois @ 8 PM! On Christmas Eve Eve, @MizzouFootball takes on Wake Forest @ 5:30 PM. #MizzouMonday — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) December 19, 2022

The No. 10-ranked University of Missouri wrestling team welcomes No. 15 North Dakota State this evening at 6:30pm at Hearnes. More info from MUTigers.com (and read Matthew’s preview this morning)

welcomes No. 15 North Dakota State this evening at 6:30pm at Hearnes. More info from MUTigers.com (and read Matthew’s preview this morning) Shannon Signal?

Mizzou in the Pros

** Tune in for the weekly NBA performances/how former players are doing tomorrow, as I’m off Links for Friday. **

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!

If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.

(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)