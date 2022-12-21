It’s everyone’s birthday, athletic department gets needs assessed

The University needs to make money on Athletics.

I know, weird. Right? For the past five years, the university has been operating in the red, hemorrhaging metaphorical boatloads money each year. Have they lost as much money this year? No. For all intents and purposes, things are getting better. Per Dave Matter’s piece in the Post-Dispatch, the economic picture is getting a bit brighter:

MU saw a significant uptick in attendance figures and ticket sales for football this season (17%, the biggest jump in the SEC). Mizzou has also recently seen increases of 37% for student ticket sales, nearly 10% growth in TSF revenue, 26% increase in social media engagement, 25% increase in men’s basketball attendance and a 20% increase in women’s basketball attendance.

But as nice at this sounds, it’s still not great, and Missouri must figure out a way to better connect with its fans and not lag behind its peers.

Enter, Huron, “a global professional services firm that consults a wide range of companies.” They’ve worked with universities like Vandy, Pitt, Rutgers, and San Diego State, and now they’re working with Missouri. So they’ll take a look at MU’s strategic plan and everything else and get back to them in the fall with ideas of what they can do to maximize what the university has to offer.

Until they provide some recommendations, I ask that you all take a look at your fandom. Is there’s a better way you can support the school you love so much? Support ALL of Mizzou’s sports teams? I may be a men’s basketball super fan and do my best to not miss a game —still looking for a taker for my Dec 28 ticket, by the way— but that’s more than I can say for the rows and rows of empty seats of TSF donors in the lower bowl at games. But I could do better in some other areas. Attend more women’s hoops games. Get gymnastics season tix, perhaps. We all can do better. It’s on us.

Moving on!

Three of our beloved hoops players had a birthday on Tuesday. What a day to be born!!!

First up, the man. The myth. The British Virgin Islands native, former Horizon League DPOY, never not smiling legend, D’Moi Hodge. Our guy turned 24 (!!!!).

Next up is one of the returners and a big part of Mizzou’s success against UCF and Wichita State! A guy with a great nickname, RDGIII. Happy 23rd, Ronnie DeGray!

And finally, while she may be recently medically retired, she’s still in our black & gold hearts. Happy Birthday, Skylah Travis!

Love this guy.

Football

Tigers putting the work in at practice today.#MIZ pic.twitter.com/bRjbavX21b — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 21, 2022

Hoops

TEE HEE. Also, Jeff Goodman is becoming a real Jesse Nowell, if you recall that individual.

Mizzou is 10-1. https://t.co/ko1aclcuYG — Order On The Court (@DataMizzou) December 21, 2022

Come get your Hot Box Cookies, CoMo friends! And use that Kobe NIL code, while you’re at it!

Hot Box Cookies are the perfect treat for Christmas dinner, hanging out, or simply binge watching your favorite series over the holidays! Be sure to stop by and use my discount code, “KB10” for 10% off your purchase!¡ Happy Holidays!¡ #hotboxcookies pic.twitter.com/o3BPkvmhGF — Kobe Brown (@TheKobe24Brown) December 21, 2022

Other Mizzou Sports

Wrestling bounced back with a win over no. 15 North Dakota State! Read the recap at MUTigers.com or The Missourian’s Jack Knowlton.

Peyton Mocco gets the only pin of the day #Mizzou as the No. 10 Tigers take down No. 15 North Dakota State 28-11 at the Hearnes Center ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/K2pmqSGdmq — Chanel Porter (@ChanelABC17news) December 21, 2022

Gymanastics promos!

We are going to have some fun to open the season...



https://t.co/fEnqb4dzPm#MIZ pic.twitter.com/uGZqqPFpgg — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) December 20, 2022

Happy to have you, Coach Sullivan!

We're so excited to have you at the helm of our program, @Dawn3Sullivan!!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/0sb9DbvfKR — Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) December 20, 2022

NBA/G-League Corner

12/20 vs DET (W 126-111): 30 min | 21pts on 7-15 FG (3-7 3PT) | 3 REB | 6 AST | 1 STL | 2 TO | 2 PF | +2 12/19 vs CAVS (L 122-99): 32 min | 23pts on 8-21 FG (3-6 3PT) | 2 REB | 1 STL | 3 TO | 2 PF | -17 12/17 vs MIL (L123-97): 26 min | 13pts on 5-10 FG (3-7 3PT) | 3 AST | 1 STL | 3 TO | -13 UP NEXT: 12/22 vs WASH @8pm on NBAtv | 12/26 vs SPURS @7pm | 12/28 vs GSW @9pm

Held out since 11/22 with heel (achilles?) injury. Updated to “Doubtful” before Monday’s game. #progress UP NEXT: 12/23 vs PORT @8pm | 12/25 vs PHX @9pm on ABC/ESPN | 12/27 and 12/28 vs SAC @9pm on NBAtv

12/19 vs Swarm (W 108-91): 26 min | 14th on 4-10 FG (0-2 3PT) | 7 REB | 3 AST | 2 TO | 2 PF | +11 12/15 vs SPURS: DNP UP NEXT: 12/21 vs Blue Coats @10:30pm | 12/27 vs Blue @12pm

Jontay Porter & Wisconsin Herd (7-10):

12/20 vs Squadron (W 99-85): 27 min | 6pts on 1-7 FG (0-3 3PT) | 7 REB | 3 AST | 2 BLK | 2 TO | 1 PF | +6 12/16 vs Mad Ants (L 128-114): DNP- injury/illness UP NEXT: 12/21 vs Spurs @7:30pm |

Former Tiger Hodgepodge Season Averages (as of 12/20)

**NOTE: Arrows indicate better (or worse) performance over last week’s shared data. I didn’t list the best recent game if there wasn’t a good/better one. (In the case of PF & TO, a ⇧ indicates they’re doing better/ ⇩ is worse)

Javon Pickett (SLU): In 12 games, Pickett is averaging 25.3mpg (⇩) and 11.5ppg (⇧). He’s got a 51.5 FG% (⇩), 40 3PT% (⇩), and 82.8% FT% (⇧), to go with 6.5rpg (=), 1.4apg (⇩), and 0.6 steals (=). He’s also averaging 2.4 PF (⇩) and only 1.1 TO (⇩).

Best recent game (12/17 vs Drake): 20 min | 15pts | 6 REB | 1 AST

Sean Durugordon (Austin Peay): In 12 games, Sean is averaging 26.2mpg (⇧) and 11.8ppg (⇧). He’s got a 40.2FG% (⇧) and 30 3PT% (⇧) and 81.8 FT%, to go with 5.3rpg (⇩), 1.3apg (⇧), and 0.7 steals (⇧).

Best recent game (12/16 vs MUR St.): 34 min | 14 PTS | 45.5 FG% | 50% 3PT | 3 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL

Boogie Coleman (Ball State): In 11 games, Boogie is averaging 32.5mpg (⇧) and 13.2 ppg (⇧). He’s got a 37.8 FG% (=), 39.7 3PT% (⇧), and 88.9 FT% (⇧). He’s averaging 5.2rpg (=), 0.7 blocks (=), 3.7apg (⇧).

Best recent game (12/17 vs IL St.): 34 min | 16 pts | 5 REB | 7 AST | 1 BLK | 1 STL (his last 5 games: 16, 15, 11, 11, 11. Wow, Boog!)

DaJuan Gordon (NM State): In 10 games, DaJuan is averaging 26.7mpg (⇩) and 9.7ppg (⇧), to go with 5.8rpg (⇩), 1.8 steals (=) and 1 apg (⇧). He’s shooting 35.6 FG% (⇧) and 30.2 3PT% (⇩).

Best recent game (12/18 vs NNM): 21 min | 13 pts | 4 REB | 2 AST | 1 BLK | 2 STL | 40% FG & 3PT. DaJuan has 4 consecutive games now of double digits (11, 2 x 10, 13). YAY!

Xavier Pinson (NM State): In 10 games, X is averaging 30.9mpg ( ⇩ ) and 12.2ppg ( ⇩ ), to go with 4.6 APG, 3.5rpg ( ⇧ ), 0.2 blocks ( = ), 1.5 steals ( = ), and 2.5 TO ( ⇩ ). He’s shooting 37.5 FG% ( ⇩ ) and 30.5PT% ( ⇩ ).

In 10 games, X is averaging 30.9mpg ( ) and 12.2ppg ( ), to go with 4.6 APG, 3.5rpg ( ), 0.2 blocks ( ), 1.5 steals ( ), and 2.5 TO ( ). He’s shooting 37.5 FG% ( ) and 30.5PT% ( ). Amari Davis (Wright State): In 12 games, Amari is averaging 26.7mpg (⇩) and 11.9ppg (=), to go with 4.8rpg (⇩), 1.8apg (⇧), and 1 steals (⇩). He’s shooting 44.5 FG% (⇧) and 82.4 FT% (=).

Best recent game (12/17 vs NWOH): 21 min | 12 pts | 50% FG | 3 REB | 2 AST

Anton Brookshire (Iona): In 10 games, Anton is averaging 7.9mpg (⇩) and 1.9ppg (⇩), to go with 1.2rpg (⇩), and 0.4apg (⇩). He’s shooting just 21.4 FG% (⇩) to go with a 19% 3PT (⇧).

Best recent game (12/4 vs CAN): 12 min | 0 pts | 4 REB | 1 AST | 2 STL

Torrence Watson (Elon): In 10 games, Torrence is averaging 25.4mpg ( ⇩ ) and 9.6ppg ( ⇩ ), to go with 4.6rpg ( ⇩ ), and 1.5apg ( ⇩ ). He’s shooting just 28.3 FG% ( ⇩ ) and 24.1% 3PT ( ⇧ ).

In 10 games, Torrence is averaging 25.4mpg ( ) and 9.6ppg ( ), to go with 4.6rpg ( ), and 1.5apg ( ). He’s shooting just 28.3 FG% ( ) and 24.1% 3PT ( ). Parker Braun (Santa Clara): In 14 games, PB has averaged 32.8mpg (⇩) and 8.4ppg (⇧) to go with 6.3rpg (⇩) and 2.4apg (⇩). He’s got a 56.1 FG% (⇧) and 27.6 3PT% (⇧) to go with 2.8 TO.

Best recent game (12/18 vs CAL): 34 min | 17 pts | 88.9% FG | 7 REB | 2 AST

Jordan Wilmore (NW State): In 11 games, Big Jordan is averaging 10.3mpg ( ⇩ ) and 0.5ppg ( = ), to go with 2.2rpg ( ⇧ ), 0.8 blocks ( ⇩ ) and 0.5 steals ( ⇧ ). He’s got a 20 FG% ( ⇩ ).

In 11 games, Big Jordan is averaging 10.3mpg ( ) and 0.5ppg ( ), to go with 2.2rpg ( ), 0.8 blocks ( ) and 0.5 steals ( ). He’s got a 20 FG% ( ). LaDazhia Williams (LSU): In 10 games, LDW is averaging 21.2mpg (⇧) and 9.3ppg (⇩), to go with 4.6rpg (⇧), 1 apg (=), 1.4 steals (⇩) and 0.7 blocks (⇩). She’s also got a 64.2 FG% (⇩) but only a 41.2 FT% (⇧).

Best recent game (12/18 vs ORST): 31 min | 10 PTS | 7 REB | 2 STL

Aijha Blackwell (Baylor): She’s baaaaaaaaaaaaaaackkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk and easing her way back into competition!

In 5 games, AB is averaging 14.4mpg and 11ppg, to go with 5.6rpg, 0.2 steals and 0.2 blocks. She’s shooting 58.8 FG% and 33.3 3PT%, to go with 1.4 TO and 1.6 PF.

Best recent game (12/15 vs TN St.): 9 min | 11 pts | 7 REB \ 2 AST | 1 STL | 60% FG

Kiya Dorroh (Col State): In 6 games, Kiya is averaging only 4.8mpg (⇩) and 2.2ppg (⇩), to go with 1.3rpg (⇩). She’s also got a 54.5 FG% (⇩).

Best recent game (12/19 vs REG): 6 min | 1 pts | 44.4% FG | 2 REB

Izzy Higginbottom (Ark St): In 11 games, Izzy is averaging 34mpg (⇩) and 15.8ppg (=), to go with 4.3apg (=), 3rpg (⇩), 2 steals (⇩) and 0.3 blocks (⇧). She’s shooting 35.2FG% (⇩) and 17.2 3PT% (⇩), to go with 2.5 TO (⇩) and 2.2 PF (⇩).

Best recent game (12/15 vs GRAM): 29 min | 19 pts | 44.4% FG | 3 REB | 5 AST | 2 STL

Yaya Keita (Oklahoma): Has not played since 12/6, when he played 2 min and had a PF.

Has not played since 12/6, when he played 2 min and had a PF. Trevon Brazile (Arkansas): out for the season with a torn ACL

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

