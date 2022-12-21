Missouri Presser Notes: Signing Day

After landing all 21 of the expected signees and one surprise transfer (Sam Williams) today, Eliah Drinkwitz sat down for an upbeat press conference just days before his team’s bowl game.

The Tigers currently hold the 32nd overall (11th best in the SEC) recruiting class in the country according to 247sports.com. Players from eleven different states are represented in this early class as well, with seven players from the state of Missouri.

Notes: