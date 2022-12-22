 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

National Signing Day, a Bowl Game Preview, and Happy Braggin’ Rights

Mizzou Links for Thursday, December 22

By Sammy Stava
On National Signing Day’s early signing period, Mizzou Football had a “drama free” day — as all previous 19 committed recruits in the 2023 class have officially signed. It also included two transfer portal commits in Austin Firestone (Northwestern) and Theo Wease, Jr. (Oklahoma).

Perhaps the biggest one was the last one — as four-star quarterback Gabarri Johnson made it official. This was important, especially with the concerns of Bush Hamdan leaving for Boise State.

The 2023 class features five four-star recruits, and seven in-state commits from the state of Missouri.

Mizzou’s class is currently ranked 31st on Rivals and 32nd on 247Sports.

Brendan Wiese from KTRS believes Marvin Burks is the “gem” of the class:

There was, however, a roster loss — as wide receiver Tauskie Dove has announced that he has entered the transfer portal. According to Dave Matter, Dove is still expected to play in the bowl game on Friday night.

To get you ready for the Gasparilla Bowl tomorrow night, be sure to listen to KTRS’ Mizzou Football Friday Bowl Special with Brendan Wiese, Ben Frederickson, and Dave Matter — featuring Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz on the program.

But first things first, Happy BRAGGIN’ RIGHTS GAME DAY!

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(KCStar)

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

  • Former Mizzou punter Jack Stonehouse has committed to Syracuse:
  • Former Mizzou QB Tyler Macon has committed to Alcorn State:
  • Well, this is certainly an interesting quote.
  • Hear from four-star Cardinal Ritter safety and Mizzou commit Marvin Burks, via KSDK’s Corey Miller:
