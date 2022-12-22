National Signing Day, a Bowl Game Preview, and Happy Braggin’ Rights

NSD, Bowl Game Preview, and Braggin’ Rights!

On National Signing Day’s early signing period, Mizzou Football had a “drama free” day — as all previous 19 committed recruits in the 2023 class have officially signed. It also included two transfer portal commits in Austin Firestone (Northwestern) and Theo Wease, Jr. (Oklahoma).

Perhaps the biggest one was the last one — as four-star quarterback Gabarri Johnson made it official. This was important, especially with the concerns of Bush Hamdan leaving for Boise State.

The 2023 class features five four-star recruits, and seven in-state commits from the state of Missouri.

Mizzou’s class is currently ranked 31st on Rivals and 32nd on 247Sports.

Brendan Wiese from KTRS believes Marvin Burks is the “gem” of the class:

There was, however, a roster loss — as wide receiver Tauskie Dove has announced that he has entered the transfer portal. According to Dave Matter, Dove is still expected to play in the bowl game on Friday night.

Missouri WR Tauskie Dove has entered the transfer portal, @247SportsPortal has learned. He's caught 86 passes for 1,164 yards in his career. https://t.co/pVHot4AHVl — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) December 21, 2022

WR Tauskie Dove is indeed in Tampa and will play for Mizzou on Friday vs. Wake Forest but he'll use his COVID year of eligibility and play elsewhere in 2023. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) December 21, 2022

To get you ready for the Gasparilla Bowl tomorrow night, be sure to listen to KTRS’ Mizzou Football Friday Bowl Special with Brendan Wiese, Ben Frederickson, and Dave Matter — featuring Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz on the program.

But first things first, Happy BRAGGIN’ RIGHTS GAME DAY!

M-I-Z!

Mizzou football recruiting class 2023 from Chris Kwiecinski and Matt Stahl: Meet the newest Tigers

Former Mizzou punter Jack Stonehouse has committed to Syracuse:

He finished fifth in the SEC in net punting last season, now he's taking his talents to 'Cuse.



Welcome to the family, @_JackStonehouse pic.twitter.com/jzOXxSDIlZ — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) December 21, 2022

Former Mizzou QB Tyler Macon has committed to Alcorn State:

They wrote me off, but I ain’t write back. #Bravenation let’s go

COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/hnqFV343y1 — Maco (@tylermacon_) December 22, 2022

Well, this is certainly an interesting quote.

Class of 2023 DL Sam Williams officially signed with Missouri, he told the Missourian. The former Wake Forest commit is joining the Tigers in the summer.



“It wasn’t really flipping. I made more of a business decision. Mizzou has a lot more to offer than Wake.” — Kenny Van Doren (@thevandalorian) December 21, 2022

Hear from four-star Cardinal Ritter safety and Mizzou commit Marvin Burks, via KSDK’s Corey Miller:

"You always feel better when it has that home feeling."@marvinburks7 is staying home to play for @CoachDrinkwitz at #Mizzou.



Tiger fans, meet your new safety who got advice from @lutherburden3, can't wait to play in @CoachBlakeBaker's defense and wants to bring the excitement. pic.twitter.com/ctOvYi1HBX — Corey Miller (@corey_miller5) December 22, 2022

Via Instagram, congrats to Mizzou WBB’s Lauren Hansen on her graduation!

From the Kansas City Sports Network’s Border War Podcast, Jarrett Sutton and Jeff Hawkins preview the Braggin’ Rights Game. Watch on YouTube: