Mizzou Football Live Game Thread: Gasparilla Bowl vs Wake Forest

Missouri 3 | Wake Forest 14
Second Quarter | 10:51
First Quarter Notes
- Mizzou went three-and-out to begin the Gasparilla Bowl, but Barrett Banister recorded a catch in his return.
- Wake Forest and Sam Hartman start off on the right foot, finding A.T. Pratt for a pair of receptions.
- A pass interference call on KAD negates a third down stop for Mizzou, and Wake Forest scores on the ensuing play as Taylor Morin catches a five-yard touchdown pass from Sam Hartman. That pass was a record breaker for Hartman, as he moved to No. 1 all-time in ACC passing touchdowns.
- Brady Cook and Luther Burden III connect on a pair of passes, showcasing a look at the future with multiple double-digit yard receptions. Mookie Cooper and Demariyon “Peanut” Houston also have popped up in the stat sheet on this drive too.
- Harrison Mevis caps a 13-play Mizzou drive with a 35-yard field goal, giving the Tigers their first points of the evening.
- The Mizzou offense is clicking well in the passing game, as Cook has eight competitions for 78 yards. In the run game, however, the Tigers have gone backward six yards. It’ll be time to see whether the Mizzou defense can bounce-back.
- Johnny Walker and KAD stuff Justice Ellison on a 3rd & 1, helping the defense to respond after allowing a touchdown on Wake Forest’s opening drive. Wake Forest punts and the Tigers begin at their 30-yard-line.
- At the end of the first quarter, the two teams are nearly identical in total yards, first downs and plays. The Demon Deacons are averaging over 12 yards per completion.
Second Quarter Notes
- Cook is sacked on third down after failing to find any open down the field, and Wake Forest will start its first drive of the second quarter at its own 37-yard-line.
- Mizzou right guard Connor Wood was carted to the locker room.
- Justice Ellison with a one-yard touchdown carry to extend the Wake Forest lead. Hartman notched completions of 27 and 12 yards, respectively to begin the drive, before handing it off to the sophomore running back to finish the drive.
Third Quarter Notes
Fourth Quarter Notes
Pregame Notes
Ready for battle ☠️#MIZ pic.twitter.com/7J5CKpyhHV— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 23, 2022
GAMEDAY!!— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 23, 2022
️ @GasparillaBowl
Wake Forest
Tampa, Fla.
️ 6:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM CT
ESPN
https://t.co/3r16Uky4cG#MIZ pic.twitter.com/qXgNthudRL
The Tigers have arrived!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/nRXbifXKc0— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 23, 2022
From one coach to another, @CoachDrinkwitz honoring Coach Leach pregame at the @GasparillaBowl.#HailState ☠️ #MIZ pic.twitter.com/6Mjs4Q9bKd— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 23, 2022
Missouri-Wake Forest football: Time, Location
Time: 5;30 P.M CT
DATE: December 23, 2022
LOCATION: Raymond James Stadium at Tampa, Florida
Missouri-Wake Forest football: Follow the game, TV Channel &
TELEVISION: ESPN
STREAM: WatchESPN
TWITTER: @MizzouFootball
FACEBOOK: MizzouFootballShowMe
ESPN+: ROCKMNATION
Missouri-Wake Forest football: Betting odds, predictions
As of game-time, Wake Forest is a 4.5 point favorite over Missouri, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 59.5.
Fan Questions:
- Who will lead the Tigers in rushing? What about receiving?
- How many turnovers will Mizzou force today?
- How many catches and yards will Luther Burden have?
- Will the two teams combine for more than 50 points?
- Will Harrison Mevis hit a 50+ yard field goal?
