Mizzou Football Live Game Thread: Gasparilla Bowl vs Wake Forest

Missouri 3 | Wake Forest 14

Second Quarter | 10:51

First Quarter Notes

Mizzou went three-and-out to begin the Gasparilla Bowl, but Barrett Banister recorded a catch in his return.

Wake Forest and Sam Hartman start off on the right foot, finding A.T. Pratt for a pair of receptions.

A pass interference call on KAD negates a third down stop for Mizzou, and Wake Forest scores on the ensuing play as Taylor Morin catches a five-yard touchdown pass from Sam Hartman. That pass was a record breaker for Hartman, as he moved to No. 1 all-time in ACC passing touchdowns.

Brady Cook and Luther Burden III connect on a pair of passes, showcasing a look at the future with multiple double-digit yard receptions. Mookie Cooper and Demariyon “Peanut” Houston also have popped up in the stat sheet on this drive too.

Harrison Mevis caps a 13-play Mizzou drive with a 35-yard field goal, giving the Tigers their first points of the evening.

The Mizzou offense is clicking well in the passing game, as Cook has eight competitions for 78 yards. In the run game, however, the Tigers have gone backward six yards. It’ll be time to see whether the Mizzou defense can bounce-back.

Johnny Walker and KAD stuff Justice Ellison on a 3rd & 1, helping the defense to respond after allowing a touchdown on Wake Forest’s opening drive. Wake Forest punts and the Tigers begin at their 30-yard-line.

At the end of the first quarter, the two teams are nearly identical in total yards, first downs and plays. The Demon Deacons are averaging over 12 yards per completion.

Second Quarter Notes

Cook is sacked on third down after failing to find any open down the field, and Wake Forest will start its first drive of the second quarter at its own 37-yard-line.

Mizzou right guard Connor Wood was carted to the locker room.

Justice Ellison with a one-yard touchdown carry to extend the Wake Forest lead. Hartman notched completions of 27 and 12 yards, respectively to begin the drive, before handing it off to the sophomore running back to finish the drive.

Third Quarter Notes

Fourth Quarter Notes

Pregame Notes

Missouri-Wake Forest football: Time, Location

Time: 5;30 P.M CT

DATE: December 23, 2022

LOCATION: Raymond James Stadium at Tampa, Florida

Missouri-Wake Forest football: Follow the game, TV Channel &

TELEVISION: ESPN

STREAM: WatchESPN

TWITTER: @MizzouFootball

FACEBOOK: MizzouFootballShowMe

ESPN+: ROCKMNATION

Looking for FuboTV? Try our signup link: FUBOTV

Missouri-Wake Forest football: Betting odds, predictions

As of game-time, Wake Forest is a 4.5 point favorite over Missouri, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 59.5.

Fan Questions:

Who will lead the Tigers in rushing? What about receiving? How many turnovers will Mizzou force today? How many catches and yards will Luther Burden have? Will the two teams combine for more than 50 points? Will Harrison Mevis hit a 50+ yard field goal?

Last... Give us your score predictions, and MVP for the game in the comments below!