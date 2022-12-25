Rock M Digest: Volume 5

Welcome back, Tiger fans. Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas and Happy Holiday season! I’m back with another Rock M Digest, a weekly column where I, Madame Editor, share with you my must-read picks for the Rock M Nation content of the week. These stories made me think (sometimes too much), laugh, smile, cry... you get the picture. Since I have the distinct pleasure of reading everything on this wonderful website — I love reading it all, I swear — I want you, the readers, to know what you should be checking out if you don’t have time to read all the content. For reference, we’ve published 38 stories this week, as well as three live game threads for wrestling, hoops, and the bowl game. Whewwww.

By Brandon Haynes

In this very excellent piece of writing, Brandon takes a look at this year’s team, and how the uninspired bowl loss is really just the latest in what has been another pretty disappointing season in Drinkwitz’s tenure at Missouri. We know it, and Eli knows it, too, and Brandon perfectly captures the emotion of this latest loss. He goes on to talk about Drink’s extension, and how it was likely related to his recruiting prowess. However, fans have yet to see the fruits of that labor truly pay off in its entirety, as too many other pieces are missing to form a cohesive team that can compete in the SEC. And, to top it all off, they just got beat by a Wake Forest team who have yet to have a top-50 recruiting class but has 5 bowl wins in 7 games. Really, it’s just a great read about a team that is in must win-now mode. And while you’re at it, also check out Brandon Kiley’s Five Takeaways. He goes into a lot of the game stuff, while also looking at the future. Both just excellent work from B-squared.

By Matt Watkins, with video assist by Matt Harris

In a very entertaining iteration of The Verdict, Matt Watkins sets the scene by going all the way back to December 2, 2019, when the Missouri Tigers last faced the UCF Knights. A time, if you remember, when THE Jordan Geist, the feistiest of all Tigers, launched an off-balance three to force OT. It was glorious. A wonky shot that nobody thought was going on until it did. While a lot of Tiger fans opine “what could have been” after so many heart-shattering moments through this years, that totally didn’t happen this time! After showing us the shot that left Coach Johnny Dawkins’ jaw on the floor (he’s probably not scheduling the Tigers again, is he?), the one that resulted in Dree Gholston’s near strangulation by his teammates in the dog pile — I’m looking at you, Benny Buckets — Watkins & Harris showed us HOW it happened. Super interesting stuff.

By Brandon Haynes

In this feel-good holiday story, Mizzou and Illinois met in a cold, cold COLD night in St. Louis for the Braggin Rights game and the Tigers blew the top off the place. Not many people thought they’d win, including much of our own staff — looking at you, Josh (who marked it as an L in his Revue- SHAME), and the Dive Cuts guys. If need help recalling the gloriousness of this beatdown and what the team had to say afterwards, check this out. Hell, read it again just for fun because it’s bound to make you well up with happy tears. And while you’re at it, just rewatch the whole damn game. I know I will. Oh, and while you’re at it, also check out Sam’s Study Hall.

By Sam Snelling

In Sam’s Saturday morning Pourover, he discussed the importance of bowl games: playing in them, the results, for data points of younger players, for a measuring stick. A bowl game teaches you many things about your team that you can use going forward. In Mizzou’s case, it reiterated that Drink needs a play caller- someone who can make things creative and allow him to focus on other aspects of the game. With Bush Hamdan out, Drinkwitz retook the reins, and the game plan was predictably stale. So, into the offseason the Tigers go, without a bowl win (and without one since 2014), and in search of answers. Time to ask Santa for some reinforcements this Christmas.

