At Rock M Nation, we acknowledge Boxing Day

Happy belated Christmas, Commentariat!
Behold, the cornucopia of Mizzou content that awaited you on Christmas Day!
- Here’s the official holiday message from the department.
From our family to yours, Happy Holidays! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/R6CgqYXWeB— Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) December 25, 2022
- Ben Frederickson compiled a list of gift ideas for St. Louis sports figures, including a new sign for Eli Drinkwitz, a fresh start for Dominic Lovett and a refund for the Athletic Department.
Yesterday at Rock M
- In which Rock M Nation celebrates Christmas
- In which the Rock M Digest gives you a nice little Christmas reading list!
More Links:
- ICYMI: Congratulations to Mizzou signee Marvin Burks for being the STL Today’s All-Metro defensive player of the year. And congrats to all the Mizzou adjacent figures who made the first or second teams!
- Calum McAndrew highlighted Barrett Banister’s post-Gasparilla-Bowl thoughts. Banister sees a bright future for Mizzou Football, even if this season felt like something of a disappointment.
