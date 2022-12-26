 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

At Rock M Nation, we acknowledge Boxing Day

Mizzou Links for Dec. 26, 2022.

By Josh Matejka
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Happy belated Christmas, Commentariat!

Behold, the cornucopia of Mizzou content that awaited you on Christmas Day! Perhaps Boxing Day will bring us some more substance!

  • Here’s the official holiday message from the department.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...