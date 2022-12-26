The season is over. So what’s next for Eli and the Mizzou program?

Welcome back, Tiger Fans, to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. Well, the season ended the about the same way as it went, with a loss due to a lack of offense. Eli had some interesting comments in the post game presser and there was even a Mizzou on Mizzou fight during the game. All of this is discussed in this episode of BTBS.

Also, the guys discuss what’s ahead for Mizzou and Eli to take this program to the next level.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 08:45: Hey, well that was the last football game and they lost! Do we really even care, though? Let’s just go ahead and talk about the game, like all of the injuries.

08:45 - 12:00: Let’s talk big picture with this game in mind.

12:00 - 17:20: So that fight between Bailey and Rakestraw was weird, right?

17:20 - 22:30: Now that the season is over, let’s talk the big, BIG picture.

22:30 - 31:00: Eli HAS to find a QB ASAP.

31:00 - 39:00ish: So what comes next for Eli?

39:00ish - 47:45: The guys start discussing the potential OC job.

47:45 - 49:50: The QB disparity in the bowl game was apparent.

49:50 - 52:00: So how do we feel about this offseason as we kick it off?

52:00 - END: This is the last show of the year! Thank you all so much for listening to our podcasts and subscribing. If you don’t already we would love to have you as a regular listener. Also, be sure to follow us on all of out social channels! MIZ!

