Happy SEC Opener, More Mizzou Men’s Hoops News, Kobe Honors

Tigers begin SEC play tonight.

I wish I was there. Really, I do. But I seriously doubt, given the insane cancelation sprees courtesy of SWA, that I would have made it back in time, so I am glad I will be taking in the game from the comfort of my parents’ couch in St. Pete, listening to Dane Bradshaw & Dave Neal on SECN. Thankfully, one of our J-School tech guys took my ticket and will be there in my absence. You’re welcome, Joe S. It’s gonna be EPIC. Red Panda is coming…

Let’s continue with Hoops news up top, shall we? I’m ready to wash my hands of all things football at this point (side note: Rock M will not be stopping the coverage).

First off, fresh off his national player of the week honors, it should come as no surprise that Kobe Brown was named SEC Player of the Week after his 31-point, 5 rebound, 8 assist, 4 steal performance.

.@TheKobe24Brown adds another honor as he is named @SEC Player of the Week following his record-setting performance in the McBride Homes Braggin' Rights Game!



— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) December 27, 2022

Here’s what my guy had to say about the honors.

A humble Kobe Brown says he is "very blessed" after being named the SEC Player of the Week and the Lute Olson National Player of the Week after his career-night against Illinois.
— Chanel Porter (@ChanelABC17news) December 27, 2022

Gates & Co. met with the media on Tuesday, and here’s what the always stoic man in charge had to say about the team’s Braggin Rights performance, and his approach going forward. Per Dave Matter’s piece in STL Today:

“I’m measuring things on completion and whole, not parts,” Gates said Tuesday. “And when I look at it from a whole, it’s not a complete game that we played. No different than I’m not going to measure our season on a part. I measure it on a whole. So I won’t know how I feel about our season until April 4, right when the final rankings come out. ... But I’m not being over critical. I’m just being disciplined and detailed.”

Kobe Brown elaborated:

“We watched film, and even after the game, we kind of knew where we messed up, the stuff we need to work on,” said Mizzou senior forward Kobe Brown, named the SEC player of the week Tuesday after scoring a career-high 31 points against Illinois. “Being older and having the experience and that maturity to know ... we came out on top by X amount of points, but we didn’t play as well as we should. We had a lot of mental lapses, a lot of unforced errors.”

LISTEN: #Mizzou's SEC schedule begins tomorrow against (19) Kentucky. With the Tigers turning the page from non-conference to SEC play, Head Men's Basketball Coach Dennis Gates was asked if he will have a different approach.
@BenArnetKOMU @KOMUsports
— Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) December 27, 2022



Here's his full answer⬇️@BenArnetKOMU @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6z24TOTcFg — Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) December 27, 2022

On how grateful DG is for the support from the Columbia community and the players’ friends & families:

LISTEN: I asked Head Men's Basketball Coach Dennis Gates about what it means to him to have a second straight sell-out crowd at #Mizzou Arena for tomorrow's SEC opener⬇️



"Our city deserves it. Our campus deserves it. Our community deserves it."@BenArnetKOMU @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/aPyCqanLvn — Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) December 27, 2022



Love this guy. Love this TEAM.

Brackets, Rankings, and Stats Time

A: 10-1… Wins: Iowa (N), Providence, Utah (S-A)… Losses: Northwestern State… NCSOS: 359



B: 12-1… Wins: Illinois (N), Wichita (A), UCF (S-A)… Losses: Kansas… NCSOS: 315



A is TCU. They’re ranked 18th in the poll.



A is TCU. They're ranked 18th in the poll.

B is Mizzou. They're unranked & "haven't played anyone"
— Ky (@Ky_3MW) December 27, 2022

Thank you, Matt Harris. And here’s his tweet about Torvik, too.

Meanwhile, @totally_t_bomb's TourneyCast gives MU a 70% chance of making the field of 68 with forecasted seed of 8.8.
— Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) December 27, 2022

On to the Links. MIZ!

Check out the pregame primer at MUTigers.com

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Hoops

Three of Missouri's top five scorers --- D'Moi Hodge, Noah Carter, and Deandre Gholston --- are all averaging in double figures after playing last season at the mid-major level.



You don't always see that type of transition to a power conference program. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 27, 2022

Columbia Missourian: Missouri opens up SEC play with No. 19 Kentucky coming to Mizzou Arena (Jaden Lewis)

Women’s Hoops kicks off their SEC portion of the schedule also with a game against Kentucky, but on Thursday night. From MUTigers.com:

Thursday marks the 15th contest between the Tigers and the Wildcats with Missouri’s record in the all-time series sitting at 4-10. Missouri dropped its lone matchup against Kentucky last season in a 78-63 contest at Mizzou Arena on Feb. 24, 2022. Kentucky, the reigning SEC champions, enters its conference opener with an 8-4 record. The Wildcats got back in the win column in its most recent contest against Ohio on Wednesday. Prior to that game, Kentucky lost three games in a row.

Nice compliments on Kobe’s skillset here from a basketball analyst & scout:

More flashes of great feel from Brown, slips a back screen here for the easy flush.
— Josh Christopher (@JoshScoutEm) December 27, 2022

Matt Stahl returned to his Kentucky roots (his last position was writing about the ponies, among other things, in KY) and chatted Mizzou Hoops on the John Clay Podcast.

Thanks for the reminder, DG!

@MizzouHoops will host Kentucky on Wednesday @ 6pm & @MizzouWBB will welcome the Wildcats on Thursday @ 8pm. Good luck to @MizzouWrestling & @MizzouWBB in their road contest! #MizzouMonday
— Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) December 27, 2022

More of this. But with a win, please.

On February 1, 2014 Jabari and Jordan Clarkson combined for 61 points in a 84-79 loss to eventual national runner-up, Kentucky.



Brown scored 33 on 10-17 shooting and 10-12 from the line. https://t.co/F4Q49LO9lu — Order On The Court (@DataMizzou) December 28, 2022

Love to see it, ladies. Also, they should be higher-seeded than this, in my opinion.

In his latest edition of Bracketology, ESPN’s Charlie Creme has Missouri women’s basketball as one of his last four teams in.



Creme has the Tigers facing Texas in a 11 vs 11 first four matchup with the winner going on to face Gonzaga. @CoMoSports pic.twitter.com/Wi6qofHAj8 — Payton H. (@PaytonisMedia) December 27, 2022

Also hoping the women’s team members are all able to get back in time for tomorrow’s game. This doesn’t sound good.

The Mizzou women's basketball team has had an extra challenge added onto its SEC play preparations as a few players are struggling to get back to Columbia.
— ABC 17 News (@ABC17News) December 28, 2022

https://t.co/uXQPwwETWF — ABC 17 News (@ABC17News) December 28, 2022

Football

To define Demetrious Johnson's legacy solely by his Mizzou and NFL accolades isn't doing him justice. His generosity and passion to help St. Louisans in need made him an invaluable member of the community. RIP
— Austin Kim (@AustinKKim) December 25, 2022

Safety Jaylon Carlies made his return official, and I’m excited. Since both Rake and JC are back, take a minute or two to read Jack Soble’s October piece about their friendship.

Run it back one more time ‼️ @MizzouFootball
— Jaylon "JC" Carlies (@TheBoy_JC) December 27, 2022

Ummmmm…. YIKES. ABC 17 is reporting significant damage was sustained.

Went out to Faurot Field today & saw this. Pipes froze in the luxury boxes. @Mizzou officials saying multiple pipes froze & burst across campus. No damage estimates yet. @ABC17News
— Marissa Hollowed (@mhollowed) December 27, 2022

Check out the new episode of KC Sports Network’s Mizzou, That’s Who, where Gabe, Tucker and Maggie chat about the whiplash of Braggin Rights wins and bowl losses.

Mizzou in the Pros

** Tune in for the weekly NBA performances/how former players on Friday. **

It’s Sophie Week for the Phoenix Mercury!

This week is going to be a little spicy ️
— Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) December 27, 2022

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

