RANK. MIZZOU.

I’ll be honest, it’s not the most important thing in the sport of college basketball before the month of January, just get in the NCAA Tournament —- but these Tigers deserve to BE RANKED!
Even Jeff Goodman agrees. And when he agrees, you know Mizzou is doing something special.
Missouri jumped to 35th on KenPom and 33rd on Bart Torvik’s rankings.
Kobe Brown with back-to-back 30-point games with against nationally ranked teams? He’s HIM!
This is just an INSANE state from ESPN’s Jeff Borzello:
More importantly, the players absolutely LOVE Kobe Brown. The chemistry on this team is off the charts!
Also, just a GREAT call from the athletic department to not schedule the Liberty Bowl at the SAME TIME as the Missouri/Kentucky SEC opening basketball in a SOLD-OUT Mizzou Arena. It paid off.
Some more coverage on the win (watch the video for a Gates surprise):
Missouri won’t play again until next Wednesday night (January 4th) at Arkansas — a 7:30 p.m. CST tip-off on the SEC Network.
OTHER SEC BASKETBALL SCORES ON WEDNESDAY NIGHT:
- No. 7 Tennessee 63, Ole Miss 59
- Georgia 78, Rider 72
- No. 20 Auburn 61, Florida 58
- No. 9 Arkansas 57, LSU 60 (hate to see it!)
- No. 8 Alabama 78, No. 21 Mississippi State 67
More coverage from Sam Snelling’s Study Hall coming up later.
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
- On Instagram, Brady Cook’s announcement indicates that he will be back for next season.
- Oddly enough, the Mizzou vs Wake Forest Gasparilla Bowl was the most watched thing on cable television on Friday, December 23rd. Truly unfortunate so many witnessed that.
- Congrats to Mizzou Women’s Basketball on earning a 3.509 GPA this semester — with Mama Dembele, Sara-Rose Smith, Sarah Linthicum, and Ashton Judd receiving 4.0s
- And Arkansas beat kansas in the Liberty Bowl? Sorry not sorry.
- Check out the Field of 68’s reaction to Mizzou’s win over Kentucky:
- Dickie V, BABY!
- Jon Rothstein is yet another believer in the Tigers.
