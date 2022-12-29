RANK. MIZZOU.

12-1. With back-to-back ranked wins over Illinois and Kentucky. By double digits.

What reason are they going to find to doubt us now?



- #MIZ pic.twitter.com/LGWgBikmra — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) December 29, 2022

MISSOURI ROLLS PAST NO. 19 KENTUCKY



Kobe Brown drops his second 30 point game in a row, as the Tigers win back-to-back games over ranked opponents pic.twitter.com/Z7XqF3Yoqn — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) December 29, 2022

I’ll be honest, it’s not the most important thing in the sport of college basketball before the month of January, just get in the NCAA Tournament —- but these Tigers deserve to BE RANKED!

Even Jeff Goodman agrees. And when he agrees, you know Mizzou is doing something special.

UPDATED Goodman Top 25:



First time I’ve ever done this in the middle of a night’s action, but Missouri deserves to be in the Top 25 and Kentucky does not. pic.twitter.com/TFOFl4dOhx — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) December 29, 2022

Missouri jumped to 35th on KenPom and 33rd on Bart Torvik’s rankings.

Kobe Brown with back-to-back 30-point games with against nationally ranked teams? He’s HIM!

This is just an INSANE state from ESPN’s Jeff Borzello:

Via @ESPNStatsInfo: ￼Missouri’s Kobe Brown is just the third D1 player in the last 25 seasons with back-to-back 30-point games, both in wins vs. ranked teams. The only player who has done it in three straight games vs. ranked teams? Stephen Curry in the 2008 NCAA Tournament. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) December 29, 2022

More importantly, the players absolutely LOVE Kobe Brown. The chemistry on this team is off the charts!

Kobe Brown is a pretty good basketball player. — Nick Honor (@NickHonor3) December 29, 2022

Let’s go Mizzou Nation we on the come up! P.S. @TheKobe24Brown is a different breed — Noah Carter (@noah3carter) December 29, 2022

Also, just a GREAT call from the athletic department to not schedule the Liberty Bowl at the SAME TIME as the Missouri/Kentucky SEC opening basketball in a SOLD-OUT Mizzou Arena. It paid off.

Some more coverage on the win (watch the video for a Gates surprise):

Hear what the @TheKobe24Brown had to say after tonight's win against nationally-ranked Kentucky!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/9r39CPM21M — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) December 29, 2022

Missouri won’t play again until next Wednesday night (January 4th) at Arkansas — a 7:30 p.m. CST tip-off on the SEC Network.

OTHER SEC BASKETBALL SCORES ON WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

No. 7 Tennessee 63, Ole Miss 59

Georgia 78, Rider 72

No. 20 Auburn 61, Florida 58

No. 9 Arkansas 57, LSU 60 (hate to see it!)

No. 8 Alabama 78, No. 21 Mississippi State 67

More coverage from Sam Snelling’s Study Hall coming up later.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Kobe Brown is the first Missouri player to score 30 points (or more) in back to back games since Thomas Gardner in 2005-06. He had 30 vs. Davidson, then 30 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi the next game. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) December 29, 2022

This is the first time Missouri has beaten two straight ranked opponents since the 2009 NCAA Tournament (No. 23 Marquette, No. 3 Memphis).



First time it's happened in regular season since the 2001 Guardians Classic (No. 22 Alabama, No. 9 Iowa). — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) December 29, 2022

Kobe Brown is the ninth Missouri player in the last 50 years to score 30 points in back to back games.

The others: John Brown, Willie Smith, Kim Anderson, Derrick Chievous, Byron Irvin, Doug Smith, Anthony Peeler, Thomas Gardner.

Some pretty good players NOT in that club. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) December 29, 2022

John Calipari has coached 478 games at Kentucky.

Teams that have scored 89 points vs. his UK teams:

Sam Houston State, 92 (09-10)

Indiana, 90 (11-12)

Kansas, 90, OT (15-16)

UNC, 100 (16-17)

UCLA, 97 (16-17)

Duke, 118 (18-19)

Missouri, 89 (tonight) ... first SEC team — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) December 29, 2022

On Instagram, Brady Cook’s announcement indicates that he will be back for next season.

Oddly enough, the Mizzou vs Wake Forest Gasparilla Bowl was the most watched thing on cable television on Friday, December 23rd. Truly unfortunate so many witnessed that.

The most watched thing on television last Friday, Dec. 23 -- on broadcast or cable, encompassing all programs, not just sports - was the Wake Forest vs. Missouri Gasparilla Bowl (3.54M).https://t.co/LlPc3H6oDy — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 28, 2022

Congrats to Mizzou Women’s Basketball on earning a 3.509 GPA this semester — with Mama Dembele, Sara-Rose Smith, Sarah Linthicum, and Ashton Judd receiving 4.0s

Top of the class



Set a fall semester program record with a 3.509 GPA pic.twitter.com/8w1lgV3MF7 — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) December 28, 2022

And Arkansas beat kansas in the Liberty Bowl? Sorry not sorry.

Check out the Field of 68’s reaction to Mizzou’s win over Kentucky:

Dickie V, BABY!

It was a ⁦@MizzouHoops⁩ night as they dominated ⁦@KentuckyMBB⁩ who suffered their 4th loss . Tigers r now 12-1 as DENNIS GATES stock is going uptown . ⁦@UKCoachCalipari⁩ must get UK to commit to TEAM D as it was a night where Tigers executed with ease.⁦ pic.twitter.com/eHyIBUcRnK — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) December 29, 2022

Jon Rothstein is yet another believer in the Tigers.

Missouri has a star in Kobe Brown and a tremendous offensive squad. The Tigers continue to look the part of an NCAA Tournament team. Dominate Kentucky from tip to finish in Columbia. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 29, 2022