Rock M Pick Em’ 2022: Final Results!

The SEC is such a difficult league to play in. There are so many intriguing players with interesting talents and they are dispersed throughout just about every school in the conference. There’s a reason in the SEC that you see the upsets that you do on a week to week basis and that’s because with the exception of the very top of the conference... These games can go either way on a given day.

Missouri, for example, went into Columbia, South Carolina and kicked the crap out of Spencer Rattler and the Gamecocks. That same team would go on to beat Tennessee and Clemson. ‘Or Florida, who beat a very good Utah team in week one, but then would go on to lose to Vanderbilt at the end of this season.

All of this is to say, that it sure is hard trying to predict what is going to happen with these SEC teams.

Final Results!

Aaron: 31-17 (22-25-1 ATS)

Parker: 36-12 (22-25-1 ATS)

Matthew: 30-18 (24-23-1 ATS)

Brandon: 26-22 (18-29-1 ATS)

Sammy: 32-16 (19-28-1 ATS)

As you can tell, we have winners in each of our categories. Parker found a way to hold off the field and won the overall picks competition with a 36-12 record, good for 1st place and a 75% hit rate. Very impressive.

For our against the spread picks, it came down to it at the end, but Matthew Smith went on to win the competition there. He found a way to pick spreads at over 50% over the course of the season.

Congrats to our winners on a nice season and maybe, just maybe, someone should be taking their advice...

