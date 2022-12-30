Three 2024 prospects Missouri fans should keep an eye on

With the first signing day behind us, it’s never too early to start taking stock of what the 2024 class could hold for Missouri. We’re still a ways out, sure, but there are a few names that are especially enticing. Plus, since it is so early, every name is still theoretically on the board and your dream class scenarios are still intact.

With that being said, I thought it may be a nice time to discuss and highlight three players currently with offers in the 2024 class who Missouri fans should really familiarize themselves with.

Andrew Sprague, 4-Star OT

Sprague has been a target for Missouri for a while now, dating back to April 2022 when he initially got his offer from Missouri. He’s obviously going to be a priority target for this 2024 class, and it makes a lot of sense when you watch him play.

Sprague, standing at 6’8 260 pounds, is in the mold of what modern tackles look like nowadays. He’s big, with long arms and really, really impressive feet for a player his size. He doesn’t plod around and actually moves really quickly. He’s really perfect for a team that runs a zone blocking scheme like Missouri does.

Sprague doesn’t have a commitment date set nor a top schools list, but has started to see his offer list start to include a few more blue bloods. I expect that to continue.

Williams Nwaneri, 5-Star DL

Nwaneri, from Lees Summit, jumps off the screen when you watch him. He has a first step that is up there with anybody that you’ll see across the country. He has an array of pass rushing moves that when combined with that first step, make him virtually unblockable at the high school level. Then, it’s the intangibles. He could dominate off pure skill just because he is the best player on the field. Yet, he plays with an effort and intensity like he’s trying just to earn snaps. It’s impressive to see on a play to play basis.

Nwaneri has a who’s who of choices on his offer list like Alabama, Georgia and USC. He may take his time, but like Sprague, he’s going to be a top priority if not the top priority in this cycle.

Jeremiah McClellan, 4-Star WR

Missouri has been pretty spoiled when it comes to wide receivers from the St. Louis area. Mookie Cooper, Dominic Lovett, Luther Burden III... Why can’t Jeremiah McClellan be the next name at the end of that sentence?

McClellan is a four star receiver, who I believe will gain that fifth star at some point in the fall just because of the explosive ability he has. He is a touchdown threat every time he touches the ball, which is often. He is comfortable moving around the formation as well as playing on the outside or in the slot. I think one of the most impressive things about McClellan is the ball skills he possess. He is constantly finding ways to go get the ball. Particularly down the field when the deep ball is thrown, he just goes up and gets it.

McClellan has a really nice offer list, but what is mildly surprising to me, is that he doesn’t have an offer from one of the two SEC behemoths, Alabama or Georgia. I imagine he will get those offers at some point, but those schools can be picky.

