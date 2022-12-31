College Football Playoff GameDay: info, where to watch

There are three excellent games happening today along with the Music City Bowl, featuring the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Kentucky Wildcats in what the CFB Sickos Committee has to be excited about, but literally nobody else. We did not ask for this.

Fortunately, at the same time #5 Alabama and #9 Kansas State play in the Sugar Bowl. That’s at 11:00am on ESPN.

But this day is all about the College Football Playoff (at least for most, I’ll be watching UConn-Xavier and L’ville-Kentucky, maybe Kansas-Ok State, Arizona-ASU, Texas-OU... and more in hoops!). The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl and the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl are on the docket as TCU-Michigan and Ohio State-Georgia take the field with hopes of advancing to the National Championship game on Monday January 9th in the house of E. Stanley Kroenke.

SBN Reacts has been running weekly polls all season, and this last one was focused on the CFB Playoff.

I admire the 8% of fans, likely in the Fort Worth area in Texas, who ran this number up for TCU.

TCU-Michigan: Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Info

TCU and Michigan have never played a football game against each other.

TIME: 3:00 p.m. CT

DATE: Saturday, December 31, 2022

LOCATION: State Farm Stadium; Glendale, AZ.

TELEVISION: ESPN

STREAM: WatchESPN

As of Friday evening, Michigan is a 7.5-point favorite over TCU, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 58.

Ohio State-Georgia: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Info

This is just the second time these two teams have faced each other. Georgia won the 1993 Citrus Bowl Game 21-14 behind Garrison Hearst’s 2 Touchdowns. Kirby Smart, now the head coach at Georgia, had not yet made it to campus as a player, but Will Muschamp had a tackle against Kirk Herbstreit.

TIME: 7:00 p.m. CT

DATE: Saturday, December 31, 2022

LOCATION: Mercedes-Benz Stadium; Atlanta, GA.

TELEVISION: ESPN

STREAM: WatchESPN

As of Friday evening, Georgia is a 6-point favorite over Ohio State, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 62.5.

