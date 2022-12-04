Four-star safety Marvin Burks Jr. flips commitment from Ole Miss to Mizzou

Is it really Flipmas already? It feels like it comes sooner every year.

On a day when Mizzou celebrates its official bowl bid, Eli Drinkwitz and his staff have added yet another reason to make merry. In fact, it was Luther Burden who got to do the initial tease.

FLIPMAS SEASON?!!? Need a spatula https://t.co/UvsiDp0GUK — Eliah Drinkwitz (@CoachDrinkwitz) December 4, 2022

Shortly after Drinkwitz and Burden teased a flip, Marvin Burks Jr., a four-star safety from Cardinal Ritter who’d initially committed to Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, announced he’d be staying home after all.

Dis from da heart !! https://t.co/h7ple7n73X — MarvinBurksJr (@marvinburks7) December 4, 2022

It’s not entirely a surprise. Burks was heavily tabbed to commit to the Tigers back in October before choosing the Rebels. It appears the call of home was too much to pass up, giving the Tigers another young weapon in the secondary.

Get to know: Marvin Burks Jr.

Hometown: St. Louis, Mo.

High School: Cardinal Ritter

Position: Safety

Ht/Wt: 6’2”, 195 pounds

Rivals Ranking: 4-star, 5.8

247Composite Ranking: 4-star, 0.9018

Total announced offers: 35

Offers to note: Arkansas, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, USC

Mizzou’s defense continues to get richer! Burks’ size and speed leaps off the screen when you watch his highlight reel. He’s a fast, mean hitter who uses his good closing speed to lock down big plays and recover well when he’s struggling in coverage. His natural ability also allows him to outmuscle smaller playmakers, something he’s not afraid to do.

What they’re saying:

After putting on a show at Mizzou in the state championship game, Marvin Burks is coming to play there in college. Wow https://t.co/473FrqPL33 — Corey Miller (@corey_miller5) December 4, 2022

Missouri flips in-state safety Marvin Burks from Ole Miss. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz, defensive coordinator/safeties coach Blake Baker and defensive analyst Noah Joseph all people he cites strong relationships with.https://t.co/yXnkQn1tq7 — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) December 4, 2022