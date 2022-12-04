 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Four-star safety Marvin Burks Jr. flips commitment from Ole Miss to Mizzou

This is Missouri’s 15th commitment of the 2022 class.

By Josh Matejka
mizzou football recruiting graphic 2022

Is it really Flipmas already? It feels like it comes sooner every year.

On a day when Mizzou celebrates its official bowl bid, Eli Drinkwitz and his staff have added yet another reason to make merry. In fact, it was Luther Burden who got to do the initial tease.

Shortly after Drinkwitz and Burden teased a flip, Marvin Burks Jr., a four-star safety from Cardinal Ritter who’d initially committed to Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, announced he’d be staying home after all.

It’s not entirely a surprise. Burks was heavily tabbed to commit to the Tigers back in October before choosing the Rebels. It appears the call of home was too much to pass up, giving the Tigers another young weapon in the secondary.

Get to know: Marvin Burks Jr.

Hometown: St. Louis, Mo.

High School: Cardinal Ritter

Position: Safety

Ht/Wt: 6’2”, 195 pounds

Rivals Ranking: 4-star, 5.8

247Composite Ranking: 4-star, 0.9018

Total announced offers: 35

Offers to note: Arkansas, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, USC

Mizzou’s defense continues to get richer! Burks’ size and speed leaps off the screen when you watch his highlight reel. He’s a fast, mean hitter who uses his good closing speed to lock down big plays and recover well when he’s struggling in coverage. His natural ability also allows him to outmuscle smaller playmakers, something he’s not afraid to do.

What they’re saying:

Mizzou 2023 Commitment List

Pos Recruit Name Hometown Commitment Date Rivals Rate Rivals Rank 247 Rate 247 Rank Ht Wt
Pos Recruit Name Hometown Commitment Date Rivals Rate Rivals Rank 247 Rate 247 Rank Ht Wt
TE Brett Norfleet St. Charles, MO 11/21/2021 4-star 5.8 3-star 0.9078 6'7 225
DE Jahkai Lang Troy, MO 12/17/2021 3-star 5.7 3-star 0.8778 6'4 240
QB Gabarri Johnson Tacoma, WA 5/8/2022 4-star 5.8 4-star 0.8956 6'0 200
K Blake Craig Liberty, MO 6/5/2022 2-star 5.3 NA NA 5'11 180
WR Marquis Johnson Dickinson, TX 6/13/2022 N/A N/A 3-star 0.8711 6'0 176
DB Nicholas DeLoach, Jr Cahokia, IL 6/25/2022 3-star 5.5 3-star 0.8467 6'1 170
ATH Jamal Roberts St. Louis, MO 7/3/2022 3-star 5.6 3-star 0.8689 6'1 200
WR Joshua Manning Lee's Summit, MO 7/21/2022 4-star 5.8 4-star 0.9111 6'3 190
CB Shamar McNeil Fort Lauderdale, FL 7/30/2022 3-star 5.5 3-star 0.8417 6'3 175
LB Brayshawn Littlejohn Gaffney, SC 8/14/2022 3-star 5.5 3-star 0.8558 6'2 220
OT Logan Reichert Raytown, MO 9/8/2022 4-star 5.9 4-star 0.8997 6'7 345
DB Phillip Roche Merrilville, IN 10/11/2022 3-star 5.6 3-star 0.8400 6'1 190
WR Daniel Blood Destrehan, LA 11/24/2022 3-star 5.5 3-star 0.8511 6'0 175
LB Triston Newson Independence, MS 11/25/2022 NA NA NA NA 6'1 225
S Marvin Burks Jr. St. Louis, MO 12/4/2022 4-star 5.80 4-star 0.9018 6'2 195
5.64 0.8745

