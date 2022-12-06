Transfer portal opens and Mizzou mostly sits quiet

Chaos of the portal hasn’t hit Mizzou... yet

Day one of the transfer portal being open has come and gone and... not much to report on the Mizzou front!

Of course, we’re tracking all the incoming and outgoing movement on our Portal Tracker, which is being updated every time movement happens on the Mizzou front. But apart from the previously reported portal entries — Dominic Lovett, Tyler Macon and a few others — nothing new came about on Monday. Of course, there are some very suspicious tweets coming from important players, but nothing official as of yet.

Eli Drinkwitz, who spoke about Mizzou’s bowl placement on Monday morning, also talked transfers for a little bit, including an internal forecast of what the staff is expecting to lose.

Drinkwitz: Mizzou projected losing 12-14 players to the portal. Says he's very pleased they haven't lost that many but says a few more could leave after the bowl game. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) December 5, 2022

By my count, Mizzou has had about six portal entries since near the end of the season, but I’m not sure how the staff is calculating that number. Of course, players likely won’t feature in the bowl game if they’re in the portal, so that could factor into guys wanting to wait until they go out on their own. Then again, you may not find your ideal spot if you wait too long so who’s to say?

The rest of college football, on the other hand, was an absolute dumpster fire on Monday, especially at the QB position. Notable schools that lost their starting QBs to the portal include:

Clemson, Michigan, Pittsburgh, Boston College, Oklahoma State, North Carolina State, North Carolina, Colorado, Vanderbilt, Western Kentucky... and that’s just what I can find in a few minutes.

One of the day’s earlier Mizzou-centric rumors came swirling out of Pittsburgh, where QB Kedon Slovis was rumored to be headed to Columbia. This would certainly be a choice for Mizzou, who already has arguably a better version of Slovis on the roster in... Brady Cook.

Slovis was much, much worse than Brady Cook this season. This would be a major gamble by Drinkwitz, especially if it disrupts Sam Horn's progression (or leads to Cook/Horn landing in the portal themselves). https://t.co/S8m2TtjZc0 — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) December 5, 2022

Slovis wasn’t the only QB rumor doing the rounds on the Mizzou internet, at least not if the fans had anything to say about it. When asked about Devin Leary, the longtime North Carolina State starter, Eli Drinkwitz almost had to stop himself from causing some trouble.

Eli Drinkwitz said he was "taken aback" by the news of Devin Leary transferring, which he just learned. Will not comment further due to not wanting to get in trouble for tampering. — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) December 5, 2022

While there’s been no official word linking Leary and Mizzou, there are a number of factors that could make it a good fit. First, Drinkwitz recruited Leary to NC State while he was serving as the school’s offensive coordinator and QB coach, which would mean he’s pretty familiar with Leary’s skillset and likely has kept up with his game. Leary is also entering the portal as a grad transfer, putting him about on target with Drinkwitz’s trajectory for young QBs. While it would likely mean replacing Brady Cook — although never count Cook out after the end to the season he had — Leary would allow either Sam Horn or Gabarri Johnson to season for another year before one of the two took over the long-term job in Columbia. In any case, Drinkwitz has a QB that he recruited which appears to be a pretty big deal for the former QB coach.

Who knows what today will bring? Hopefully good news.

Want a cold highlight? I’ll give you a cold highlight edit!

Mizzou’s been firing this season, with many thanks to these two dynamos.

This duo.



46 combined points on Sunday

123 combined points over the last three games pic.twitter.com/0MM0hKHlJu — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) December 5, 2022

We all know D’Moi Hodge has been good for Mizzou. But this good?

Even I didn’t realize that.

Tough break for Akayleb Evans, who is in concussion protocol for the Minnesota Vikings. He’d been coming on strong as of late as the Vikings look to challenge Philadelphia for the NFC’s number one seed.

Mizzou’s Track and Field schedule is officially out! Plan on going to a meet at some point next year if you’re in town!

The first annual Sophie Cunningham Classic wrapped up this weekend, and Chris Kwiecinski had a really nice post recapping some of the best performers and examining the future of the tournament from two of Mizzou’s brightest stars. Though not mentioned in the piece, Aubrey Shaw, Aidan’s younger sister, played quite well, earning game MVP honors on Friday per twitter. She had quite the cheering section as most the men’s team was there to watch her.

holy smokes what an awesome weekend!

and holy smokes I can’t wait to nap for 3 days straight

huge thank you to all the girls and fans that came out and started something great for girls basketball! — Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) December 5, 2022