2022 Gasparilla Bowl Mizzou vs Wake Forest Matchup, How to Watch

It’s officially Bowl Season! Mizzou won their 6th game in the last week and clinched bowl eligibility. Despite some hubbub, prior to the announcment, the program wanted to get into a Bowl Game before Christmas, and they got their wish when they were selected to play in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, Florida on December 23rd.
If you’re not super familiar with the Gasparilla Bowl, well, it’s time for a history lesson because this Bowl dates all the way back to... 2008. In 2008 the Magicjack St. Petersburg Bowl was formed and saw the University of South Florida face off against Memphis at Tropicana Field in St. Pete. The Bulls ran away with the game 41-14 led by Matt Grothe at Quarterback.
The Bowl naming rights were changed to the St. Petersburg Bowl Presented by Beef ‘O’ Brady’s in 2009, and the Beef ‘O’ Brady’s St. Petersburg Bowl from 2010 to 2013. Paging @3YearLetterman. Then in 2014 the Bitcoin St. Petersburg Bowl, to just to the St. Petersburg Bowl through 2016 before getting sponsorship from Bad Boy Mowers and changing to the Gasparilla Bowl and moving to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. In 2020 Union Home Mortgage took over sponsorship and has held on for the last three games, including 2020’s canceled game between South Carolina and UAB.
Last year Gus Malzahn’s UCF Knights defeated an interim coach led Florida team, 29-17. But both Dave Clawson and Eli Drinkwitz look to be firmly in trenched at their respective schools.
Missouri-Wake Forest Bowl Game: Time, Location
TIME: 5:30 p.m. CT
DATE: Friday, December 23, 2022
LOCATION: Raymond James Stadium; Tampa, FL.
Missouri-Wake Forest Bowl Game: Follow the game, TV Channel
TELEVISION: ESPN
STREAM: WatchESPN
Missouri-Wake Forest Bowl Game: Betting odds, predictions
As of publish, Missouri is a 2-point underdog to Wake Forest, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 63.
2022 Bowl Season Schedule
|Bowl
|Date
|Time (CT)
|Visitor
|Odds
|Home
|Odds
|O/U
|TV
|Bahamas Bowl
|Dec 16
|Fri 10:30 AM
|Miami (OH)
|UAB
|-10
|44
|ESPN
|Cure Bowl
|Dec 16
|Fri 2:00 PM
|UTSA (25)
|Troy
|-1
|54.5
|ESPN
|Fenway Bowl
|Dec 17
|Sat 10:00 AM
|Cincinnati
|Louisville
|-2
|44.5
|ESPN
|Las Vegas Bowl
|Dec 17
|Sat 1:30 PM
|Florida
|Oregon State
|-10
|52
|ESPN
|LA Bowl
|Dec 17
|Sat 2:30 PM
|Washington State
|Fresno State
|-1.5
|54.5
|ABC
|Lending Tree Bowl
|Dec 17
|Sat 4:45 PM
|Rice
|Southern Miss
|-7
|46.5
|ESPN
|New Mexico Bowl
|Dec 17
|Sat 6:30 PM
|SMU
|-1.5
|BYU
|71
|ABC
|Frisco Bowl
|Dec 17
|Sat 8:15 PM
|North Texas
|Boise State
|-10
|56.5
|ESPN
|Myrtle Beach Bowl
|Dec 19
|Mon 1:30 PM
|Marshall
|-10
|UConn
|40.5
|ESPN
|Idaho Potato Bowl
|Dec 20
|Tue 2:30 PM
|Eastern Mich
|San Jose St
|-3.5
|54.5
|ESPN
|Boca Raton Bowl
|Dec 20
|Tue 6:30 PM
|L*berty
|Toledo
|-4
|53.5
|ESPN
|New Orleans Bowl
|Dec 21
|Wed 8:00 PM
|Western KY
|South Alabama
|-7.5
|55
|ESPN
|Armed Forces Bowl
|Dec 22
|Thu 6:30 PM
|Baylor
|-6.5
|Air Force
|49.5
|ESPN
|Gasparilla Bowl
|Dec 23
|Fri 5:30 PM
|Wake Forest
|-2.5
|Missouri
|63
|ESPN
|Independence Bowl
|Dec 23
|Fri 2:00 PM
|Louisiana
|Houston
|-6.5
|60.5
|ESPN
|Hawai'i Bowl
|Dec 24
|Sat 7:00 PM
|Middle Tenn
|San Diego St
|-7
|49
|ESPN
|Quick Lane Bowl
|Dec 26
|Mon 1:30 PM
|Nex Mex St
|Bowling Green
|-2
|47.5
|ESPN
|Camellia Bowl
|Dec 27
|Tue 11:00 AM
|Ga Southern
|-3.5
|Buffalo
|67.5
|ESPN
|First Responder Bowl
|Dec 27
|Tue 2:15 PM
|Memphis
|-7
|Utah State
|62.5
|ESPN
|Birmingham Bowl
|Dec 27
|Tue 5:45 PM
|Coastal Carolina
|East Carolina
|-9.5
|59.5
|ESPN
|Guaranteed Rate Bowl
|Dec 27
|Tue 9:15 PM
|Wisconsin
|-3
|Oklahoma St
|43.5
|ESPN
|Military Bowl
|Dec 28
|Wed 1:00 PM
|UCF
|-
|Duke
|-
|62
|ESPN
|Liberty Bowl
|Dec 28
|Wed 4:30 PM
|kansas
|arkansas
|-4.5
|68
|ESPN
|Holiday Bowl
|Dec 28
|Wed 7:00 PM
|Oregon (15)
|-11
|North Carolina
|72
|FOX
|Texas Bowl
|Dec 28
|Wed 8:00 PM
|Texas Tech
|Ole Miss
|-4
|69.5
|ESPN
|Pinstripe Bowl
|Dec 29
|Thu 1:00 PM
|Syracuse
|Minnesota
|-7.5
|42
|ESPN
|Cheez-It Bowl
|Dec 29
|Thu 4:30 PM
|Oklahoma
|Florida State (13)
|-7.5
|65
|ESPN
|Alamo Bowl
|Dec 29
|Thu 8:00 PM
|Texas (20)
|-6
|Washington (12)
|68
|ESPN
|Duke's Mayo Bowl
|Dec 30
|Fri 11:00 AM
|Maryland
|-1
|NC State (23)
|48
|ESPN
|Sun Bowl
|Dec 30
|Fri 1:00 PM
|Pitt
|UCLA (18)
|-7
|57.5
|CBS
|Gator Bowl
|Dec 30
|Fri 2:30 PM
|Notre Dame (21)
|-3.5
|South Carolina (19)
|52
|ESPN
|Arizona Bowl
|Dec 30
|Fri 3:30 PM
|Ohio
|-1
|Wyoming
|43
|Orange Bowl
|Dec 30
|Fri 7:00 PM
|Tennessee (6)
|Clemson (7)
|-7
|64
|ESPN
|Sugar Bowl
|Dec 31
|Sat 11:00 AM
|Alabama (5)
|-4
|Kansas St (9)
|54.5
|ESPN
|Music City Bowl
|Dec 31
|Sat 11:00 AM
|Iowa
|Kentucky
|-2.5
|31.5
|ESPN
|Fiesta Bowl
|Dec 31
|Sat 3:00 PM
|TCU (3)
|Michigan (2)
|-7.5
|59
|ESPN
|Peach Bowl
|Dec 31
|Sat 7:00 PM
|Ohio St (4)
|Georgia (1)
|-6.5
|61.5
|ESPN
|ReliaQuest Bowl
|Jan 2
|Mon 11:00 AM
|Miss State (22)
|-1
|Illinois
|46.5
|ESPN2
|Cotton Bowl
|Jan 2
|Mon 12:00 PM
|Tulane (16)
|USC (10)
|-2
|62
|ESPN
|Citrus Bowl
|Jan 2
|Mon 12:00 PM
|LSU (17)
|-8
|Purdue
|58
|ABC
|Rose Bowl
|Jan 2
|Mon 4:00 PM
|Penn State (11)
|Utah (8)
|-2.5
|52
|ESPN
