2022 Gasparilla Bowl Mizzou vs Wake Forest Matchup, How to Watch

It’s officially Bowl Season! Mizzou won their 6th game in the last week and clinched bowl eligibility. Despite some hubbub, prior to the announcment, the program wanted to get into a Bowl Game before Christmas, and they got their wish when they were selected to play in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, Florida on December 23rd.

If you’re not super familiar with the Gasparilla Bowl, well, it’s time for a history lesson because this Bowl dates all the way back to... 2008. In 2008 the Magicjack St. Petersburg Bowl was formed and saw the University of South Florida face off against Memphis at Tropicana Field in St. Pete. The Bulls ran away with the game 41-14 led by Matt Grothe at Quarterback.

The Bowl naming rights were changed to the St. Petersburg Bowl Presented by Beef ‘O’ Brady’s in 2009, and the Beef ‘O’ Brady’s St. Petersburg Bowl from 2010 to 2013. Paging @3YearLetterman. Then in 2014 the Bitcoin St. Petersburg Bowl, to just to the St. Petersburg Bowl through 2016 before getting sponsorship from Bad Boy Mowers and changing to the Gasparilla Bowl and moving to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. In 2020 Union Home Mortgage took over sponsorship and has held on for the last three games, including 2020’s canceled game between South Carolina and UAB.

Last year Gus Malzahn’s UCF Knights defeated an interim coach led Florida team, 29-17. But both Dave Clawson and Eli Drinkwitz look to be firmly in trenched at their respective schools.

Missouri-Wake Forest Bowl Game: Time, Location

TIME: 5:30 p.m. CT

DATE: Friday, December 23, 2022

LOCATION: Raymond James Stadium; Tampa, FL.

Missouri-Wake Forest Bowl Game: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: ESPN

STREAM: WatchESPN

TWITTER: @MizzouFootball

FACEBOOK: MizzouFootballShowMe

ESPN+: ROCKMNATION

Looking for FuboTV? Try our signup link: FUBOTV

Missouri-Wake Forest Bowl Game: Betting odds, predictions

As of publish, Missouri is a 2-point underdog to Wake Forest, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 63.

2022 Bowl Season Schedule Bowl Date Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV Bowl Date Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV Bahamas Bowl Dec 16 Fri 10:30 AM Miami (OH) UAB -10 44 ESPN Cure Bowl Dec 16 Fri 2:00 PM UTSA (25) Troy -1 54.5 ESPN Fenway Bowl Dec 17 Sat 10:00 AM Cincinnati Louisville -2 44.5 ESPN Las Vegas Bowl Dec 17 Sat 1:30 PM Florida Oregon State -10 52 ESPN LA Bowl Dec 17 Sat 2:30 PM Washington State Fresno State -1.5 54.5 ABC Lending Tree Bowl Dec 17 Sat 4:45 PM Rice Southern Miss -7 46.5 ESPN New Mexico Bowl Dec 17 Sat 6:30 PM SMU -1.5 BYU 71 ABC Frisco Bowl Dec 17 Sat 8:15 PM North Texas Boise State -10 56.5 ESPN Myrtle Beach Bowl Dec 19 Mon 1:30 PM Marshall -10 UConn 40.5 ESPN Idaho Potato Bowl Dec 20 Tue 2:30 PM Eastern Mich San Jose St -3.5 54.5 ESPN Boca Raton Bowl Dec 20 Tue 6:30 PM L*berty Toledo -4 53.5 ESPN New Orleans Bowl Dec 21 Wed 8:00 PM Western KY South Alabama -7.5 55 ESPN Armed Forces Bowl Dec 22 Thu 6:30 PM Baylor -6.5 Air Force 49.5 ESPN Gasparilla Bowl Dec 23 Fri 5:30 PM Wake Forest -2.5 Missouri 63 ESPN Independence Bowl Dec 23 Fri 2:00 PM Louisiana Houston -6.5 60.5 ESPN Hawai'i Bowl Dec 24 Sat 7:00 PM Middle Tenn San Diego St -7 49 ESPN Quick Lane Bowl Dec 26 Mon 1:30 PM Nex Mex St Bowling Green -2 47.5 ESPN Camellia Bowl Dec 27 Tue 11:00 AM Ga Southern -3.5 Buffalo 67.5 ESPN First Responder Bowl Dec 27 Tue 2:15 PM Memphis -7 Utah State 62.5 ESPN Birmingham Bowl Dec 27 Tue 5:45 PM Coastal Carolina East Carolina -9.5 59.5 ESPN Guaranteed Rate Bowl Dec 27 Tue 9:15 PM Wisconsin -3 Oklahoma St 43.5 ESPN Military Bowl Dec 28 Wed 1:00 PM UCF - Duke - 62 ESPN Liberty Bowl Dec 28 Wed 4:30 PM kansas arkansas -4.5 68 ESPN Holiday Bowl Dec 28 Wed 7:00 PM Oregon (15) -11 North Carolina 72 FOX Texas Bowl Dec 28 Wed 8:00 PM Texas Tech Ole Miss -4 69.5 ESPN Pinstripe Bowl Dec 29 Thu 1:00 PM Syracuse Minnesota -7.5 42 ESPN Cheez-It Bowl Dec 29 Thu 4:30 PM Oklahoma Florida State (13) -7.5 65 ESPN Alamo Bowl Dec 29 Thu 8:00 PM Texas (20) -6 Washington (12) 68 ESPN Duke's Mayo Bowl Dec 30 Fri 11:00 AM Maryland -1 NC State (23) 48 ESPN Sun Bowl Dec 30 Fri 1:00 PM Pitt UCLA (18) -7 57.5 CBS Gator Bowl Dec 30 Fri 2:30 PM Notre Dame (21) -3.5 South Carolina (19) 52 ESPN Arizona Bowl Dec 30 Fri 3:30 PM Ohio -1 Wyoming 43 Orange Bowl Dec 30 Fri 7:00 PM Tennessee (6) Clemson (7) -7 64 ESPN Sugar Bowl Dec 31 Sat 11:00 AM Alabama (5) -4 Kansas St (9) 54.5 ESPN Music City Bowl Dec 31 Sat 11:00 AM Iowa Kentucky -2.5 31.5 ESPN Fiesta Bowl Dec 31 Sat 3:00 PM TCU (3) Michigan (2) -7.5 59 ESPN Peach Bowl Dec 31 Sat 7:00 PM Ohio St (4) Georgia (1) -6.5 61.5 ESPN ReliaQuest Bowl Jan 2 Mon 11:00 AM Miss State (22) -1 Illinois 46.5 ESPN2 Cotton Bowl Jan 2 Mon 12:00 PM Tulane (16) USC (10) -2 62 ESPN Citrus Bowl Jan 2 Mon 12:00 PM LSU (17) -8 Purdue 58 ABC Rose Bowl Jan 2 Mon 4:00 PM Penn State (11) Utah (8) -2.5 52 ESPN

RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.