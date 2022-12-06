 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2022 Gasparilla Bowl Mizzou vs Wake Forest Matchup, How to Watch, Odds

Bowl SZN is here, and we have your answers on how to watch!

By Sam Snelling Updated
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV. 25 Arkansas at Missouri

It’s officially Bowl Season! Mizzou won their 6th game on the final week of the season and clinched bowl eligibility. Despite some hubbub, prior to the announcment, the program wanted to get into a Bowl Game before Christmas, and they got their wish when they were selected to play in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, Florida on December 23rd.

Missouri football games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Tigers, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage in case you miss any moments; and choose from a selection of other sports packages. Sign up now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $40, $20+ for extra package.)

Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels to make sure you don’t miss a minute of Missouri football this season.

If you’re not super familiar with the Gasparilla Bowl, well, it’s time for a history lesson because this Bowl dates all the way back to... 2008. In 2008 the Magicjack St. Petersburg Bowl was formed and saw the University of South Florida face off against Memphis at Tropicana Field in St. Pete. The Bulls ran away with the game 41-14 led by Matt Grothe at Quarterback.

The Bowl naming rights were changed to the St. Petersburg Bowl Presented by Beef ‘O’ Brady’s in 2009, and the Beef ‘O’ Brady’s St. Petersburg Bowl from 2010 to 2013. Paging @3YearLetterman. Then in 2014 the Bitcoin St. Petersburg Bowl, to just to the St. Petersburg Bowl through 2016 before getting sponsorship from Bad Boy Mowers and changing to the Gasparilla Bowl and moving to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. In 2020 Union Home Mortgage took over sponsorship and has held on for the last three games, including 2020’s canceled game between South Carolina and UAB.

Last year Gus Malzahn’s UCF Knights defeated an interim coach led Florida team, 29-17. But both Dave Clawson and Eli Drinkwitz look to be firmly in trenched at their respective schools.

Missouri-Wake Forest Bowl Game: Time, Location

TIME: 5:30 p.m. CT

DATE: Friday, December 23, 2022

LOCATION: Raymond James Stadium; Tampa, FL.

Missouri-Wake Forest Bowl Game: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: ESPN

STREAM: WatchESPN | SlingTV

TWITTER: @MizzouFootball

FACEBOOK: MizzouFootballShowMe

ESPN+: ROCKMNATION

SLINGTV: Sign Up Link

Missouri-Wake Forest Bowl Game: Betting odds, predictions

As of publish, Missouri is a 1-point underdog to Wake Forest, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 59.5.

Remaining 2022 Bowl Season Schedule

Bowl Date Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV
Bowl Date Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV
Idaho Potato Bowl Dec 20 Tue 2:30 PM Eastern Mich San Jose St -3.5 54.5 ESPN
Boca Raton Bowl Dec 20 Tue 6:30 PM L*berty Toledo -4 53.5 ESPN
New Orleans Bowl Dec 21 Wed 8:00 PM Western KY South Alabama -7.5 55 ESPN
Armed Forces Bowl Dec 22 Thu 6:30 PM Baylor -6.5 Air Force 49.5 ESPN
Gasparilla Bowl Dec 23 Fri 5:30 PM Wake Forest -2.5 Missouri 63 ESPN
Independence Bowl Dec 23 Fri 2:00 PM Louisiana Houston -6.5 60.5 ESPN
Hawai'i Bowl Dec 24 Sat 7:00 PM Middle Tenn San Diego St -7 49 ESPN
Quick Lane Bowl Dec 26 Mon 1:30 PM Nex Mex St Bowling Green -2 47.5 ESPN
Camellia Bowl Dec 27 Tue 11:00 AM Ga Southern -3.5 Buffalo 67.5 ESPN
First Responder Bowl Dec 27 Tue 2:15 PM Memphis -7 Utah State 62.5 ESPN
Birmingham Bowl Dec 27 Tue 5:45 PM Coastal Carolina East Carolina -9.5 59.5 ESPN
Guaranteed Rate Bowl Dec 27 Tue 9:15 PM Wisconsin -3 Oklahoma St 43.5 ESPN
Military Bowl Dec 28 Wed 1:00 PM UCF - Duke - 62 ESPN
Liberty Bowl Dec 28 Wed 4:30 PM kansas arkansas -4.5 68 ESPN
Holiday Bowl Dec 28 Wed 7:00 PM Oregon (15) -11 North Carolina 72 FOX
Texas Bowl Dec 28 Wed 8:00 PM Texas Tech Ole Miss -4 69.5 ESPN
Pinstripe Bowl Dec 29 Thu 1:00 PM Syracuse Minnesota -7.5 42 ESPN
Cheez-It Bowl Dec 29 Thu 4:30 PM Oklahoma Florida State (13) -7.5 65 ESPN
Alamo Bowl Dec 29 Thu 8:00 PM Texas (20) -6 Washington (12) 68 ESPN
Duke's Mayo Bowl Dec 30 Fri 11:00 AM Maryland -1 NC State (23) 48 ESPN
Sun Bowl Dec 30 Fri 1:00 PM Pitt UCLA (18) -7 57.5 CBS
Gator Bowl Dec 30 Fri 2:30 PM Notre Dame (21) -3.5 South Carolina (19) 52 ESPN
Arizona Bowl Dec 30 Fri 3:30 PM Ohio -1 Wyoming 43
Orange Bowl Dec 30 Fri 7:00 PM Tennessee (6) Clemson (7) -7 64 ESPN
Sugar Bowl Dec 31 Sat 11:00 AM Alabama (5) -4 Kansas St (9) 54.5 ESPN
Music City Bowl Dec 31 Sat 11:00 AM Iowa Kentucky -2.5 31.5 ESPN
Fiesta Bowl Dec 31 Sat 3:00 PM TCU (3) Michigan (2) -7.5 59 ESPN
Peach Bowl Dec 31 Sat 7:00 PM Ohio St (4) Georgia (1) -6.5 61.5 ESPN
ReliaQuest Bowl Jan 2 Mon 11:00 AM Miss State (22) -1 Illinois 46.5 ESPN2
Cotton Bowl Jan 2 Mon 12:00 PM Tulane (16) USC (10) -2 62 ESPN
Citrus Bowl Jan 2 Mon 12:00 PM LSU (17) -8 Purdue 58 ABC
Rose Bowl Jan 2 Mon 4:00 PM Penn State (11) Utah (8) -2.5 52 ESPN

RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

In This Stream

2022 Gasparilla Bowl: Mizzou Football vs. Wake Forest

View all 15 stories

Next Up In Mizzou Football

Loading comments...