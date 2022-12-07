Brian Smith Appreciation Post

I recently saw a Tweet that stated, “Someone needs to do a story on @mutigerstyle and the dynasty he has built @MizzouWrestling. Any coach wanting to learn what it looks like to build a program from the ground up should be stopping in Columbia! He has done it right. So impressive!” it got me wanting to learn more about what his accomplishments have meant to the University.

Someone needs to do a story on @mutigerstyle and the dynasty he has built @MizzouWrestling Any coach wanting to learn what it looks like to build a program from the ground up should be stopping in Columbia! He has done it right. So impressive! — Heath Eslinger (@HeathEslinger) November 29, 2022

While I could go off and discuss all the many accolades and accomplishments during his time as the Head Coach, it’s the things we don’t see behind the scenes and what is going on around us. Brian Smith has been labeled a Head Wrestling Coach of the Tigers since 1998. For those who don’t enjoy math, that’s a good twenty-four years!

When Brian Smith accepted the job in Missouri, there were many things going on. Here are a few of the world happenings. Sorry Coach Smith, I apologize ahead if reading this makes you feel old!

Top 5 on the music charts

Too Close - Next The Boy Is Mine - Brandy and Monica You’re Still the One - Shania Twain Truly Madly Deeply - Savage Garden How Do I Live - LeAnn Rimes

Top 5 Box Office Movies

Titanic Armageddon Saving Private Ryan There’s Something About Mary The Waterboy

Sports

Super Bowl: Broncos defeated the Packers by the score of 31–24

World Series: The Yankees swept the Padres in four games

NBA Championship: Bulls won the series 4 games to 2

NHL Championship: Detroit Red Wings defeated the Washington Capitals in a four-game sweep

Masters: Mark O’Meara

World Cup: France over Brazil 3-0

Now on to what really puts Coach Smith ahead of the rest. Since showing up to Mizzou, not only has he ingrained a Tiger Style culture but he has produced a championship-caliber product year in and out. Prior to the hiring of Brian Smith, the Mizzou Wrestling program had endured season after season of mediocrity. Now, this is no knock on the coaches or the program itself, it’s merely a way of saying Coach Smith has exceeded expectations and beyond.

During the years 1923-1997, the Mizzou wrestling program had only seen the following:

Conference Champions: 11

NCAA Qualifiers: 152

All-Americans: 23

National Champions: 0

Best NCAA Team Finish: 12th (1981-82)

Best NCAA Conference Finish: 3rd (1933-34)

After the arrival of Brian Smith, 1998-Present:

Conference Champions: 61

NCAA Qualifiers: 171

All-Americans: 60

National Champions: 9

Best NCAA Team Finish: 3rd (2006-07) 9 top 10 finishes

Best NCAA Conference Finish: 11 straight team titles (2011-Present)

Needless to say, Brian Smith has been a program-changing addition to the University of Missouri and any contract extension thrown his way is overly deserved. What he has done is nothing short of Hall of Fame-worthy and he continues to push out top talent year in and out. His Tiger Style integration has been a household term for the past two decades and continues to be a growing brand throughout the wrestling ranks. As far as I see it, Head Coach Brian Smith has a lifetime contract for the Tigers until he decides to hang up the shoes. A tip of the cap and congratulations are in order! Here’s to raising the bar and being an exemplary coach and leader! Cheers to 5 more years of Tiger Style!