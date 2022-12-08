Border
Showdown War. Soon.
Saturday can’t come soon enough, guys. We’re almost there.
Just three more days until the MU-kU rivalry is renewed at Mizzou Arena!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/DEA8soKzxa— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) December 7, 2022
Check this out. Phil Pressey and Laurence Bowers break down Missouri’s win over kansas at Mizzou Arena back in 2012. A must watch:
The NOSTALGIA of Hate Week... Beat kU @MizzouMonster12 @philpressey @Englishscope24 @JarrettTSutton— Laurence Bowers (@LBowers_21) December 8, 2022
2012 was HISTORICAL... BUT, History Books are always meant to be re-written ♂️ https://t.co/A2Rth1ZRUP
At 9-0, Mizzou is still one of 10 undefeated teams remaining. A map view:
10 unbeaten teams remain! pic.twitter.com/fDKD5HB9Hs— Joey Loose (@jloose128) December 7, 2022
To get you ready for Saturday, the first “Tiger Talk” of the Dennis Gates era happened yesterday at Shiloh Bar. Karen Steger was in attendance. Some pics in this thread.
Checking out first #Mizzou hoops Tiger Talk of the season! M I Z w/ @sararubenstein pic.twitter.com/iZEtBts0ZQ— Karen S (@karensteger) December 7, 2022
From Mizzou Sports Properties:
We’re here live at @ShilohBar for the first @MizzouWBB Tiger Talk of the season with @CoachPingeton! pic.twitter.com/mjLQZtnohy— Mizzou Sports Properties (@MizzouSP) December 8, 2022
Time for the second installment of Tiger Talk at @ShilohBar with @MizzouHoops and @coachdgates.#MIZ pic.twitter.com/Gt5PeB4nAH— Mizzou Sports Properties (@MizzouSP) December 8, 2022
During Tiger Talk, Dennis Gates had a really good film breakdown of the Wichita State game with Mike Kelly.
I cannot express how cool this is, you guys. HCDG just went over film from Wichita State and it was INCREDIBLE. Made sure to film it for my @RockMNation crew— Karen S (@karensteger) December 8, 2022
Listening to @coachdgates breakdown @MizzouHoops game at Wichita St, is refreshing.— @573tees (@573tees) December 8, 2022
In case if you missed the first “Tiger Talk” of the Dennis Gates era, you can listen to the replay here on Inside Mizzou Athletics Podcast. Lots of fascinating stuff on Dickey Nutt’s coaching career as well.
Onto the links. M-I-Z! Beat kU!
Yesterday at Rock M
- The Revue from Josh Matejka: Can Dennis Gates re-awaken the force of Mizzou Hoops?
- From Matthew Smith: Brian Smith Appreciation Post
- Recruiting Reset from Brandon Kiley: Marvin Burks is a “Flipmas” Season Surprise
- PODCAST with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris: F*ck ku. Go Mizzou. Let’s preview
More Links:
(STLToday)
- From Dave Matter: Gary Pinkel joins Mizzou coaching legends in College Football Hall of Fame
- From Jeff Gordon: After their running start, Gates’ Tigers hope to knock down tougher foes
- From Dave Matter: Gary Pinkel’s Hall of Fame coaching career reversed decades of losing at Mizzou
(KC Star)
- From Blair Kerkhoff: Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton holds unique role in Saturday’s Mizzou-kU game
(Columbia Missourian)
- Know the enemy from Jack Knowlton: kansas returns to Columbia as defending national champion
- From Kenny Van Doren: Missouri offers second Pine Bluff recruit in Crutchfield
- Report: Missouri offensive tackle White to enter transfer portal, writes Jack Soble
(Columbia Daily Tribune)
- From Matt Stahl: Former Mizzou coach Gary Pinkel inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame
- From Chris Kwiecinski: Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson relishes match up with a ‘very similar’ Mizzou team
(Miscellaneous/Tweets)
- From Drew King on PowerMizzou.com, D’Moi Hodge’s gambles keep paying off
- Unfortunate news here for former Missouri Tiger Trevon Brazile. Here’s hoping for a speedy recovery. Tough blow for Arkansas.
Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile will miss the remainder of the season after injuring his right knee, per release. Significant SEC news.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 7, 2022
- More injury news as former Tiger Akayleb Evans lands on the IR with the Vikings
Vikings put Akayleb Evans, Ben Ellefson on IR. https://t.co/riTeJIeMlr— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 7, 2022
- Report from Mike Farrell here that Hyrin White has entered the transfer portal. Big blow for Mizzou’s offensive line:
Missouri OL Hyrin White entered the portal as a grad transfer; missed the 2022 season due to an injury after being a starter at RT in 2021 @mfarrellsports pic.twitter.com/HKrclspson— FarrellPortal (@farrellportal) December 7, 2022
- L’Damian Washington and Gary Pinkel together at Lambert Airport in St. Louis!
Funny how God works! Landed in St.Louis and look who I ran into!! The and now HOF’er! @GaryPinkel #TruSon pic.twitter.com/dCWzwuVl4l— L'Damian Washington (@LWashington_2) December 8, 2022
- Whiteboard Wednesdays with Dennis Gates!
We call this drill “2 versus 2 reads”. This is a great way to work on decision making in advantage situations while also getting some shooting reps. The offensive player has to read the help defender and decide to score or kick. #MIZ #WhiteboardWednesday pic.twitter.com/e1NhTlurG9— Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) December 7, 2022
