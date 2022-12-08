 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The first “Tiger Talk” of the Dennis Gates Era

Mizzou Links for Thursday, December 8

By Sammy Stava
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Border Showdown War. Soon.

Saturday can’t come soon enough, guys. We’re almost there.

Check this out. Phil Pressey and Laurence Bowers break down Missouri’s win over kansas at Mizzou Arena back in 2012. A must watch:

At 9-0, Mizzou is still one of 10 undefeated teams remaining. A map view:

To get you ready for Saturday, the first “Tiger Talk” of the Dennis Gates era happened yesterday at Shiloh Bar. Karen Steger was in attendance. Some pics in this thread.

From Mizzou Sports Properties:

During Tiger Talk, Dennis Gates had a really good film breakdown of the Wichita State game with Mike Kelly.

In case if you missed the first “Tiger Talk” of the Dennis Gates era, you can listen to the replay here on Inside Mizzou Athletics Podcast. Lots of fascinating stuff on Dickey Nutt’s coaching career as well.

Onto the links. M-I-Z! Beat kU!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(KC Star)

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

  • More injury news as former Tiger Akayleb Evans lands on the IR with the Vikings
  • Report from Mike Farrell here that Hyrin White has entered the transfer portal. Big blow for Mizzou’s offensive line:
  • L’Damian Washington and Gary Pinkel together at Lambert Airport in St. Louis!
  • Whiteboard Wednesdays with Dennis Gates!

  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
  • If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
    (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...