Border Showdown War. Soon.

Saturday can’t come soon enough, guys. We’re almost there.

Just three more days until the MU-kU rivalry is renewed at Mizzou Arena!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/DEA8soKzxa — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) December 7, 2022

Check this out. Phil Pressey and Laurence Bowers break down Missouri’s win over kansas at Mizzou Arena back in 2012. A must watch:

The NOSTALGIA of Hate Week... Beat kU @MizzouMonster12 @philpressey @Englishscope24 @JarrettTSutton



2012 was HISTORICAL... BUT, History Books are always meant to be re-written ‍♂️ https://t.co/A2Rth1ZRUP — Laurence Bowers (@LBowers_21) December 8, 2022

At 9-0, Mizzou is still one of 10 undefeated teams remaining. A map view:

10 unbeaten teams remain! pic.twitter.com/fDKD5HB9Hs — Joey Loose (@jloose128) December 7, 2022

To get you ready for Saturday, the first “Tiger Talk” of the Dennis Gates era happened yesterday at Shiloh Bar. Karen Steger was in attendance. Some pics in this thread.

Checking out first #Mizzou hoops Tiger Talk of the season! M I Z w/ @sararubenstein pic.twitter.com/iZEtBts0ZQ — Karen S (@karensteger) December 7, 2022

From Mizzou Sports Properties:

We’re here live at @ShilohBar for the first @MizzouWBB Tiger Talk of the season with @CoachPingeton! pic.twitter.com/mjLQZtnohy — Mizzou Sports Properties (@MizzouSP) December 8, 2022

During Tiger Talk, Dennis Gates had a really good film breakdown of the Wichita State game with Mike Kelly.

I cannot express how cool this is, you guys. HCDG just went over film from Wichita State and it was INCREDIBLE. Made sure to film it for my @RockMNation crew — Karen S (@karensteger) December 8, 2022

In case if you missed the first “Tiger Talk” of the Dennis Gates era, you can listen to the replay here on Inside Mizzou Athletics Podcast. Lots of fascinating stuff on Dickey Nutt’s coaching career as well.

Onto the links. M-I-Z! Beat kU!

From Drew King on PowerMizzou.com, D’Moi Hodge’s gambles keep paying off

Unfortunate news here for former Missouri Tiger Trevon Brazile. Here’s hoping for a speedy recovery. Tough blow for Arkansas.

Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile will miss the remainder of the season after injuring his right knee, per release. Significant SEC news. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 7, 2022

More injury news as former Tiger Akayleb Evans lands on the IR with the Vikings

Vikings put Akayleb Evans, Ben Ellefson on IR. https://t.co/riTeJIeMlr — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 7, 2022

Report from Mike Farrell here that Hyrin White has entered the transfer portal. Big blow for Mizzou’s offensive line:

Missouri OL Hyrin White entered the portal as a grad transfer; missed the 2022 season due to an injury after being a starter at RT in 2021 @mfarrellsports pic.twitter.com/HKrclspson — FarrellPortal (@farrellportal) December 7, 2022

L’Damian Washington and Gary Pinkel together at Lambert Airport in St. Louis!

Funny how God works! Landed in St.Louis and look who I ran into!! The and now HOF’er! @GaryPinkel #TruSon pic.twitter.com/dCWzwuVl4l — L'Damian Washington (@LWashington_2) December 8, 2022

Whiteboard Wednesdays with Dennis Gates!

We call this drill “2 versus 2 reads”. This is a great way to work on decision making in advantage situations while also getting some shooting reps. The offensive player has to read the help defender and decide to score or kick. #MIZ #WhiteboardWednesday pic.twitter.com/e1NhTlurG9 — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) December 7, 2022